Meet The Most Expensive Phone In The WORLD…

Think the iPhone 11 Pro Max is expensive? Think again! The actual most expensive phone in the world costs over a million bucks…

Can you guess how much the most expensive phone in the world costs? I’ll give you a hint – it’s A LOT more than $1000. In fact, $1000 likely wouldn’t even get you in the same room as this phone…

The most expensive phone in the world right now is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond (pictured below) which retails for an INSANE $48.5 million dollars. And, yes, you did read that right: it’s an iPhone 6, so it’s not even a newer model iPhone.

Why is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond so expensive? Simple: it’s covered in 24-carat gold and it features a truly enormous pink diamond on its rear. And if that wasn’t enough, the handset itself is coated in platinum and features bespoke anti-hacking technology that’s designed to keep prying eyes from accessing personal data on it.

Does anybody actually own one of these phones? Yes. As far as I can tell, at least two models were sold; one to Asia’s richest man’s wife and the other to an Indian cricket team owner called Nita Ambani. I’m sure there are other owners around but they obviously want to keep things on the down-low. I mean, would you want anyone knowing you have a $48.5 million dollar asset in your coat pocket?

The 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

OK, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the #1 most expensive phone on the planet. But what are your other options if you cannot stretch to $48 million for an iPhone 6?

As it turns out, you have quite a few options, as you can see below:

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond – $48.5 Million

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold – $9.4 Million

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition- $8 Million

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – $3.2 Million

iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5 Million

Diamond Crypto Smartphone – $1.3 Million

Goldvish Le Million – $1 Million

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot – $1 Million

Goldvish Revolution – $488,150

Vertu Signature Cobra – $310,000

As you can see, plenty of phones on this list are old iPhones. I also tried to find a place where I could buy the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, but I couldn’t find anything on Google. The only link I did see – it was for a pre-order page – 404’d, implying the company no longer exists, or has moved elsewhere online and hasn’t invested in a quality SEO manager to clean up its links.

Either way, I couldn’t find this phone anywhere online. But given its price, you probably only get access to this kind of thing once you’re a fully-fledged member of the Illuminati or something. Similarly, luxury phone company Vertu no longer exists and Goldvish’s website returns another 404, implying that it too is no longer with us.

In fact, the ONLY retailer from the above list that seems to still be in business is Stewart Hughes. And Mr. Hughes is not only in business, but he also has plenty of new stock as well! You can pick up the iPhone 11 Pro Max 24 carat gold edition for $10.995 (pictured below).

Don’t want an iPhone? Stewart Hughes also does a 24 carat Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G edition phone too, and it’s A LOT cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro Max at “just” $7495. Hughes also stocks a range of 24-carat gold covered iPads and laptops as well, just in case you’re into that kind of thing…

