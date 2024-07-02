The Xiaomi 15 will get a release date later on this year, potentially before the end of the year. But its pricing might have a sting in its tail…

Back in the day, Xiaomi was known mostly for its insanely affordable, high-spec Android phones. It still is today; the company has a myriad of phones on its books that attack all kinds of price points (the majority of them on the lower end of the spectrum).

But its flagship models like the Xiaomi 14, for instance, are always more expensive, more inline with what you’d pay for a phone from Google or Apple or Samsung.

The standard Xiaomi 14 retailed for £849/€999 and the Ultra came in at £1,299/€1499. But in 2024/25, with the launch of the Xiaomi 15, there is potentially bad news on the horizon: the price of the phone is likely to go up. The Xiaomi 15 Will Cost More Than The Xiaomi 14 And The Reason Is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 4 Pin How much more expensive will the Xiaomi 15 be? No one knows for sure but we could see prices starting from £999/$1099 for the base model, perhaps even more. Qualcomm is planning to hike the price of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU by a staggering 30%. This isn’t just a minor bump; it’s a seismic shift that could reshape the smartphone landscape as we know it. Why the price surge? The answer lies in the cutting-edge technology packed into this tiny chip. Built on a 3nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is set to deliver unprecedented performance and efficiency. But pushing the boundaries of silicon doesn’t come cheap and all those AI features that no one really wants or uses cost money, so, yeah… you’re going to have to pay for it.

Xiaomi Will Be The First To Test “New Pricing Model” For GEN 4-Powered Phones The ripple effects of this price increase are set to be far-reaching. Phone manufacturers, already operating on tight margins, will be forced to pass these costs onto consumers. Xiaomi, poised to be among the first to adopt the new chip in its upcoming 15 series, is likely to lead the charge with higher price tags across its flagship range. But it’s not just Xiaomi feeling the heat. Every Android phone maker planning to harness the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will face the same dilemma. From Samsung to OnePlus, from Google to Sony, no brand is immune to this financial pressure.

All Phones – From Samsung To OnePlus – Will Be More Expensive For The Next 12 Months

What does this mean for you, the consumer? Prepare for sticker shock. The days of sub-$1000 flagships could be numbered. We might be looking at a new normal where top-tier Android phones routinely cross the $1200, $1500, or even $2000 threshold.

This shift raises important questions about the smartphone market. Will consumers be willing to stomach these price increases for incremental performance gains? Or, will alternative chips like those from MediaTek cause a mass exodus away from Qualcomm in order to keep component costs down?

I literally have no idea but a 30% increase in component costs is never a good thing…