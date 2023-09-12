Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22: The Ultimate Comparison

Pin

How does the Samsung Galaxy S22 compare to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Is the Ultra model really worth all that extra cash? Let’s compare their specs and features and find out once and for all…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Feature/Specification Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design and Build Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 167-168 grams 228-229 grams Build Material Gorilla Glass Victus+, Aluminum Frame Gorilla Glass Victus+, Armor Aluminum Frame IP Rating IP68 IP68 Display Screen Size 6.1 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Dynamic AMOLED 2X Peak Brightness 1300 nits 1750 nits HDR Support HDR10+ HDR10+ Performance Chipset Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU Configuration Octa-core Octa-core RAM Options 8GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage Options 128GB, 256GB 128GB to 1TB AnTuTu Score (v9) 881428 968359 GeekBench Score (v5.1) 3682 3657 Camera Main Camera 50 MP, 10 MP, 12 MP 108 MP, 10 MP, 10 MP, 12 MP Selfie Camera 10 MP 40 MP Unique Features – 10x Optical Zoom (Periscope) Audio Speakers Stereo, tuned by AKG Stereo, tuned by AKG 3.5mm Jack No No Connectivity Wi-Fi Dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 Dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 NFC Yes Yes Unique Features Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, UWB Battery Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Wired Charging 25W 45W Wireless Charging 15W 15W Endurance Rating 85 hours 108 hours Pricing CHECK PRICES CHECK PRICES

Design and Build Quality

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra differ significantly in terms of their physical attributes. The S22 measures 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and weighs 167-168 grams, making it more compact and lightweight.

On the other hand, the S22 Ultra is noticeably larger and heavier, with dimensions of 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and a weight of 228-229 grams.

Both models boast premium build materials, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, along with an aluminum frame.

The S22 Ultra takes it a step further by offering an Armor aluminum frame, which is advertised to provide tougher drop and scratch resistance.

IP68 Rating and Armor Aluminum Frame

Both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra come with an IP68 rating, making them dust and water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This adds an extra layer of durability to both devices, making them suitable for users who are often on the go or exposed to harsh conditions.

The Armor aluminum frame in the S22 Ultra is a standout feature, offering enhanced durability compared to the standard aluminum frame in the S22. This makes the S22 Ultra more resilient to accidental drops and scratches, providing an extra peace of mind for users.

Actionable Advice For Portability and Comfort : If you prioritize a phone that is easy to handle and carry around, the smaller and lighter Galaxy S22 would be the better choice.

: If you prioritize a phone that is easy to handle and carry around, the smaller and lighter Galaxy S22 would be the better choice. For Durability and Robustness : If you’re looking for a phone that offers superior build quality and can withstand the rigors of daily life, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its Armor aluminum frame is the way to go.

: If you’re looking for a phone that offers superior build quality and can withstand the rigors of daily life, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its Armor aluminum frame is the way to go. For Balanced Features: If you want a blend of durability and portability but are willing to compromise a bit on both, either model could suit you, but consider protective cases for the S22 to enhance its durability.

Display

Pin

When it comes to display, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, but they differ in size and resolution.

The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of approximately 425 ppi.

The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, boasts a larger 6.8-inch screen with a higher resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, translating to a pixel density of around 500 ppi.

HDR10+ Support and Peak Brightness Levels

Both models support HDR10+, ensuring that you get vibrant colors and deeper blacks for an immersive viewing experience.

However, the peak brightness levels differ between the two. The Galaxy S22 offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, while the S22 Ultra takes it up a notch with a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

This means that the S22 Ultra will offer better visibility in bright outdoor conditions and potentially more vibrant visuals.

Actionable Advice For Multimedia Consumption : If you’re an avid consumer of high-definition videos, movies, or mobile gaming, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ideal choice. Its larger screen, higher resolution, and greater peak brightness will provide a more immersive and visually stunning experience.

: If you’re an avid consumer of high-definition videos, movies, or mobile gaming, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ideal choice. Its larger screen, higher resolution, and greater peak brightness will provide a more immersive and visually stunning experience. For Daily Tasks and Portability : If your primary use-case is browsing, social media, and other day-to-day tasks, the Galaxy S22 should suffice. Its smaller screen is easier to handle, and the lower resolution won’t be a significant drawback for these activities.

: If your primary use-case is browsing, social media, and other day-to-day tasks, the Galaxy S22 should suffice. Its smaller screen is easier to handle, and the lower resolution won’t be a significant drawback for these activities. For a Balanced Experience: If you’re looking for a middle ground where you can enjoy multimedia without compromising on portability, the Galaxy S22 with its HDR10+ support and respectable peak brightness is a solid choice. However, for the ultimate viewing experience, the S22 Ultra is unparalleled.

Performance

Pin

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra come with two chipset options depending on the region: Exynos 2200 for Europe and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the rest of the world (ROW).

The CPU configurations for both chipsets are similar, featuring an octa-core setup. However, the clock speeds slightly differ, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 offering a marginally higher clock speed for its primary core.

