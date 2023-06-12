Notion Keyboard Shortcuts [Mac & PC]: 10x Your Workflow With 100+ Commands
Here’s a table of over 100 Notion Keyboard Shortcuts that you can start using today to speed up your workflow and get things done in Notion quicker…
Roughly a year and a half ago, I took the plunge and went ALL IN on Notion. While Google Drive retains a presence in my workflow, Notion now houses all my projects, thoughts, SOPs, and future plans. The initial adjustment period of a week or two was a small price to pay for what now feels like a seamless extension of my cognitive processes.
My workspace in Notion is as I want it—every new piece of information finds its rightful place, categorized with precision. The impact on my productivity and workflow? Nothing short of phenomenal. This newfound command over my work has bolstered my confidence in managing my team and our collective projects. The ripple effects on our collective productivity have been tangible and significant.
What makes Notion AI remarkable is its capability to evolve and adapt to your data over time. It performs tasks such as content creation, email drafting, SOP formulation, and database analysis—all within the confines of your Notion application. The more you use it, the more it understands your needs and your team’s dynamics.
Learning Notion’s keyboard shortcuts can further streamline your workflow and get you doing things even faster. There’s loads too, but I’d just start out with the Notion keyboard shortcuts you find most relevant to you.
With a bit of practice, you’ll be navigating through Notion like a pro, saving time and effort, and boosting productivity even further.
So, for all Notion users, I highly recommend investing a small amount of time learning some of Notion’s keyboard shortcuts. It’s a small step towards a significant productivity boost. And here’s a list of over 100 Notion keyboard shortcuts to get you started.
Notion Keyboard Shortcuts
|SHORTCUT (WINDOWS)
|SHORTCUT (MAC)
|WHAT IT DOES
|MOST POPULAR SHORTCUTS
|Ctrl + Shift + N
|Cmd + Shift + N
|Open a new Notion window
|Ctrl + [
|Cmd + [
|Go forward a page
|Ctrl + ]
|Cmd + ]
|Go back a page
|Ctrl + P
|Cmd + P
|Open Search / Jump to a recently viewed page
|Ctrl + Shift + L
|Cmd + Shift + L
|Switch dark mode / light mode
|Ctrl + N
|Cmd + N
|Create a new page (desktop only)
|STYLE CONTENT
|Ctrl + B
|Cmd + B
|Bold text
|Ctrl + I
|Cmd + I
|Italicize text
|Ctrl + U
|Cmd + U
|Underline text
|Ctrl + Shift + S
|Cmd + Shift + S
|Strike-through text
|Tab
|Tab
|Indent
|Shift + Tab
|Shift + Tab
|Un-indent
|Ctrl + E
|Cmd + E
|Inline code
|Ctrl + K
|Cmd + K
|Add a link (with text selected)
|Ctrl + V
|Cmd + V
|Paste over a link (with text selected)
|CREATE CONTENT
|Ctrl + Shift + 0
|Cmd + Option + 0
|Create text
|Ctrl + Shift + 1
|Cmd + Option + 1
|Create an H1 heading
|Ctrl + Shift + 2
|Cmd + Option + 2
|Create an H2 heading
|Ctrl + Shift + 3
|Cmd + Option + 3
|Create an H3 heading
|Ctrl + Shift + 4
|Cmd + Option + 4
|Create a to-do checkbox
|Ctrl + Shift + 5
|Cmd + Option + 5
|Create a bullet list
|Ctrl + Shift + 6
|Cmd + Option + 6
|Create a numbered list
|Ctrl + Shift + 7
|Cmd + Option + 7
|Create a toggle list
|Ctrl + Shift + 8
|Cmd + Option + 8
|Create a code block
|Ctrl + Shift + 9
|Cmd + Option + 9
|Create a new page
|Enter
|Enter
|Insert a line of text
|Shift + Enter
|Shift + Enter
|Create a line break within a block of text
|Ctrl + Shift + M
|Cmd + Shift + M
|Create a comment
|—
|—
|Create a divider
|SLASH COMMANDS (BASIC)
|/text
|/text
|Creates a new text block
|/page
|/page
|Creates a new page
|/bullet
|/bullet
|Creates a bulleted list
|/num
|/num
|Creates a numbered list
|/todo
|/todo
|Creates a to-do list with checkboxes
|/toggle
|/toggle
|Creates a toggle list
|/div
|/div
|Creates a light gray divider
|/quote
|/quote
|Creates a quote block of larger text
|/h1
|/h1
|Creates a large heading
|/h2
|/h2
|Creates a medium-sized heading
|/h3
|/h3
|Creates a small heading
|/link
|/link
|Creates a link to another page in your workspace
