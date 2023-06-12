Notion Keyboard Shortcuts [Mac & PC]: 10x Your Workflow With 100+ Commands

Pin

Here’s a table of over 100 Notion Keyboard Shortcuts that you can start using today to speed up your workflow and get things done in Notion quicker…

Roughly a year and a half ago, I took the plunge and went ALL IN on Notion. While Google Drive retains a presence in my workflow, Notion now houses all my projects, thoughts, SOPs, and future plans. The initial adjustment period of a week or two was a small price to pay for what now feels like a seamless extension of my cognitive processes.

My workspace in Notion is as I want it—every new piece of information finds its rightful place, categorized with precision. The impact on my productivity and workflow? Nothing short of phenomenal. This newfound command over my work has bolstered my confidence in managing my team and our collective projects. The ripple effects on our collective productivity have been tangible and significant.

What makes Notion AI remarkable is its capability to evolve and adapt to your data over time. It performs tasks such as content creation, email drafting, SOP formulation, and database analysis—all within the confines of your Notion application. The more you use it, the more it understands your needs and your team’s dynamics.

Learning Notion’s keyboard shortcuts can further streamline your workflow and get you doing things even faster. There’s loads too, but I’d just start out with the Notion keyboard shortcuts you find most relevant to you.

With a bit of practice, you’ll be navigating through Notion like a pro, saving time and effort, and boosting productivity even further.

So, for all Notion users, I highly recommend investing a small amount of time learning some of Notion’s keyboard shortcuts. It’s a small step towards a significant productivity boost. And here’s a list of over 100 Notion keyboard shortcuts to get you started.

Notion Keyboard Shortcuts

SHORTCUT (WINDOWS) SHORTCUT (MAC) WHAT IT DOES MOST POPULAR SHORTCUTS Ctrl + Shift + N Cmd + Shift + N Open a new Notion window Ctrl + [ Cmd + [ Go forward a page Ctrl + ] Cmd + ] Go back a page Ctrl + P Cmd + P Open Search / Jump to a recently viewed page Ctrl + Shift + L Cmd + Shift + L Switch dark mode / light mode Ctrl + N Cmd + N Create a new page (desktop only) STYLE CONTENT Ctrl + B Cmd + B Bold text Ctrl + I Cmd + I Italicize text Ctrl + U Cmd + U Underline text Ctrl + Shift + S Cmd + Shift + S Strike-through text Tab Tab Indent Shift + Tab Shift + Tab Un-indent Ctrl + E Cmd + E Inline code Ctrl + K Cmd + K Add a link (with text selected) Ctrl + V Cmd + V Paste over a link (with text selected) CREATE CONTENT Ctrl + Shift + 0 Cmd + Option + 0 Create text Ctrl + Shift + 1 Cmd + Option + 1 Create an H1 heading Ctrl + Shift + 2 Cmd + Option + 2 Create an H2 heading Ctrl + Shift + 3 Cmd + Option + 3 Create an H3 heading Ctrl + Shift + 4 Cmd + Option + 4 Create a to-do checkbox Ctrl + Shift + 5 Cmd + Option + 5 Create a bullet list Ctrl + Shift + 6 Cmd + Option + 6 Create a numbered list Ctrl + Shift + 7 Cmd + Option + 7 Create a toggle list Ctrl + Shift + 8 Cmd + Option + 8 Create a code block Ctrl + Shift + 9 Cmd + Option + 9 Create a new page Enter Enter Insert a line of text Shift + Enter Shift + Enter Create a line break within a block of text Ctrl + Shift + M Cmd + Shift + M Create a comment — — Create a divider SLASH COMMANDS (BASIC) /text /text Creates a new text block /page /page Creates a new page /bullet /bullet Creates a bulleted list /num /num Creates a numbered list /todo /todo Creates a to-do list with checkboxes /toggle /toggle Creates a toggle list /div /div Creates a light gray divider /quote /quote Creates a quote block of larger text /h1 /h1 Creates a large heading /h2 /h2 Creates a medium-sized heading /h3 /h3 Creates a small heading /link /link Creates a link to another page in your workspace Esc Esc Clears the / menu SLASH COMMANDS (MEDIA) /code /code Creates a code block /file /file Upload any file from the computer or create an embed /embed /embed Add any one of the 500+ embeds that work with Notion /image /image Upload or embed image /pdf /pdf Upload or embed PDF /book /book Add a bookmark /video /video Upload or embed video /audio /audio Upload or embed audio SLASH COMMANDS (INLINE) /mention /mention Mention a page or a person within workspace /reminder /reminder Add a timestamp or reminder /equation /equation Add a TeX formula in line with your text /emoji /emoji Show emoji picker SLASH COMMANDS (DATABASE) /table-inline /table-inline Creates a database table inside the current page /list-inline /list-inline Creates a list-style database inside the current page /board-inline /board-inline Creates a Kanban board inside the current page /calendar-inline /calendar-inline Creates a calendar inside the current page /gallery-inline /gallery-inline Creates a gallery inside the current page /timeline-inline /timeline-inline Creates a timeline inside the current page /linked /linked Creates a linked database SLASH COMMANDS (ADVANCED) /comment /comment Comment on any block /moveto /moveto Move a block to another page /delete /delete Delete the current block /duplicate /duplicate Duplicate the current block /toc /toc Create a table of contents /bread /bread Create a breadcrumb button-group /template /template Create a template button /math /math Write mathematical equations and symbols LAYOUT Ctrl + + Cmd + + Zoom In Ctrl + – Cmd + – Zoom Out EDIT AND MOVE BLOCKS Esc Esc Select or clear the block Ctrl + A Cmd + A Select the block with the cursor Space Space Open an image in full screen Arrow Keys Arrow Keys Move between the blocks Shift + Arrow Up / Arrow Down Shift + Arrow Up / Arrow Down Expand Alt + Shift + Click Cmd + Shift + Click Select or unselect a block Shift + Click Shift + Click Select all block between two selected blocks Backspace Backspace Delete the selected block Ctrl + D Cmd + D Duplicate the selected block Enter Enter Edit the highlighted text Ctrl + Shift + Arrow Keys Cmd + Shift + Arrow Keys Move the selected block Ctrl + / Cmd + / Change type, color, edit or duplicate one or more blocks Ctrl + Shift + H Cmd + Shift + H Use the last text or highlight color you used Ctrl + Alt + T Cmd + Option + T Expand or close all the toggles in a toggle list @ COMMANDS Type @ and another workspace member’s name Type @ and another workspace member’s name Mention a person Type @ and the name of another page in your workspace Type @ and the name of another page in your workspace Mention a page Type @ and a date in any format Type @ and a date in any format Mention a date Type @remind followed by a date in any format Type @remind followed by a date in any format Add a reminder MARKDOWN STYLE (WHILE TYPING) Type ** on either side of the text Type ** on either side of the text Bold Type * or _ on either side of the text Type * or _ on either side of the text Italicize Type ` on either side of the text Type ` on either side of the text Inline code Type ~ on either side of the text Type ~ on either side of the text Strike-through MARKDOWN STYLE (AT THE BEGINNING OF LINE/BLOCK) – followed by space – followed by space Bullet list [] followed by space [] followed by space Checkbox 1., a., or i. followed by space 1., a., or i. followed by space Numbered list # followed by space # followed by space Create an H1 heading ## followed by space ## followed by space Create an H2 heading ### followed by space ### followed by space Create an H3 heading > followed by space > followed by space Toggle list ” followed by space ” followed by space Quote block

And if you’re just getting started with Notion, make sure you check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Notion – it covers literally everything you need to know to get up and running.