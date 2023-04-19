In a straight up Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison which smartphone comes out on top? Let’s find out…

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for most people, is the pinnacle of Android flagship phones right now. As we noted in our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, if you’re looking for the best Android phone right now, the S23 Ultra is very hard to beat.

The S23 Ultra looks amazing, packs in Qualcomm’s latest CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and its camera module is headed up by a massively impressive 200MP ISOCELL sensor.

Never one to back away from a fight, Xiaomi has now waded into the ultra-flagship waters with its brand new flagship phone for 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But how does it compare to the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Let’s take a look at how the two phones’ specs, hardware, design, and camera modules compare on paper and find out…

Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Design and Build Quality Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), eco leather back, and an aluminum frame. It weighs 227 g and has dimensions of 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 mm. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 min). Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), and an aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance. It weighs 234 g and has dimensions of 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 min). Display Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It also supports HDR10+. Performance Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset, an octa-core CPU, and an Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and internal storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset, an octa-core CPU, and an Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and internal storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. Camera Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a quad-camera setup, including a 50.3 MP wide camera, a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a TOF 3D depth sensor. It can shoot up to 8K videos at 24fps. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a quad-camera setup, including a 200 MP wide camera, a 10 MP periscope telephoto camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. It can shoot up to 8K videos at 24/30fps. Battery Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Sensors & Biometrics Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a virtual proximity sensor, a fingerprint scanner under the display, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and a stylus with Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, and gyro.

Specs Comparison Table

Specification Xiaomi 13 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dimensions 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 mm 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 227 g 234 g Build Glass front, eco leather back, aluminum frame Glass front and back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM IP rating IP68 IP68 Display size 6.73 inches 6.8 inches Display type LTPO3 AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Octa-core Octa-core RAM 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Main camera Quad 50MP Quad 200MP Ultra-wide camera 50MP 12MP Telephoto camera Two cameras: 3.3x and 5.2x optical zoom Two cameras: 3x and 10x optical zoom Periscope camera 50MP 10MP Battery capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging speed 90W wired, 50W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Operating system Android 13, MIUI 14 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Price Starting at $999 Starting at $947

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price 12GB RAM / 256GB = CNY¥5,999 (approximately $875 / £700 / AU$1,300)

16GB RAM / 512GB = CNY¥6,499 (approximately $945 / £760 / AU$1,400)

16GB RAM / 1TB = CNY¥7,299 (approximately $1,060 / £855 / AU$1,575) Release Date The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to get a release date in April, 2023. Xiaomi has not confirmed whether the phone will be coming to the USA and/or the UK or Europe, however, meaning it could well be a China-exclusive.

Analysis

We have yet to test out the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, as it has only just been announced. But there’s a few interesting aspects about this phone that are immediately obvious, indicating that Xiaomi – as before – is aiming to provide Android users with a viable alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra Camera is The Main Event…

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra takes the design of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and kicks it up a notch with an even more impressive camera setup. It boasts the same 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor found on its predecessors, but this time with a new variable aperture that can switch between f/1.9 and f/4.0, a feature reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9.

But that’s not all – the 13 Ultra packs a quad-camera system with not one, but four 50MP sensors (including the IMX989 and three IMX858s). One of these sensors is an ultrawide lens, while the other two offer 3.3x and 5.2x optical zoom, respectively.

Plus, the sensor cropping allows for two additional zoomed focal lengths (46mm or 2x and 240mm or 10.42x zoom) without requiring more sensors – a trick we’ve seen on the Google Pixel 7 series and iPhone 14 Pro line.

With all these camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a true photographic powerhouse that, given everything we’ve just discussed, might well place Xiaomi well and truly back in contention at the top of the market with Apple and Samsung.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Camera Accessory Pack

And if you thought the camera on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra couldn’t get any better, think again! Xiaomi has also released a full set of add-ons to take your mobile photography to the next level. These include a wireless camera grip complete with a physical shutter button and a detachable 67mm filter adapter ring, perfect for those who want to get even more creative with their shots.

This accessory pack is priced at CNY¥999 (approximately $145 / £120 / AU$215), with Xiaomi stating that availability may be limited at launch. With these add-ons, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra becomes more than just a smartphone camera, bridging the gap between mobile photography and professional-level equipment. Or, at least, that appears to be what Xiaomi is hoping to do.

We all know that Apple’s Pro Max models are used extensively by content creators, taking over the mantle from DSLR cameras. In 2023, we’re now seeing more and more content creators using Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. And now it looks like Xiaomi wants a piece of this market too.

Either way, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra looks damn impressive on paper. I cannot wait to see how it does in our review which should be coming inside the next few weeks.

In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments section below…