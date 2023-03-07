The Biggest iPhone is Also The Best iPhone – Here’s Why…

If you want the best of the best when it comes to iPhone, your best bet is going with the biggest iPhone possible – so, a Pro Max model. Here’s why…

If you’re after the biggest iPhone possible and you want the latest model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is where you want to be looking. It has the largest display and dimensions of any iPhone at 6.8in and the biggest battery life, as well as the most advanced camera module too.

Next to the iPhone 14 Pro, the Pro Max is Apple’s latest no-expense-spared flagship iPhone and it comes, as you’d expect, with ALL the trimmings.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Features

Because the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the flagship option in Apple’s current iPhone series, it is also the most expensive.

But for all that extra cash – prices start from $1199 – you get plenty of extras over the smaller Pro model and, of course, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone With The Biggest Display

For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display, protected by Ceramic Shield glass, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.

The phone itself, while very similar looking to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, retains its sleek and durable design, with a glass front and back and a stainless steel frame.

Like most modern flagships, it is IP68 dust and water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, so it can withstand submersion in water and still function – although I wouldn’t advise it.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip which is one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market. It has a hexa-core CPU with two high-performance Everest cores and four energy-efficient Sawtooth cores, as well as a five-core Apple GPU.

How iPhone 14 Pro Max is Better Than iPhone 14

The base model iPhone 14, however, and the Plus, run the same CPU as the iPhone 13, so if performance is your thing, you’ll definitely want to keep it locked to Apple’s Pro models in 2023.

Other iPhone 14 Pro Max Exclusive Features

Part of the reason why Apple’s Pro Max and Pro models sell so well is that Apple locks away all of its latest features inside them. In this sense, the Pro and Pro Max act as something of a paywall for Apple’s latest innovations.

1TB Storage

For instance, the 14 Pro Max comes with 6GB of RAM and is available in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, while the iPhone 14 also comes with 6GB of RAM but misses out on the 1TB of storage option.

Dynamic Island

You also get exclusive access to Apple’s new Dynamic Island technology which replaces the notch. Again, Dynamic Island is ONLY available on Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models.

Much Better Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also features an impressive triple-lens rear camera system, including a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view.

The camera system also includes a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner for improved depth sensing and augmented reality capabilities. The phone’s front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor that supports 4K video recording.

And you can find more about how it works inside our iPhone 14 Pro Max review.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, with a hexa-core CPU and a five-core Apple GPU.

It comes with 6GB of RAM and is available in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an impressive triple-lens rear camera system, including a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone also has a long-lasting 4323mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

It supports 5G connectivity and has a range of other features, such as Face ID, ultra wide band (UWB) support, and emergency SOS via satellite.

It is IP68 dust and water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.