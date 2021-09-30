The iPhone 13 comes in four different versions – but which should YOU get?

Have you asked yourself “Which iPhone 13 should I get?” We’re right with you. The iPhone 13 series is now out and it features the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While there’s no one size fits all model and every iPhone 13 has its differences, there are some similarities between the four different models. It’s best to get those similarities out of the way first and then look at which iPhone 13 may be right for you based on their differences.

As for what is the same about ALL iPhone 13 models:

All feature the A15 Bionic chip

All feature Face ID

All feature a Ceramic Shield display

All are water-resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes

All have wireless charging

All have MagSafe

All come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options

All have Night Mode

All have a 12MP front camera

All have 5G

All have Lightning connectors

Now, with the main similarities out of the way, let’s get into which iPhone is best for what type of user.

Get The iPhone 13 Mini If…

You should get the iPhone 13 mini if you want the most advanced iPhone with the smallest screen possible. The iPhone 13 mini features the smallest display of the iPhone 13 series. It’s a 5.4in Super Retina XDR display.

While Apple does make an iPhone with a smaller display (the iPhone SE has a 4.7in display) the iPhone 13 mini is actually physically smaller in size than the SE due to its all-screen design. And the SE only has an A13 chipset and Touch ID, whereas the iPhone mini has A15 and Face ID.

Get The iPhone 13 If…

You should get the iPhone 13 if you want the latest iPhone with the biggest display possible at the cheapest price. While the regular iPhone 13 isn’t a budget phone, it does have the largest iPhone display you can get in the 13 Series without paying the maximum price.

The iPhone 13 features a beautiful 6.1in Super Retina XDR display – that’s the same display size found on the iPhone 13 Pro, but at a much lower cost (though, admittedly, the Pro does have more advanced features – as we’ll soon see). For many, the iPhone 13 is the sweet spot and the phone to get due to its price-to-features ratio.

Get The iPhone 13 Pro If…

You want a big display on your iPhone (but not too big) and you want the latest and greatest camera features packed inside. The iPhone 13 Pro sports a 6.1in Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 Pro series features MAJOR camera upgrades over the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. This includes a triple-lens rear camera system with 3x optical zoom.

The iPhone 13 Pro is also a stunner in the design department. Its stainless steel frame puts the aluminum frame on the iPhone 13 to shame. And while all iPhone 13’s feature the A15 chipset, the Pro series has a GPU with 5 cores instead of 4 cores. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro comes in an extra storage option – 1TB. Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro features a ProMotion 120hz display.

Get The iPhone 13 Pro Max If…

If you want the biggest, baddest iPhone 13 possible, get the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made with the best display and camera technology. It features a 6.7in Super Retina XDR display, and, like the iPhone 13 Pro, the Max version features a 1TB storage option, a ProMotion display, and a triple-lens rear camera system.

But the iPhone 13 Pro Max outshines all the others in one area: battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 28-hour battery life – that’s six more than you get in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Which iPhone 13 Should I Get?

The short answer: get the iPhone 13 mini if you want the smallest iPhone. Get the iPhone 13 if you want a large display but at a reasonable price point. Get the iPhone 13 Pro if you want the same display as the regular 13, but with more advanced cameras. And get the iPhone 13 Pro Max if you want the iPhone with the biggest display possible and the best battery life.

