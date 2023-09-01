How To Use Motion App For Remote Work: The Ultimate Guide [2023]

Pin

If you work remotely or have a team of remote workers, you can maximize your productivity tenfold by using Motion. How do I know? Because we just did it and the results were amazing…

Remote work is the new normal, and managing a remote team can be a logistical jigsaw puzzle. Enter Motion App, the productivity tool designed to make remote work not just manageable, but remarkably efficient.

Motion covers all kinds of teams and businesses, the app is completely malleable, adapting to whatever types of workflows your business use.

But if you’re unclear about the overall concept of Motion, specifically, how it works and how you can use it with your team, perhaps the best way to illustrate its power is using our own team as an example.

Our team is made up of a handful of writers, all of whom are based in different countries. This makes organising things tricky. We’ve tried Google’s tools in the past but we decided we needed something more granular.

So, a few month ago, we switched over to Motion. Here’s a quick case study on how Motion has helped optimize our team of remote workers and essentially 10x our output in a matter of months…

Using Motion App To Manage Remote Workers Pin 1️⃣ Global Editorial Team? Nail it with Advanced Smart Scheduling! Why It’s Good : Time zones can make scheduling an editorial calendar a nightmare. Motion App’s Advanced Smart Scheduling tool is an absolute lifesaver. It takes into account each team member’s optimal work hours and auto-adjusts your calendar to suit everyone.

: Time zones can make scheduling an editorial calendar a nightmare. Motion App’s Advanced Smart Scheduling tool is an absolute lifesaver. It takes into account each team member’s optimal work hours and auto-adjusts your calendar to suit everyone. Real-World Example : My editorial team has writers from Sydney, editors in London, and graphic designers in New York. Motion App’s Advanced Smart Scheduling made it easy to find overlapping work hours for collaborative work, and isolated hours for tasks that require undivided attention.

: My editorial team has writers from Sydney, editors in London, and graphic designers in New York. made it easy to find overlapping work hours for collaborative work, and isolated hours for tasks that require undivided attention. Impact on Workflow : Meeting deadlines became a breeze; productivity shot up by 30%. No more 2 AM emergency calls to fix last-minute issues.

: Meeting deadlines became a breeze; productivity shot up by 30%. No more 2 AM emergency calls to fix last-minute issues. Benefits for Other Businesses: Whether it’s client calls or collaborative projects, your team can work as a cohesive unit, no matter where they are in the world. 2️⃣ Keep the Ball Rolling with Project Management Features Why It’s Good : An editorial team has a plethora of tasks—research, drafting, editing, and publishing, to name a few. The Project Management features in Motion allow you to categorize tasks under various projects, set milestones, and even create dependencies.

: An editorial team has a plethora of tasks—research, drafting, editing, and publishing, to name a few. The Project Management features in Motion allow you to categorize tasks under various projects, set milestones, and even create dependencies. Real-World Example : Used it to organize our content output. All tasks from idea generation to publishing were categorized, assigned, and tracked through Motion App. It was our one-stop solution.

: Used it to organize our content output. All tasks from idea generation to publishing were categorized, assigned, and tracked through Motion App. It was our one-stop solution. Impact on Workflow : This streamlined our processes, eliminated the usual email chaos, and ensured everyone knew their immediate and upcoming tasks.

: This streamlined our processes, eliminated the usual email chaos, and ensured everyone knew their immediate and upcoming tasks. Benefits for Other Businesses: Any business with multi-stage projects will find this feature a godsend. It’s not just about keeping track; it’s about driving tasks to completion. 3️⃣ Seamless Integration for a Unified Workflow Why It’s Good : Using a dozen different apps for different tasks can be a logistical mess. Motion App’s robust integration capabilities mean all your productivity tools can be managed from a single dashboard.

: Using a dozen different apps for different tasks can be a logistical mess. Motion App’s robust integration capabilities mean all your productivity tools can be managed from a single dashboard. Real-World Example : Integrated Motion App with Slack for communication, Google Drive for content storage, and Asana for additional project details. Now, everything is interconnected and accessible via Motion App.

: Integrated Motion App with Slack for communication, Google Drive for content storage, and Asana for additional project details. Now, everything is interconnected and accessible via Motion App. Impact on Workflow : Cut down on app-switching time, reduced the risk of missing out on crucial updates, and essentially, made our work lives simpler.

