Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 vs. Xiaomi MIX Flip: The New Industry-Standard?

In this Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 vs. Xiaomi MIX Flip comparison, we’ll unpack the specs and features of Xiaomi’s new foldables, as well as the PROS and CONS…

The foldable smartphone market is heating up, and Xiaomi has thrown two strong contenders into the ring: the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 and the Xiaomi MIX Flip. Both devices promise cutting-edge technology, but they cater to different tastes and uses.

Which is best? As always, it kind of depends. But this comparison takes a look at the specs and hardware choices for both phones, as well as the different approach to design used by Xiaomi. Is a flip design better or a fold-based one?

Here’s a closer look at how these innovative phones stack up against each other.

Specifications: How They Compare Feature Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 Xiaomi MIX Flip Form Factor Book-style fold Clamshell flip Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Inner Display 7.98-inch Samsung E7 LTPO

2488×2244 resolution

1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Not specified Outer Display 6.56-inch C8+

2520×1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate 4-inch “All Around Liquid”

1.5K resolution, 460PPI

120Hz refresh rate Main Camera 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor Light Fusion 800 sensor (MP not specified) Additional Cameras 12MP ultra-wide (120° FOV)

50MP Leica floating telephoto

115mm Leica ultra-telephoto 47mm Leica floating telephoto Battery 5,100mAh 4,780mAh Charging 67W wired, 50W wireless Not specified Hinge Durability 500,000 folds (SGS certified) 500,000 folds (SGS certified) Unfolded Thickness 4.59mm Not specified Folded Thickness 9.47mm Not specified Special Features Two-way satellite communication

Dual Native ISO Fusion Max

AI offline translation AI offline translation Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS Xiaomi HyperOS Color Options White, Black, Blue, Composite fiber White, Black, Purple, Nylon fiber Design, Form Factor & Dimensions Pin Pin Pin Pin Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 Unfolded Thickness : 4.59mm

: 4.59mm Folded Thickness : 9.47mm

: 9.47mm Inner Display : 7.98-inch Samsung E7 LTPO Resolution : 2488×2244 Refresh Rate : 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

: 7.98-inch Samsung E7 LTPO Outer Display : 6.56-inch C8+ Resolution : 2520×1080 Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 6.56-inch C8+ Xiaomi MIX Flip Unfolded Thickness : 167.5 x 74 x 7.6 mm

: 167.5 x 74 x 7.6 mm Folded Thickness : 74 x 74 x 16 mm

: 74 x 74 x 16 mm Inner Display : 6.86 inches 1224 x 2912 pixels Foldable LTPO AMOLED

: 6.86 inches 1224 x 2912 pixels Foldable LTPO AMOLED Outer Display : 4-inch “All Around Liquid” Resolution : 1.5K, 460PPI Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 4-inch “All Around Liquid” The MIX Fold 4 adopts a book-style fold, providing a large inner display that opens like a book. This design is perfect for users who prioritize screen real estate, offering a tablet-like experience in a smartphone form. In contrast, the MIX Flip features a clamshell flip design, making it more compact and pocket-friendly. It caters to those who prefer portability without sacrificing functionality.

Processor Both the MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which Qualcomm claims offers significant improvements in speed and efficiency over its predecessor. The new chip brings several key benefits to Xiaomi’s foldable devices: Enhanced AI processing, which Xiaomi says will improve photography and user experience

Better gaming performance, with smoother graphics and higher frame rates

Improved multitasking capabilities, crucial for the dual-screen nature of foldables

5G support for faster mobile internet

The MIX Fold 4 boasts a 7.98-inch Samsung E7 LTPO inner display with a 2488×2244 resolution and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals and smooth performance. The outer display is no slouch either, measuring 6.56 inches with a 2520×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the MIX Flip's inner display details remain unspecified, but it features a unique 4-inch "All Around Liquid" outer display with a 1.5K resolution and 460PPI, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the MIX Flip a versatile device for quick interactions on the go.

For photography enthusiasts, the MIX Fold 4 is equipped with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor as its main camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens (120° FOV), a 50MP Leica floating telephoto lens, and an 115mm Leica ultra-telephoto lens. This setup promises a versatile and high-quality photography experience. The MIX Flip features the same main Light Fusion 800 sensor, though the megapixel count has not been specified just yet. It is paired with a 47mm Leica floating telephoto lens, making it a solid option for capturing detailed images. Battery and Charging Battery life is crucial for foldable devices, and the MIX Fold 4 comes with a 5,100mAh battery, supporting 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. This ensures that the device can keep up with heavy usage and charge quickly. The MIX Flip, with its 4,780mAh battery, does not have specified charging details but is expected to offer reliable battery performance for a day's use.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi says its latest foldable phones can withstand at least 500,000 folds, addressing a common concern about the longevity of folding devices. The company reports that both its new MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip models have received certification from SGS, a leading testing and certification company, for their hinge durability. This number of folds equates to over 13 years of use if a person were to fold and unfold their device 100 times daily. Hinge durability has been a key issue for foldable phones since their introduction. Early models from various manufacturers faced criticism for fragile screens and unreliable hinges. However, it's important to note that lab testing doesn't always reflect real-world conditions. Factors like dust, temperature changes, and user handling can affect long-term durability. Operating System and Color Options