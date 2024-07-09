Xiaomi 15 & 15 Pro Specs Leak, Confirms Pricing & More

The specs for Xiaomi’s incoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have leaked online, in full, ahead of its official launch…

TL;DR Xiaomi 15 & Xiaomi 15 Pro Specs Confirmed Xiaomi 15: 100W wired, 50W wireless charging

Triple camera: 50MP main, ultrawide, 3x telephoto

IP68 rated, Leica partnership Xiaomi 15 Pro: 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

120W wired, 80W wireless charging

Upgraded camera system with 50MP main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto Both models: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

Competitive pricing starting at $632 for Xiaomi 15, $728 for Pro model LATEST XIAOMI 15 LEAKS →

We already know quite a bit about what to expect from the incoming Xiaomi 15 series. It’ll be the first phone to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 4 chipset, it’ll have a massively potent camera, and there will likely be two or three models in the range (and no USA release date).

As always though a lot of what we think we know is based off of he said/she said leaks and conjecture. But this latest leak – via Weibo – literally details everything about Xiaomi’s new phones, from the battery size to the pricing.

So, if you’re looking for a complete overview of what to expect from these new Xiaomi flagships, read on because it’s all covered below…