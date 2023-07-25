How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live?

Pin

The biggest launch event from Samsung for this year is almost here!

Samsung is live-streaming the event for everyone across the world to see. Streaming from Seoul, South Korea, making the event an early watch for viewers from the US or UK.

Samsung will unveil the successors of its Fold and Flip series of devices to the world. In this article, let’s talk about when the event will be happening and how you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked event.

When Is The Galaxy Unpacked Event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, 2023. The live stream will start at 4 AM PT, 7 AM ET in the US, 12 PM in the UK, and 9 PM in Australia. The launch takes place at a weird time because Samsung is live streaming from Seoul, South Korea, at 8 PM local time.

How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be live-streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel and Samsung.com.

You can also watch it here:

What To Expect From Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The first phone to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with design refinements. The Elec and leakster Ice Universe has reported that the device will now use a new water-drop-shaped hinge that could result in significantly less crease and an overall slimmer profile, owing to the ability of the phone to close without leaving any gaps.

The phone will be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest flagship chipset from Snapdragon; we can also expect the phone to use a customized version of the chipset with For Galaxy branding like we saw with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Here’s a compilation of the rumored specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

Feature Specs Inner Display 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Outer Display 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM LPDDR5x Storage UFS 4.0 Main Camera 50MP main OIS +12MP Ultrawide+ 12MP telephoto Front Camera 10MP front & 4MP Battery 4400mAh Charging 25 watt, 10 watt wireless OS Android 13 WiFi WiFi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 253 gram Thickness 13.4mm when folded Water Resistance IPX8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the successor to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it is rumored to bring a larger cover display to the Flip series. Competitors such as Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have upped the game with a bigger and bigger cover display, and it’s time for Samsung to respond.

To the inside, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to bring the same water drop hinge design we are expecting in Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The phone should be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC like Galaxy Z Fold 5. Here are some of the rumored specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Feature Value Internal screen 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz External screen 3.4″ AMOLED Processor Snapdragon® 8Gen 2 SoC Main camera 12MP (OIS) + 12MP(UW) Front camera 12MP Storage 8GB+128GB | 8GB+256GB OS Android 13