Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: What’s The Difference? 

Let’s compare and contrast the specs of Samsung’s Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra to see which model delivers the most bang for your buck…

Analysis

Pin

Choosing the right model and balancing the spec you need with the price you can afford is always a little tricky. Do you sacrifice camera performance for a lower price point or burn your bank account to get the best shooter in the business?

Which Galaxy S24 Should You Buy?

Here’s a breakdown – with buyer profiles – all about who these phones are targeted / designed for. Finding out where you fit in the mix will help you make a more informed decision when it comes to buying a Galaxy S24 model.

Galaxy S24

Size and Display: 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.

6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution: 2340 x 1080.

2340 x 1080. Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM. Storage: 128GB or 256GB, non-expandable.

128GB or 256GB, non-expandable. Camera: Triple setup with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto.

Triple setup with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. Battery: 4000mAh.

Best for: The Galaxy S24 is a compact and powerful device, ideal for users who prefer a smaller phone without sacrificing performance. It’s great for everyday use, including photography, social media, and general productivity. The smaller battery might require more frequent charging, especially for heavy users.

Galaxy S24+

Size and Display: 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.

6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution: 2340 x 1080.

2340 x 1080. Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM. Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, non-expandable.

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, non-expandable. Camera: Same as S24.

Same as S24. Battery: 4500mAh.

Best for: The Galaxy S24+ strikes a balance between size and performance. It’s suitable for users who want a larger display for media consumption and gaming, but don’t need the ultra-high specs of the Ultra model. The increased battery capacity over the standard S24 makes it more suitable for users with moderate to heavy usage patterns.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Size and Display: 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.

6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution: 3120 x 1440.

3120 x 1440. Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM. Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, non-expandable.

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, non-expandable. Camera: Quad setup with 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP periscope telephoto.

Quad setup with 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP periscope telephoto. Battery: 5000mAh.