Which Samsung Phone Has The BIGGEST Screen? A Guide

12/15/23 • 6 min read

Which Samsung phone has the biggest screen? Here’s what you need to know as well as some additional bits and bobs.

When it comes to big screens on phones, Samsung started it all. I know Dell had some god-awful phone/tablet hybrid on the market back in 2009. But the less said about that, the better. No, the first proper BIG phone – or phablet, if you will – was, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Samsung Phone With Biggest Screen? There’s A Few Actually

As you know, Samsung has many different phone brands. You have the Galaxy S, the Galaxy A, the Galaxy Fold, and, of course, the now dearly departed Galaxy Note range.

And we’ve already outlined how big all of these phones are inside our Samsung Phone Sizes Guide post. We even put them all in a table, so it is super easy to read. Still, though, if you’re after a Samsung phone in 2023 and you want the biggest one possible what’re your options?

Let’s take a look at each of Samsung’s most popular phone lines and pull in data about the biggest phone from each. After this, we’ll be able to ascertain exactly which current Samsung phone is the biggest.

Biggest Galaxy S Phone

As you can see, Samsung’s 2020 flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — has a slightly larger display than the newest models, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s only 0.1in, but you will notice the difference if you’ve used any of these phones; for example, the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks and feels slightly more svelte in the hand. On the plus side, if you do want to get the biggest phone, you will pay a lot less for the Galaxy S20 Ultra now than you would in 2020. In fact, there are a bunch of killer deals up for grabs right now that you should definitely check out.

Biggest Galaxy Note Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: 6.9in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+



Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a pretty massive display. At almost 7in, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the biggest and most potent Samsung phones you can buy — even in 2023. And since the phone is three years old at this point, you can pick one up on some pretty tasty deals right now.

Biggest Galaxy A Series Phone



Samsung Galaxy A71: 6.7in Super AMOLED Plus

Want a Samsung phone with a large screen but comes at a more affordable price compared to Galaxy S20 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy A71, if you’re on a tighter budget, is one of the best options on the market right now. It still boasts an impressive screen size, standing at 6.7 inches. It runs some really solid spec, it looks great, and it has 5G and a Super AMOLED Plus display. And given its low-end price, it is easy to see why this phone is so popular with users all over the globe.

Biggest Galaxy Fold Phone

Unveiled in 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold5 transforms big-screen smartphones by smoothly switching between phone and tablet-style use with its 7.6-inch display. It is currently the largest phone from Samsung when you count both conventional and foldable smartphones.

Packed with state-of-the-art tech, robust hardware, top-notch camera features, and smooth software coordination, this inventive gadget offers a unique and versatile form. It provides users with the convenience of a compact device for portability and the benefit of an expansive screen for boosted multimedia experiences.

But it’s worth noting that, while innovative, foldable phones come with a few downsides. Firstly, their price is often significantly higher compared to conventional smartphones. Needless to say, they’re not really budget-friendly. Also, foldable screens can be more prone to damage, as they are typically less durable than rigid displays, potentially leading to higher repair costs.

Wrapping Up: And The Samsung Phone With The Biggest Display Is…

As you can see, you have plenty of choices. With Samsung’s conventional phones, meaning the ones that don’t fold, the biggest display you can buy right now would be either the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, its 2023 flagship release, has a smaller display than 2020’s S20 Ultra (6.8in vs 6.9in), though only by 0.1mm.

And, yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra does have a smaller display than the Galaxy Note 20 too. The Note 20’s display is 6.9in, so it is marginally bigger. Currently, the phone with the biggest screen in Samsung’s conventional 2023 lineup of phones is the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, it is Samsung’s 2020 phones that have the biggest displays; both the Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy A71 all have really large screens – 6.9in, 6.9in, and 6.7in, respectively. And for those who enjoy foldable smartphones, the Z Fold5 could be your pick. Its impressive 7.6-inch main screen is ideal for handling multiple tasks at once.

For me, the Samsung Galaxy S20 truly shines, especially when it comes to screen size. Its expansive display provides a visually immersive experience, whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or simply browsing.

This, coupled with the phone’s impressive features, cements the Samsung Galaxy S20 as my top pick for those who prioritize a larger screen for the ultimate smartphone experience.

Still, size isn’t the only factor when finding your perfect phone fit. When picking your next Samsung phone, think about your specific requirements, such as camera features, battery life, and performance. Whether you prefer a larger screen for media or a more compact device for convenience, Samsung has options to meet your needs.