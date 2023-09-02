Vivo Update Policy: How Many Years Will Vivo Support Your Device?

Pin

Vivo still lags behind other smartphone brands regarding software support, but it still provides up to four years of support! But four years of support is reserved for a select few Vivo phones. As the FunTouch OS 14 update is approaching soon for many Vivo phones, let us take a detailed look at the Vivo update policy!

KEY TAKEAWAYS Vivo promises four years of software support for its flagships – 3 Android version updates and four security patches.

Vivo doesn’t provide the same level of extended support to phones in other series of phones.

Budget phones get only 1 Android version update, while mid-rangers get 2 Android version updates.

Vivo Update Policy

Vivo trails behind other brands such as Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung in terms of providing software support for its phones – but only by a little!

According to the new update policy from Vivo, officially announced in August 2022, Vivo promises to support its phones for up to 4 years since release, with 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. But this is only for Vivo flagships. Other series, such as V, Y, and T, aren’t supported as long as the flagships. Let’s talk about Vivo update policy for various series of phones from Vivo in detail.

Vivo Update Policy For X Series

The Vivo X series of phones are the flagship smartphones from Vivo. Vivo X series of phones will be supported for up to 4 years – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. The phones in this list include:

Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90

All the older Vivo X series phones will be supported till three years after the release – with 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. These phones include:

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70

Vivo X60s

Vivo X60t

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

Vivo Update Policy For V Series

V series is the premium midrange series from Vivo. These phones don’t get supported like the X series flagships. These phones get one less year of support – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. The V series phones getting three years of support include:

Vivo V29

Vivo V29e

Vivo V29 Lite 5G

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27

Vivo V27e

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25e

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo V23e

Vivo V21s

Vivo V21 4G

Vivo V21

Vivo V21e

Vivo Update Policy For Y Series

Vivo Y series is the budget series from Vivo, and Vivo tends to launch too many smartphones in this series. As budget phones, the Vivo Y series will get only 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. The Y series phones getting two years of support include:

Vivo Y27

Vivo Y02t

Vivo Y36

Vivo Y26 5G

Vivo Y25+

Vivo Y78

Vivo Y78+

Vivo Y78

Vivo Y02A

Vivo Y56

Vivo Y100

Vivo Y55s 2023

Vivo Y35 5H

Vivo Y02

Vivo Y73t

Vivo Y16

Vivo Y75s

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22s

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y02s

Vivo Y30 5G

Vivo Y77

Vivo Y72t

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y21G

Vivo Y01

Vivo Y33s 5G

Vivo Y33

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y55 5G

Vivo Update Policy For T Series

The Vivo T is another budget series from Vivo, but it is available only in select markets. These devices also follow the same update policy of the Y series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Here are the T series devices following this update policy:

Vivo T2

Vivo T2x

Vivo T1x

Vivo T1 Pro

Vivo T1

Vivo T1x 4G

Vivo T1 5G