: Cut down on app-switching time, reduced the risk of missing out on crucial updates, and essentially, made our work lives simpler. Benefits for Other Businesses: Keep all your resources, conversations, and tasks in one place. Say goodbye to the disarray that often plagues remote work setups. 4️⃣ Data-Driven Decisions with In-Depth Analytics Why It’s Good : Analytics aren’t just numbers; they’re narratives. They tell you what’s working and what isn’t.

: Analytics aren’t just numbers; they’re narratives. They tell you what’s working and what isn’t. Real-World Example : The analytics showed our editorial team was spending too much time in ‘planning’ and not enough in ‘execution’. We were able to recalibrate our focus areas promptly.

: The analytics showed our editorial team was spending too much time in ‘planning’ and not enough in ‘execution’. We were able to recalibrate our focus areas promptly. Impact on Workflow : Increased content output by 15% within a month of making data-backed adjustments.

: Increased content output by 15% within a month of making data-backed adjustments. Benefits for Other Businesses: Any business model that thrives on continual improvement will significantly benefit from this feature. 5️⃣ Price Tag Justified: ROI Calculator Why It’s Good : Skeptical about the $12/month price tag? Use their ROI Calculator to know the real value you’ll get out of Motion App.

: Skeptical about the $12/month price tag? Use their ROI Calculator to know the real value you’ll get out of Motion App. Real-World Example : Used their ROI Calculator and found out we could save 40 man-hours a month. That translates to nearly $2000 for our team!

: Used their ROI Calculator and found out we could save 40 man-hours a month. That translates to nearly $2000 for our team! Impact on Workflow : Proved the subscription was a worthy investment, giving us both financial and mental peace of mind.

: Proved the subscription was a worthy investment, giving us both financial and mental peace of mind. Benefits for Other Businesses: Provides a quantifiable measurement of how much more efficient your team can be. So, you’re not shooting in the dark when it comes to the investment. There’s plenty of other people that have used Motion to 10X their workflows and productivity. Here’s one of my favorite 10 second reviews of Motion: I tried Motion for the first time and I thought, ‘holy sh*t.’ Motion is easily the most exciting tool I’ve used in a very, very long time Julian Weisser, Co-Founder & Editor In Chief at On Deck

Wrapping Up

Pin

If you’re still managing your remote team the old-fashioned way, you’re not just wasting time; you’re wasting potential, money, and a large part of your resources. With Motion app, we were able to get actionable insights into not only how our team works, but also when they work best.

The end result? Our team worked better, was generally happier, and got more stuff done. We saved time, did more, and made more. And all for the lowly cost of $20 a month which, given what I now know, would be cheap at double the cost.

We also have a guide to the differences between the free and paid version of Motion.

Best of all? There’s a free trial, so you can road test it before you commit. This is how they got me; once I’d implemented it, I knew there was no going back. Try it for your team, and you’ll wonder how you ever functioned without it.

Pin Motion 5.0 I use Motion because it helps me stop freaking out about everything I have to do. It creates balance in my worklife which was sorely lacking before. I get more done, spend more time with my family, and I am much happier as a result. If that sounds like something you need in your life, I suggest you give it a whirl Pros: AI-Powered Genius: Motion doesn't just track your schedule; it understands it. Say goodbye to planning woes and hello to optimized days!

AI-Powered Genius: Motion doesn't just track your schedule; it understands it. Say goodbye to planning woes and hello to optimized days! Never Double-Book: Motion's smart algorithms ensure you're not promising to be in two places at once. It's like having a time-turner, minus the magic.

Never Double-Book: Motion's smart algorithms ensure you're not promising to be in two places at once. It's like having a time-turner, minus the magic. Self-Care Alerts: This calendar cares—literally. Motion reminds you when to hydrate, stretch, or take a break. It's like your mom, but less naggy.

Self-Care Alerts: This calendar cares—literally. Motion reminds you when to hydrate, stretch, or take a break. It's like your mom, but less naggy. Zoom-Savvy: Automatically logs you into meetings and even tells you if you're in the wrong one. It's the guardian angel of virtual meet-ups.

Zoom-Savvy: Automatically logs you into meetings and even tells you if you're in the wrong one. It's the guardian angel of virtual meet-ups. Predictive Powers: Think you know your next move? Motion's already three steps ahead. It's like playing chess with Kasparov, but you're both on the same team. TRY IT FOR FREE