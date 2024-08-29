Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: And The Best Option Is…

In a straight-up Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9 comparison which phone comes out on top? Let’s compare and find out…
TL;DR
Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9?
Which is the better option for you? Here’s the quick, TL;DR version…
Operating System: Android
Released: 2024
Price Bracket: Budget Segment
Recommended Alternatives: Best Budget Android Phones
Design, Build & Display
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is better for durability with Gorilla Glass 5 and a water-repellent coating. It also has a brighter display, ideal for outdoor use. However, if you prefer higher contrast for vibrant colors, the Redmi 9 might be a better choice.
Performance
The performance difference between the two phones is negligible, with the Redmi 9 slightly edging out in benchmark scores. However, in day-to-day use, you won’t notice much difference, so performance shouldn’t be a deciding factor here.
Cameras
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 clearly wins in camera performance. It has a 48 MP main camera compared to the 13 MP camera on the Redmi 9, making it significantly better for capturing detail, especially in good lighting. It also has a better selfie camera (13 MP vs 8 MP). However, if macro photography is a priority, the Redmi 9 might be slightly better due to its higher resolution 5MP macro lens.
Choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9 if:
You want slightly better battery life.
You prefer a higher contrast display and you’re on a tighter budget (It costs less)
You enjoy macro photography.
Choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 if:
You want a more durable phone with better screen protection.
You need a brighter display for outdoor use.
You’re interested in better overall camera performance, especially for main and selfie shots.
You find the reverse charging feature useful.
Visual Differences In Design & Button Layout
Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: Which Budget Phone is Right for You?
📱 Design and Build
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- Dimensions: 163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm
- Weight: 198 g
- Gorilla Glass 3 front, plastic back and frame
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 199 g
- Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and frame
- Water-repellent coating
Our Advice:
Go for the Redmi Note 9 if you’re prone to dropping your phone. Its Gorilla Glass 5 front and water-repellent coating offer better protection. The Redmi 9 is slightly thicker but a gram lighter, so choose it if you prefer a chunkier feel in hand.
🖥️ Display
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- 6.53″ IPS LCD, 400 nits typical brightness
- 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
- Measured contrast ratio: 1624:1
- Measured max brightness: 328 nits
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- 6.53″ IPS LCD, 450 nits typical brightness
- 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
- Measured contrast ratio: 1242:1
- Measured max brightness: 370 nits
Our Advice:
If you often use your phone outdoors, the Redmi Note 9’s brighter display (370 nits vs 328 nits) will serve you better. However, if you prefer more contrast for vibrant colors, the Redmi 9’s higher contrast ratio might be more appealing. Both have the same resolution, so you won’t notice a difference in sharpness.
⚡ Performance
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
- AnTuTu score: 201829 (v8)
- GeekBench score: 1325 (v5.1)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
- AnTuTu score: 200414 (v8)
- GeekBench score: 1292 (v5.1)
Our Advice:
The performance difference between these phones is negligible. The Redmi 9 actually scores slightly higher in benchmarks, but you won’t notice a difference in day-to-day use. Choose based on other factors, as performance shouldn’t be a deciding factor here.
📸 Camera
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- Main: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm wide
- Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
- Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
- Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
- Selfie: 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm wide
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- Main: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm wide
- Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
- Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4, AF
- Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
- Selfie: 13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm standard
Our Advice:
If you’re a photography enthusiast, go for the Redmi Note 9. Its 48 MP main camera will capture more detail, especially in good lighting conditions. The Note 9 also has a better selfie camera (13 MP vs 8 MP). However, if you enjoy macro photography, the Redmi 9’s 5 MP macro lens might produce better close-up shots than the Note 9’s 2 MP macro.
🔋 Battery and Charging
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- 5020 mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- Endurance rating: 131h
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- 5020 mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- 9W reverse wired charging
- Endurance rating: 125h
Our Advice:
Both phones offer excellent battery life, but the Redmi 9 edges out with a slightly better endurance rating. However, if you often find yourself needing to charge other devices, the Redmi Note 9’s reverse charging feature could be a lifesaver. For most users, battery life shouldn’t be a deciding factor between these two models.
💰 Price and Value
Xiaomi Redmi 9:
- Price: £108.70 / €109.99 / $130.50
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:
- Price: £129.99 / €108.58 / $88.20
Our Advice:
Pricing can vary significantly depending on your region and current promotions. In the UK, the Redmi 9 is cheaper, while in the US, the Redmi Note 9 is the better deal. Compare prices in your area and go for the better deal, as the phones are quite similar in overall performance and features.
🏁 Final Verdict: Which Xiaomi Redmi Should You Choose?
After comparing both models, here’s our quick guide to help you choose:
- Choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9 if:
- You want slightly better battery life
- You prefer a higher contrast display
- You’re on a tighter budget (in some regions)
- You enjoy macro photography
- Opt for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 if:
- You want a more durable phone with better screen protection
- You need a brighter display for outdoor use
- You’re interested in better overall camera performance, especially for main and selfie shots
- You find the reverse charging feature useful
Keep in mind that both of these phones are budget phones. They’re not designed to set the world ablaze with their imaging and overall performance. They’ll do the basics and not much more. If you want something with a little more oomph, you’re going to have to move up to the midrange section of the market.
Which Should You Get?
Choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9 if:
You want slightly better battery life.
You prefer a higher contrast display and you’re on a tighter budget (It costs less)
You enjoy macro photography.
Choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 if:
You want a more durable phone with better screen protection.
You need a brighter display for outdoor use.
You’re interested in better overall camera performance, especially for main and selfie shots.
You find the reverse charging feature useful.
Need More Options?
Best Android Phones
The best Android phones money can buy – from flagships to midrange marvels from Google and Samsung.
Best Budget Android Phones
Android on a budget. Want performance AND solid cameras? You’ll wanna check these out…
Best Foldable Phones
Foldable phones ain’t cheap, but they are cool and pack in a lot of utility. Here’s the best ones right now…