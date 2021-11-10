Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specs Detailed: Is It Worth Buying?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is now official. Below is a complete breakdown of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specs and features. Is this new budget flagship from Xiaomi worth it?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specs Overview

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is now official, following its launch on October 28, 2021. The phone runs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, this is a 6nm chip built by TSMC – the same company that makes Apple’s A15 CPU. Performance-wise, the Dimensity 920 is fairly solid, especially at this price point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Screen Size

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67in AMOLED screen – one of Samsung’s – and it looks great. It doesn’t have things like a 120Hz refresh rate or a QHD resolution. But it is still Full HD and an AMOLED panel, so visually, it is a very solid performer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ RAM & Storage

Internally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ runs either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The higher RAM and storage options, of course, cost more. But most people will be fine with the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Battery Size

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ runs a 4500mAh battery. That isn’t too big but the phone does support 120W ultra-fast charging, so you can basically top it up from dead to 100% inside 10 minutes. That’s faster than nearly everything else on the market right now – by a massive margin. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max tops out at 15W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Camera Specs

With the camera tech, you have a triple-lens camera module fronted by a 108MP main sensor and two additional cameras at 8MP and 2MP. On the front, there’s a very respectable 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. Again, very impressive stuff for this price point. The phone retails for less than $320/£320.

And if you’re a fan of wired headphones, the phone also comes with professionally-tuned dual JBL speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get built-in support for things like Dolby Atmos which will improve the sound quality of everything on the phone – from gaming to music and YouTube.

Is The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Worth It?

This isn’t a smartphone that can compete with the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But that’s not the point here. The point here is to bring high-end specs – things like AMOLED displays, high-end cameras, masses of storage, and super-fast charging – to market for a third of the price of an Apple or Samsung flagship.

If you do not want to spend a lot of money on your next phone, but you want things like a high-performance camera, decent overall processing power, a headphone jack, and JBK-tweaked audio, as well as the fastest wired charging you can get on any phone, AND you don’t want to pay more than $350/$350 for a phone, them, yes, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is well worth it in 2021.

Me? I’d much prefer one of Samsung’s Galaxy A phones – probably the Galaxy A72. Or, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Both phones will get better software support and, generally speaking, they’re A LOT more reliable than Xiaomi phones. In this respect, it is definitely worth paying a little more for a better phone from a better quality brand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specs General Model : Redmi Note 11 Pro+

: Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Released: 28 October 2021 Design Type : Bar

: Bar Dimensions : 8.3 mm thickness

: 8.3 mm thickness Weight: 204g Display Display Type : AMOLED , 120Hz, HDR10

: AMOLED , 120Hz, HDR10 Size : 6.67 inches

: 6.67 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Display Colors : 16M Colors

: 16M Colors Pixel Density : 395 ppi

: 395 ppi Touch Screen : Capacitive touchscreen

: Capacitive touchscreen Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Hardware CPU : MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)

: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU : Mali-G68 MC4

: Mali-G68 MC4 RAM (Memory) : 6GB / 8GB

: 6GB / 8GB Internal Storage : 128 GB, 256 GB

: 128 GB, 256 GB Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Software Operating System: Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Camera Rear Camera : Samsung HM2 108 MP + 8 MP (Sony IMX355, ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth)

: Samsung HM2 108 MP + 8 MP (Sony IMX355, ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth) Image : 2160p

: 2160p Video : [email protected], [email protected]/60fps

: [email protected], [email protected]/60fps Flash : LED flash, HDR, panorama

: LED flash, HDR, panorama Front Camera: 16 MP Network SIM : Nano SIM

: Nano SIM Dual SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Connectivity Wi-fi : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB :USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

:USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS : Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC : Yes

: Yes Wireless Charging : No

: No Headphone Jack: Yes Battery Capacity : Li-Po 4500 mAh , 120W Fast charging, 100% in 15 mins

: Li-Po 4500 mAh , 120W Fast charging, 100% in 15 mins Placement: Non-removable Media Video Playback : Yes

: Yes Video Out : Yes

: Yes FM Radio : Unspecified

: Unspecified Ring Tones : Yes

: Yes Loudspeaker : Yes

: Yes Handsfree: Yes Data 4G LTE : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41

: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41 5G NR Bands : No

: No Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)

