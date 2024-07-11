Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Debrief: What You Need To Know

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 just wrapped – here’s everything you need to know about all the new products that were announced…

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event has wrapped and, as expected, it was a busy affair with new product lines, updates to its foldable phones, new smartwatches and new ANC headphones.

We knew it’d be a hectic event and nearly everything that was rumored was announced. And you know what? Most of the rumored specs and updates turned out to be true as well. Here’s everything that Samsung announced at its Unpacked 2024 event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 – All The New Products Detailed Galaxy Ring: A New Era of Health Tracking The star of the show was undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s first foray into smart ring technology. Priced at $400, this lightweight wearable offers up to seven days of battery life and doesn’t require a subscription, unlike its competitor, the Oura Ring. Pin The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes and three finishes: silver, gold, and matte black. It tracks various health metrics and integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Health app. Foldable Phones: Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Samsung introduced updates to its foldable phone lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, starting at $1,900, features a larger front screen, improved hinge strength, and a brighter display. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and includes new Galaxy AI features. Pin The Galaxy Z Flip 6, priced at $1,100, received a significant camera upgrade with a new 50-megapixel main sensor. It also boasts a larger battery and improved cooling for enhanced gaming performance. Smartwatches: Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 The rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, priced at $650, targets outdoor enthusiasts with its durable titanium build and advanced features. It introduces FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection and expanded workout capabilities. The design is very, very similar to Apple Watch Ultra, even down to the straps Samsung launched it with. Folks on X were quick to point out the similarities between both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds which, again, look very similar to Apple’s AirPods. Pin Feels like we’re back in 2013 all over again, back when Apple was accusing Samsung of copying everything it was doing, and Samsung was spending billions on ads attacking Apple’s approach to product design and its walled garden. Either way, for Samsung users, both of these products look fairly strong and will be nice additions to Samsung’s ever-expanding range of products and accessories. The Ultra model is also around $50 cheaper than Apple’s Watch Ultra 2 has well – so that’s something. The more affordable Galaxy Watch 7, starting at $300, offers double the storage of its predecessor and includes many of the health-tracking features found in the Ultra model.

Galaxy Buds: New Design and Enhanced Features Samsung redesigned its earbuds lineup with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, both adopting a stem design similar to Apple’s AirPods. Pin The Buds 3 Pro, priced at $250, offer superior sound quality and active noise cancellation, while the $180 Buds 3 provide a more accessible option with an open design. Software and AI Enhancements Across its product line, Samsung emphasized AI-driven features, including improved camera capabilities, smart replies in messaging apps, and personalized health insights. “Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.” Samsung Samsung also confirmed that its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would get 7 years of Android updates just like its current and incoming Galaxy S series.

Analysis / Thoughts

Samsung announced a lot of stuff, most of it expected. The launch of the Galaxy Ring is the biggest takeaway from the event. It is a brand new product line for the company and it aggressively attacks one of the biggest gripes many potential users have with Oura – having to pay for access to your data.

By pricing the Galaxy Ring inline with Oura Ring, and not charging for data, Samsung has positioned itself as the new, potential de facto leader of the smartring market. Time will tell whether there is truly macro demand for such a product, but the general consensus, both from folks at the launch and people on social media, seems to be pretty upbeat.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds Pro, while both fairly impressive updates, have a whiff of “me too” products simply because of the fact that Samsung has ripped them straight from Apple’s playbook. I mean, there’s inspiration and then there’s copying – Samsung appears to be doing a little more of the latter with these two launches.

With the phones, both are decent updates, nothing too major. The addition of 7 years’ worth of Android updates is welcome, but the price of these foldable phones is still far too high for them to ever become mass-market devices. I’ve still yet to see one in use in the wild, and we’re now on the sixth generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold / Flip project.

Still, there’s always the prospect of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series which is the company’s next major launch and will take place inside Q1 of 2025.