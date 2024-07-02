Xiaomi 15 is COMING: Everything You Need To Know…

TL;DR Xiaomi 15 Rumors, Leaks & Specs Breakdown Release Date : Expected China debut in December 2024, global rollout in March 2025.

Display : 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, slimmer bezels on the Pro model.

Battery: High-density batteries with rapid charging up to 120W wired, wireless options available.

As hype goes, the wave of expectation surrounding the release of the Xiaomi 15 couldn’t really be any higher. Tipped as solid alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, the Xiaomi 15 will boast a series of huge changes and updates over its predecessor.

From the camera tech to its charging speeds, as well as being first in line for the Snapdragon 8 GEN 4, there’s a lot to get excited about with this incoming flagship Android phone, so let’s dig in and uncover all the latest news and leaks surrounding the Xiaomi 15.

Pin While Xiaomi’s lips are sealed, history suggests we’ll see the 15 series debut in China around December 2024, with a global rollout following in March 2025. However, whispers of an earlier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 launch could accelerate this timeline. However, there is no news on whether Xiaomi will be bringing this phone to the US. As of right now, it would appear than the embargo is still in place which means if you are in the US and you do want this phone, you’re going to have to import it. And my advice to anyone thinking about doing this would be: do not do it – it’s more hassle than it’s worth. Getting imported phones to run on carriers in the US is like a digital migraine. Just go with something else and, if you must keep it Chinese, go with OnePlus instead. Price Tag: Premium Power, Premium Price? Expect the Xiaomi 15 series to maintain its predecessors’ pricing tiers, with the standard model around £849/€999 and the Ultra pushing £1,299/€1499. However, industry insider Digital Chat Station hints at a potential price hike across the board. Why? One word: Qualcomm. The chipmaker is hiking the price of its Snapdragon 8 GEN 4 CPU by as much as 30%, so phone makers – like Xiaomi – will be forced to pass the cost on to you. And it won’t just be Xiaomi, all phones running Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon will have to take on this cost which means all Gen 4-powered Android phones could be getting massive price increases.

Under the Hood: Snapdragon’s Next Big Leap The crown jewel of the Xiaomi 15 series will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Rumor has it Xiaomi has scored exclusive first dibs on this silicon powerhouse that Qualcomm believes will achieve parity with Apple’s 3nm A18 chipset (of which, Apple has just ordered 100 million). We already have a post detailing what you can expect from the Snapdragon 8 GEN 4, so I won’t rehash that here. But what you’re looking at is desktop-grade performance, massive improvements with AI and machine learning, a new GPU, and orders of magnitude more power. There’s lots of benefits but also some pretty significant downsides. Qualcomm is using an entirely new CPU inside its GEN 4 configuration and this could cause teething issues initially; new tech seldom works as advertised out the box. Updates will fix it but expect to hear plenty of reports about overheating phones in 2025. Camera Capabilities: Zoom Gets a Boost Pin The 15 Pro might sport a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, while the Ultra could push boundaries with a 200MP periscope camera boasting 3x to 5x variable zoom. Both are expected to retain 50MP main shooters with cutting-edge anti-reflection coatings for crystal-clear shots. GSMArena says “the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will both feature a customised OmniVision 50mp main snapper with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size and a large (but undisclosed) aperture”

Display Delights: Bigger, Brighter, Better The standard 15 is likely to keep its 6.36-inch display, now with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The Pro model is rumored to sport even slimmer bezels, shrinking from 0.9mm to a mere 0.6mm. As displays go, the Xiaomi 14’s was about as good as it currently gets, so there was never going to be any landmark changes with the Xiaomi 15 series – just cosmetic stuff like smaller bezels and tweaks to how it is implemented inside the chassis. Battery Life Boosts With Rapid Charhing Speeds – Up To 120W While exact capacities remain under wraps, leaks confirm we should expect high-density batteries across the board. If the 14 series is any indication, we’re looking at rapid charging capabilities ranging from 90W to 120W wired, with wireless options not far behind. The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4,610mAh battery which is already pretty enormous, and the Ultra model’s is even bigger. Both get rapid 90W charging too. If Xiaomi is upping the ante in this context with the Xiaomi 15 series, we could be looking at a 5000mAh battery with 90W wireless and 120W wired charging. All in, it’s looking like a rock-solid update. You tempted by this phone? Let us know in the comments below…