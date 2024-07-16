Xiaomi Confirms Mi Mix Fold 4 / Mix Flip Launch Date, Key Specs

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for its Mi Mix Fold 4 alongside some of its core specifications

The world’s (second) thinnest foldable phone will launch on July 30 in China. Xiaomi has confirmed the date with the press, alongside some of the Mi Mix Fold 4’s core, new specs. And the biggest news? It’ll likely get an international release which, if true, would be huge for Xiaomi’s market share.

Alongside the Mi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi will also be announcing the Mix Flip, Redmi K70 Ultra, Watch S4 Sport, Smart Band 9, and Buds 5 at the event too. It’s a busy schedule, so there’ll be a lot to unpack once the event wraps but the undoubted stars of the line up are, of course, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip.

Could The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 4 & Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip Cause Samsung Problems In 2024? Pin If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that Samsung – in the space of just two years – has lost 20% of its share of the foldable phone market. In 2022, it had 80%. Fast-forward to 2024 and it is down to 60%, thanks to gains from Motorola, Honor, and Xiaomi. Google is nowhere to be seen, however, with its Pixel Fold. But these Chinese companies are really starting to give Samsung a run for its money. And the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, providing they get a wider release, will almost certainly exasperate things further for Samsung’s newly announced foldables for 2024/25, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Xiaomi Has Confirmed Some Of The Mi Mix Fold 4’s Key, New Specifications Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming Mix Fold 4 will feature Qualcomm’s latest powerhouse, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Interestingly, rumors suggest the Mix Flip will also boast this cutting-edge processor, putting both devices at the forefront of mobile computing power. The Mix Fold 4 isn’t just about raw performance, though. Xiaomi has packed it with impressive camera capabilities, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a periscope lens for enhanced zoom. However, what truly sets it apart is its form factor. Xiaomi claims the Mix Fold 4 will be one of the market’s thinnest foldables, measuring a mere 9.47mm when folded. This sleek profile outshines the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which comes in at 12.1mm. It’s worth noting, however, that Honor’s Magic V3 still holds the title of world’s slimmest foldable at 9.2mm. The Mix Flip will be the companies – and potentially, the market’s – first ever clamshell foldable phone, giving the Galaxy Z Flip 6 some much needed competition. While the Mix Flip is expected to match the Mix Fold 4 in processing power, its different form factor may necessitate changes in camera setup and battery capacity.

Will The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 4 Get A US Release Date? It’s Actually Starting To Look Like It Will…

Xiaomi is officially off America’s naughty list, so all being well we should see an expansion of Xiaomi phones – potentially, including the Mi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip – into the USA later this year.

Whether carriers pick them up is another thing entirely. Part of the problem in the US right now with phone choices is that most carriers won’t touch anything that isn’t Apple / Motorola / Samsung / Google which means fewer choices for US consumers.

From here, all we need now is some pricing details. Should Xiaomi undercut Samsung which, given its track record is extremely likely, it isn’t entirely unreasonable to assume that the Mi Mix Fold 4 could become the market’s most popular foldable phone inside the next 12 months.