|Esc
|Esc
|Clears the / menu
|SLASH COMMANDS (MEDIA)
|/code
|/code
|Creates a code block
|/file
|/file
|Upload any file from the computer or create an embed
|/embed
|/embed
|Add any one of the 500+ embeds that work with Notion
|/image
|/image
|Upload or embed image
|Upload or embed PDF
|/book
|/book
|Add a bookmark
|/video
|/video
|Upload or embed video
|/audio
|/audio
|Upload or embed audio
|SLASH COMMANDS (INLINE)
|/mention
|/mention
|Mention a page or a person within workspace
|/reminder
|/reminder
|Add a timestamp or reminder
|/equation
|/equation
|Add a TeX formula in line with your text
|/emoji
|/emoji
|Show emoji picker
|SLASH COMMANDS (DATABASE)
|/table-inline
|/table-inline
|Creates a database table inside the current page
|/list-inline
|/list-inline
|Creates a list-style database inside the current page
|/board-inline
|/board-inline
|Creates a Kanban board inside the current page
|/calendar-inline
|/calendar-inline
|Creates a calendar inside the current page
|/gallery-inline
|/gallery-inline
|Creates a gallery inside the current page
|/timeline-inline
|/timeline-inline
|Creates a timeline inside the current page
|/linked
|/linked
|Creates a linked database
|SLASH COMMANDS (ADVANCED)
|/comment
|/comment
|Comment on any block
|/moveto
|/moveto
|Move a block to another page
|/delete
|/delete
|Delete the current block
|/duplicate
|/duplicate
|Duplicate the current block
|/toc
|/toc
|Create a table of contents
|/bread
|/bread
|Create a breadcrumb button-group
|/template
|/template
|Create a template button
|/math
|/math
|Write mathematical equations and symbols
|LAYOUT
|Ctrl + +
|Cmd + +
|Zoom In
|Ctrl + –
|Cmd + –
|Zoom Out
|EDIT AND MOVE BLOCKS
|Esc
|Esc
|Select or clear the block
|Ctrl + A
|Cmd + A
|Select the block with the cursor
|Space
|Space
|Open an image in full screen
|Arrow Keys
|Arrow Keys
|Move between the blocks
|Shift + Arrow Up / Arrow Down
|Shift + Arrow Up / Arrow Down
|Expand
|Alt + Shift + Click
|Cmd + Shift + Click
|Select or unselect a block
|Shift + Click
|Shift + Click
|Select all block between two selected blocks
|Backspace
|Backspace
|Delete the selected block
|Ctrl + D
|Cmd + D
|Duplicate the selected block
|Enter
|Enter
|Edit the highlighted text
|Ctrl + Shift + Arrow Keys
|Cmd + Shift + Arrow Keys
|Move the selected block
|Ctrl + /
|Cmd + /
|Change type, color, edit or duplicate one or more blocks
|Ctrl + Shift + H
|Cmd + Shift + H
|Use the last text or highlight color you used
|Ctrl + Alt + T
|Cmd + Option + T
|Expand or close all the toggles in a toggle list
|@ COMMANDS
|Type @ and another workspace member’s name
|Type @ and another workspace member’s name
|Mention a person
|Type @ and the name of another page in your workspace
|Type @ and the name of another page in your workspace
|Mention a page
|Type @ and a date in any format
|Type @ and a date in any format
|Mention a date
|Type @remind followed by a date in any format
|Type @remind followed by a date in any format
|Add a reminder
|MARKDOWN STYLE (WHILE TYPING)
|Type ** on either side of the text
|Type ** on either side of the text
|Bold
|Type * or _ on either side of the text
|Type * or _ on either side of the text
|Italicize
|Type ` on either side of the text
|Type ` on either side of the text
|Inline code
|Type ~ on either side of the text
|Type ~ on either side of the text
|Strike-through
|MARKDOWN STYLE (AT THE BEGINNING OF LINE/BLOCK)
|– followed by space
|– followed by space
|Bullet list
|[] followed by space
|[] followed by space
|Checkbox
|1., a., or i. followed by space
|1., a., or i. followed by space
|Numbered list
|# followed by space
|# followed by space
|Create an H1 heading
|## followed by space
|## followed by space
|Create an H2 heading
|### followed by space
|### followed by space
|Create an H3 heading
|> followed by space
|> followed by space
|Toggle list
|” followed by space
|” followed by space
|Quote block
And if you’re just getting started with Notion, make sure you check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Notion – it covers literally everything you need to know to get up and running.
