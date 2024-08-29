...

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: And The Best Option Is…

Richard Goodwin

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9Pin

In a straight-up Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9 comparison which phone comes out on top? Let’s compare and find out…

TL;DR

Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9?

Which is the better option for you? Here’s the quick, TL;DR version…

Operating System: Android

Released: 2024

Price Bracket: Budget Segment

Recommended Alternatives: Best Budget Android Phones

Design, Build & Display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is better for durability with Gorilla Glass 5 and a water-repellent coating. It also has a brighter display, ideal for outdoor use. However, if you prefer higher contrast for vibrant colors, the Redmi 9 might be a better choice.

Performance

The performance difference between the two phones is negligible, with the Redmi 9 slightly edging out in benchmark scores. However, in day-to-day use, you won’t notice much difference, so performance shouldn’t be a deciding factor here.

Cameras

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 clearly wins in camera performance. It has a 48 MP main camera compared to the 13 MP camera on the Redmi 9, making it significantly better for capturing detail, especially in good lighting. It also has a better selfie camera (13 MP vs 8 MP). However, if macro photography is a priority, the Redmi 9 might be slightly better due to its higher resolution 5MP macro lens.

Visual Differences In Design & Button Layout

redmi note 9 front and backPin
Redmi Note 9
redmi note 9 screenPin
Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: And The Best Option Is...Pin
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: And The Best Option Is...Pin
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: Which Budget Phone is Right for You?

📱 Design and Build

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • Dimensions: 163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm
  • Weight: 198 g
  • Gorilla Glass 3 front, plastic back and frame

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm
  • Weight: 199 g
  • Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and frame
  • Water-repellent coating

Our Advice:

Go for the Redmi Note 9 if you’re prone to dropping your phone. Its Gorilla Glass 5 front and water-repellent coating offer better protection. The Redmi 9 is slightly thicker but a gram lighter, so choose it if you prefer a chunkier feel in hand.

🖥️ Display

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • 6.53″ IPS LCD, 400 nits typical brightness
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
  • Measured contrast ratio: 1624:1
  • Measured max brightness: 328 nits

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • 6.53″ IPS LCD, 450 nits typical brightness
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
  • Measured contrast ratio: 1242:1
  • Measured max brightness: 370 nits

Our Advice:

If you often use your phone outdoors, the Redmi Note 9’s brighter display (370 nits vs 328 nits) will serve you better. However, if you prefer more contrast for vibrant colors, the Redmi 9’s higher contrast ratio might be more appealing. Both have the same resolution, so you won’t notice a difference in sharpness.

⚡ Performance

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
  • Octa-core CPU
  • Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
  • AnTuTu score: 201829 (v8)
  • GeekBench score: 1325 (v5.1)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
  • Octa-core CPU
  • Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
  • AnTuTu score: 200414 (v8)
  • GeekBench score: 1292 (v5.1)

Our Advice:

The performance difference between these phones is negligible. The Redmi 9 actually scores slightly higher in benchmarks, but you won’t notice a difference in day-to-day use. Choose based on other factors, as performance shouldn’t be a deciding factor here.

📸 Camera

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • Main: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm wide
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
  • Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
  • Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Selfie: 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm wide

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • Main: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm wide
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4, AF
  • Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Selfie: 13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm standard

Our Advice:

If you’re a photography enthusiast, go for the Redmi Note 9. Its 48 MP main camera will capture more detail, especially in good lighting conditions. The Note 9 also has a better selfie camera (13 MP vs 8 MP). However, if you enjoy macro photography, the Redmi 9’s 5 MP macro lens might produce better close-up shots than the Note 9’s 2 MP macro.

🔋 Battery and Charging

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • 5020 mAh battery
  • 18W wired charging
  • Endurance rating: 131h

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • 5020 mAh battery
  • 18W wired charging
  • 9W reverse wired charging
  • Endurance rating: 125h

Our Advice:

Both phones offer excellent battery life, but the Redmi 9 edges out with a slightly better endurance rating. However, if you often find yourself needing to charge other devices, the Redmi Note 9’s reverse charging feature could be a lifesaver. For most users, battery life shouldn’t be a deciding factor between these two models.

💰 Price and Value

Xiaomi Redmi 9:

  • Price: £108.70 / €109.99 / $130.50

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9:

  • Price: £129.99 / €108.58 / $88.20

Our Advice:

Pricing can vary significantly depending on your region and current promotions. In the UK, the Redmi 9 is cheaper, while in the US, the Redmi Note 9 is the better deal. Compare prices in your area and go for the better deal, as the phones are quite similar in overall performance and features.

🏁 Final Verdict: Which Xiaomi Redmi Should You Choose?

After comparing both models, here’s our quick guide to help you choose:

  • Choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9 if:
    • You want slightly better battery life
    • You prefer a higher contrast display
    • You’re on a tighter budget (in some regions)
    • You enjoy macro photography
  • Opt for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 if:
    • You want a more durable phone with better screen protection
    • You need a brighter display for outdoor use
    • You’re interested in better overall camera performance, especially for main and selfie shots
    • You find the reverse charging feature useful

Keep in mind that both of these phones are budget phones. They’re not designed to set the world ablaze with their imaging and overall performance. They’ll do the basics and not much more. If you want something with a little more oomph, you’re going to have to move up to the midrange section of the market.

Which Should You Get?

Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

,
