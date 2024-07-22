The Many, Many Problems With Xiaomi’s HyperOS…

Xiaomi killed off MIUI and replaced it with HyperOS but its new software has its fair share of problems, issues, and bugs – here’s what you need to know…

Xiaomi has always made great-looking hardware, and its pricing has always ensured it got plenty of press coverage. But its software, previously MIUI, has often been a bone of contention for users, myself included.

I’ve tested a lot of Xiaomi phones over the years and, while the hardware is usually impressive, the software – back when it was MIUI – always felt like an afterthought, lacking the finesse and attention to detail you get with One UI, NothingOS or even ColorOS.

HyperOS was meant to undo all of this, finesse things out, add in some much-needed flair. But the reception towards Xiaomi’s new software is not good. In fact, it’d be charitable to call it mixed. Quite a few users (and members of the press) actively dislike it. But are these concerns warranted? Let’s dig in and find out.

Performance and Stability Concerns Pin Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 and Mix FLIP Both Run HyperOS Table of Contents [Open][Close] Performance and Stability Concerns

User Interface and Experience

App Compatibility Issues

Design and Usability

Overall Sentiment Towards HyperOS

Is HyperOS Really That Bad? The main issue I have with this update is that the performance and stability is just all over the place. Xiaomi has been doing this for a long time, so we really shouldn’t be having issues with apps crashing and screens freezing, and yet here we are… Reddit is chock-full of users complaining about issues with HyperOS. And the issues range from battery drain to the biometrics not working properly. There also appears to be some significant problems running banking apps on HyperOS as well. Significant battery drain and slower charging speeds have also been noted, causing frustration among users who expected improved efficiency. Additionally, some users are complaining that their phones have become sluggish, with increased instances of freezing and slower overall performance. This is not something you want, even on a cheaper phone. But with some of Xiaomi’s phones commanding similar prices to Samsung and OnePlus phones, this is not acceptable. The software should run flawlessly. I get that nothing is perfect, especially with phones. But integrating Android under a skin, when you’ve been at it for 10+ years, should not be problematic. User Interface and Experience Pin Xiaomi isn’t just bringing HyperOS to its phones. The rebranded software is being deployed on all of its products – from its TVs to its cars and IOT products. But the different products all run on different platforms. IOT run on Xiaomi’s Vela platform, while HyperOS for its phones is based on AOSP. I understand the need for a consistent experience across its product portfolio. If you use a smartwatch, have a Xiaomi TV, and run a Xiaomi phone, HyperOS – at least visually – will look identical across all of them. That’s called a seamless experience. But it is contingent on the system itself being well executed in the first place. And on its phones, Xiaomi is already spinning its wheels. Some run HyperOS based on Android 14, while others still operate on Android 13 but both run the same version of HyperOS. Many feel that HyperOS doesn’t represent a significant visual departure from MIUI, describing it more as an incremental update rather than the complete overhaul they were expecting. On the surface, it does look very similar to MIUI and that’s fine. The upset comes from the messaging Xiaomi used to hype the update. Many feel it did not deliver on its promises. According to NextPit, “HyperOS doesn’t bring any big new features compared to MIUI 14” and some functionalities like switching back to the old-style Control Center have been removed. You cannot promise the earth, talk about system-wide updates and performance gains, and then ship MIUI 14 with a lick of paint and some new lockscreen wallpapers.

App Compatibility Issues App compatibility issues further mar the HyperOS experience. Users have reported problems with various applications, including banking apps no longer accepting biometric logins and frequent crashes in popular apps like Google Photos. These compatibility issues have raised concerns about the system’s stability and reliability which, as noted in the intro to this post, has been my main reason for NOT using Xiaomi phones. I like the hardware. I like the pricing. But I do not like the software one bit – there’s too much bloatware, too many ads, and it just feels like something that has been ham-stringed together without any planning or thought. Of course, nearly all of these things can be fixed with software updates and patches. HyperOS is relatively new, so gremlins were always going to be present. With Xiaomi’s incoming HyperOS 2 update, set to launch on the Xiaomi 15 series, I’m hoping we’ll see most of these “issues” put to bed. Xiaomi’s had 6+ months of real-world usage to work through. It will have seem ALL the complaints and bug reports inside forums and on Reddit. If someone has been taking notes (and I expect they have) the changelog for HyperOS 2.0 is going to be pretty extensive. Design and Usability Pin One of the most frustrating things is that they still haven’t addressed the ad situation. I was really hoping this new OS would finally get rid of all the annoying ads and bloatware, but nope – they’re still here, popping up at the most inconvenient times. I also really miss the settings icon in the notification bar – it was so handy to have quick access to settings without having to swipe around. The new Control Center? It’s supposed to be an improvement, but honestly, I find it less intuitive than what we had in MIUI 14. I’m constantly fumbling around trying to find basic controls that used to be right at my fingertips. It feels like they’ve changed things just for the sake of change, without really considering how it affects those of us who use these phones every day. I’m all for progress, but some of these “improvements” feel like a step backward in terms of user-friendliness. Overall Sentiment Towards HyperOS Is HyperOS any good? We’ve covered a lot of negatives in this post. But that’s kind of the point: if you want marketing, go read the Xiaomi site for your information. My two cents is as follows: HyperOS feels rushed, it has some pretty serious performance issues, and the “changes” compared to MIUI 14 are far too thin on the ground. Change is great, especially when it is done for the right reasons. MIUI 14 was a fairly solid update. It brought some new features, it looked better than before, and – for the most part – it worked fairly well on the devices we used it on. The bloatware and the ads, of course, were still present, as they are inside HyperOS, and that’s a real negative for me. I get that Xiaomi’s margins are razor-thin on its cheaper phones. But with its more expensive options like the Xiaomi 14 and the incoming Xiaomi 15, users really shouldn’t be subjected to this kind of thing. Not when you’re paying close to $1000 for the phone.

Is HyperOS Really That Bad? Pin Is it a deal-breaker? I’d argue, no. Sure, there are plenty of teething issues with HyperOS. But there are plenty of good points too. This post is just designed to highlight the bad, negative aspects of the new software because bad news, when you’re talking about tech products, is usually harder to come across (especially in the age of AI writers). Personally, I have been giving serious thought to picking up the Xiaomi 15 once it lands. But in order for me to do that Xiaomi will have to do better with HyperOS, address the known and current issues, otherwise why would anyone go with a Xiaomi phone over something from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus or Google?