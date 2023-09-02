Vivo Update Policy: How Many Years Will Vivo Support Your Device?
Vivo still lags behind other smartphone brands regarding software support, but it still provides up to four years of support! But four years of support is reserved for a select few Vivo phones. As the FunTouch OS 14 update is approaching soon for many Vivo phones, let us take a detailed look at the Vivo update policy!
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Vivo promises four years of software support for its flagships – 3 Android version updates and four security patches.
- Vivo doesn’t provide the same level of extended support to phones in other series of phones.
- Budget phones get only 1 Android version update, while mid-rangers get 2 Android version updates.
Vivo Update Policy
Vivo trails behind other brands such as Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung in terms of providing software support for its phones – but only by a little!
According to the new update policy from Vivo, officially announced in August 2022, Vivo promises to support its phones for up to 4 years since release, with 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. But this is only for Vivo flagships. Other series, such as V, Y, and T, aren’t supported as long as the flagships. Let’s talk about Vivo update policy for various series of phones from Vivo in detail.
Vivo Update Policy For X Series
The Vivo X series of phones are the flagship smartphones from Vivo. Vivo X series of phones will be supported for up to 4 years – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. The phones in this list include:
- Vivo X90 Pro+
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Vivo X90
All the older Vivo X series phones will be supported till three years after the release – with 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. These phones include:
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X70 Pro+
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo X70
- Vivo X60s
- Vivo X60t
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60
Vivo Update Policy For V Series
V series is the premium midrange series from Vivo. These phones don’t get supported like the X series flagships. These phones get one less year of support – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. The V series phones getting three years of support include:
- Vivo V29
- Vivo V29e
- Vivo V29 Lite 5G
- Vivo V27 Pro
- Vivo V27
- Vivo V27e
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo V25e
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V23 Pro
- Vivo V23 5G
- Vivo V23e 5G
- Vivo V23e
- Vivo V21s
- Vivo V21 4G
- Vivo V21
- Vivo V21e
Vivo Update Policy For Y Series
Vivo Y series is the budget series from Vivo, and Vivo tends to launch too many smartphones in this series. As budget phones, the Vivo Y series will get only 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. The Y series phones getting two years of support include:
- Vivo Y27
- Vivo Y02t
- Vivo Y36
- Vivo Y26 5G
- Vivo Y25+
- Vivo Y78
- Vivo Y78+
- Vivo Y78
- Vivo Y02A
- Vivo Y56
- Vivo Y100
- Vivo Y55s 2023
- Vivo Y35 5H
- Vivo Y02
- Vivo Y73t
- Vivo Y16
- Vivo Y75s
- Vivo Y22
- Vivo Y22s
- Vivo Y35
- Vivo Y02s
- Vivo Y30 5G
- Vivo Y77
- Vivo Y72t
- Vivo Y75
- Vivo Y21G
- Vivo Y01
- Vivo Y33s 5G
- Vivo Y33
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo Y55 5G
Vivo Update Policy For T Series
The Vivo T is another budget series from Vivo, but it is available only in select markets. These devices also follow the same update policy of the Y series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Here are the T series devices following this update policy:
- Vivo T2
- Vivo T2x
- Vivo T1x
- Vivo T1 Pro
- Vivo T1
- Vivo T1x 4G
- Vivo T1 5G