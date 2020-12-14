What is The Smallest iPhone You Can Buy?

by | 14/12/2020 1:00 pm
This blog post may contain affiliate links

by | Dec 14, 2020 | Phones

If you’re after a small iPhone, you’re in luck – Apple’s newest iPhone is also the smallest iPhone it has ever released…

And The Smallest iPhone Is…

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest iPhone Apple sells right now. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4in OLED display and, thanks to the fact it does not have a TouchID button, is the smallest iPhone you can currently buy.

What is The Smallest iPhone You Can Buy
  • Save

📸

The iPhone SE 2020 has a smaller display (4.7in) but because it has TouchID and uses Apple’s old iPhone 8 design, the overall footprint of the iPhone SE 2020 is still bigger than the iPhone 12 Mini.

This means, should you go with the iPhone 12 Mini, you’ll get the smallest iPhone possible but you will not have to sacrifice any real display real-estate. You get a teeny tiny phone with a fairly large 5.4in display which is awesome for users that want a smaller iPhone.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2020 Size Comparison…

  • iPhone 12 Mini Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
  • iPhone SE 2020 Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

As you can see from the above dimensions for both phones, the iPhone 12 Mini is both thinner and smaller than the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone 12 Mini is also lighter than the iPhone SE 2020 (135g vs 148g).

With the iPhone 12 Mini, you also get an OLED display – which is awesome – and full 5G support. On top of this, the iPhone 12 Mini runs the exact same spec as the iPhone 12, save for its battery which is smaller due to the phone’s smaller chassis.

The iPhone 12 Mini runs on Apple’s A14 CPU, so it is monumentally powerful – even compared to Apple’s already-impressive A13 chipset which is found inside the iPhone SE 2020.

With respect to price, the iPhone SE 2020 is A LOT cheaper than the iPhone 12 Mini. But this is down to the fact that it is A) a new model, B) runs an OLED display, and C) is a brand new phone that uses Apple’s latest industrial design.

Bottom line? If you want the best possible iPhone experience, but require the smallest iPhone possible, go with the iPhone 12 Mini – it is a killer phone with amazing specs and performance. And it is the smallest iPhone you can buy right now – it is closer in size to the iPhone 4 than the iPhone SE 2020.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Comments
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap