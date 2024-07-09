Xiaomi 15 & 15 Pro Specs Leak, Confirms Pricing & More

The specs for Xiaomi’s incoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have leaked online, in full, ahead of its official launch…
TL;DR
Xiaomi 15 & Xiaomi 15 Pro Specs Confirmed
Xiaomi 15:
- 100W wired, 50W wireless charging
- Triple camera: 50MP main, ultrawide, 3x telephoto
- IP68 rated, Leica partnership
Xiaomi 15 Pro:
- 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display
- 120W wired, 80W wireless charging
- Upgraded camera system with 50MP main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto
Both models:
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
- Competitive pricing starting at $632 for Xiaomi 15, $728 for Pro model
We already know quite a bit about what to expect from the incoming Xiaomi 15 series. It’ll be the first phone to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 4 chipset, it’ll have a massively potent camera, and there will likely be two or three models in the range (and no USA release date).
As always though a lot of what we think we know is based off of he said/she said leaks and conjecture. But this latest leak – via Weibo – literally details everything about Xiaomi’s new phones, from the battery size to the pricing.
So, if you’re looking for a complete overview of what to expect from these new Xiaomi flagships, read on because it’s all covered below…
Xiaomi 15 Series Leak Reveals Impressive Charging Speeds and Camera Specs
Xiaomi 15: Fast Charging and Versatile Camera Setup
The standard Xiaomi 15 is set to offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, maintaining Xiaomi’s reputation for rapid charging solutions. The device will feature a triple camera system on the rear:
- 50MP main camera (OmniVision OV50H sensor, 1/1.31-inch)
- Ultrawide camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, 1/2.76-inch)
- Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, 1/2.76-inch)
A 32MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video calls. The Xiaomi 15 is also expected to boast IP68 water and dust resistance certification and continue its partnership with Leica for camera optimization.
Xiaomi 15 Pro: Upgraded Display and Charging
The Pro model steps things up with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness capabilities. Battery and charging specs are equally notable:
- 5,400mAh battery
- 120W wired charging
- 80W wireless charging
The camera system on the 15 Pro sees further enhancements:
- 50MP main camera (OmniVision OV50N sensor, 1/1.3-inch, f/1.4 aperture)
- 50MP ultrawide camera (Samsung JN1 sensor)
- 50MP periscope telephoto camera (3x optical zoom, 1/1.95-inch sensor)
Pricing
Both models will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Pricing details suggest a competitive positioning:
- Xiaomi 15: Starting at CNY4,599 ($632) for 12GB/256GB
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: Starting at CNY5,299-5,499 ($728-$756) for 12GB RAM model