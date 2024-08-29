Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: And The Best Option Is…

Which is the better option for you? Here’s the quick, TL;DR version…

Design, Build & Display



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is better for durability with Gorilla Glass 5 and a water-repellent coating. It also has a brighter display, ideal for outdoor use. However, if you prefer higher contrast for vibrant colors, the Redmi 9 might be a better choice.

Performance

The performance difference between the two phones is negligible, with the Redmi 9 slightly edging out in benchmark scores. However, in day-to-day use, you won’t notice much difference, so performance shouldn’t be a deciding factor here.

Cameras

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 clearly wins in camera performance. It has a 48 MP main camera compared to the 13 MP camera on the Redmi 9, making it significantly better for capturing detail, especially in good lighting. It also has a better selfie camera (13 MP vs 8 MP). However, if macro photography is a priority, the Redmi 9 might be slightly better due to its higher resolution 5MP macro lens.