Exynos 2200 : Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)

: Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) RAM Options and Internal Storage The Galaxy S22 offers two internal storage options: 128GB and 256GB, both with 8GB of RAM. The S22 Ultra, however, provides more variety, ranging from 128GB to 1TB of internal storage, and RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, and even up to 16GB for the highest storage variant. Benchmark Scores Samsung Galaxy S22 : AnTuTu: 745496 (v8), 881428 (v9) GeekBench: 3682 (v5.1)

: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra : AnTuTu: 968359 (v9) GeekBench: 3657 (v5.1)

:

Despite the similar chipsets, the S22 Ultra scores higher on the AnTuTu benchmark, indicating better overall performance. However, the GeekBench scores are nearly identical, suggesting comparable CPU performance.

Actionable Advice For Power Users : If you’re a power user who multitasks heavily, runs demanding apps, or plays high-end games, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its higher RAM options and better AnTuTu scores is the better choice.

: If you’re a power user who multitasks heavily, runs demanding apps, or plays high-end games, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its higher RAM options and better AnTuTu scores is the better choice. For Average Consumers : If you use your phone for basic tasks like browsing, social media, and casual gaming, the Galaxy S22 should be more than sufficient. Its lower price point and adequate performance make it a sensible choice for the average user.

: If you use your phone for basic tasks like browsing, social media, and casual gaming, the Galaxy S22 should be more than sufficient. Its lower price point and adequate performance make it a sensible choice for the average user. For Balanced Use: If you fall somewhere in between—someone who enjoys gaming but also values portability and cost—the Galaxy S22 with its respectable benchmark scores and RAM options could be a good fit.

Camera

Pin

The camera setups on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are quite different, offering unique advantages depending on your photography needs.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Main Camera : Triple setup: 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12 MP ultrawide Selfie Camera: 10 MP

: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Main Camera : Quad setup: 108 MP wide, 10 MP periscope telephoto (10x optical zoom), 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12 MP ultrawide Selfie Camera: 40 MP

:

Unique Features

The S22 Ultra stands out with its periscope telephoto lens, offering a remarkable 10x optical zoom. This feature is a game-changer for capturing distant subjects and offers a level of zoom capability that the standard S22 simply can’t match.

Video Recording Capabilities Both models offer robust video recording options, including: 8K video at 24fps

4K video at 30/60fps

1080p video at various frame rates However, the S22 Ultra’s more advanced camera setup may offer better stabilization and overall video quality, especially when utilizing its zoom features. Actionable Advice For Photography Enthusiasts : If photography is a priority, especially capturing detailed landscapes or distant subjects, the S22 Ultra with its 108 MP sensor and periscope telephoto lens is the clear choice.

: If photography is a priority, especially capturing detailed landscapes or distant subjects, the S22 Ultra with its 108 MP sensor and periscope telephoto lens is the clear choice. For Casual Photographers : If you’re a casual photographer who mainly captures moments for social media or personal memories, the standard S22 should suffice. Its camera setup is versatile enough for most scenarios.

: If you’re a casual photographer who mainly captures moments for social media or personal memories, the standard S22 should suffice. Its camera setup is versatile enough for most scenarios. For Selfie Lovers : The S22 Ultra’s 40 MP selfie camera is ideal for those who take a lot of selfies and want the best front-facing camera available.

: The S22 Ultra’s 40 MP selfie camera is ideal for those who take a lot of selfies and want the best front-facing camera available. For Video Content Creators: Both phones offer similar video capabilities, but the S22 Ultra’s advanced camera setup may provide an edge in terms of stabilization and zoom.

Sound and Audio

Pin

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra come equipped with stereo speakers that deliver a rich and immersive audio experience.

What sets these devices apart in the audio department is the tuning by AKG, a renowned audio engineering company.

This AKG tuning ensures that both models offer crisp highs, clear mids, and deep lows, making for a balanced and high-quality audio output.

The Absence of a 3.5mm Jack It’s worth noting that neither the S22 nor the S22 Ultra features a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means that users will have to rely on Bluetooth headphones or use a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter for wired audio. The absence of the headphone jack is a trend in modern smartphones, but it’s still a consideration for those who prefer or require wired audio solutions. Actionable Advice For Audiophiles : If you’re an audiophile who values top-notch sound quality, both models are quite similar in this regard, thanks to the AKG tuning. However, the absence of a 3.5mm jack might be a deal-breaker if you have high-end wired headphones.

: If you’re an audiophile who values top-notch sound quality, both models are quite similar in this regard, thanks to the AKG tuning. However, the absence of a 3.5mm jack might be a deal-breaker if you have high-end wired headphones. For Casual Listeners : If you’re a casual listener who mainly uses headphones for calls or occasional music listening, either model should suffice. The stereo speakers on both phones are more than adequate for everyday use.

: If you’re a casual listener who mainly uses headphones for calls or occasional music listening, either model should suffice. The stereo speakers on both phones are more than adequate for everyday use. For Media Consumption : If you consume a lot of media on your phone, like watching movies or playing games, the stereo speakers’ quality could be a significant factor in your enjoyment. Both models excel here, so you can’t go wrong with either.

: If you consume a lot of media on your phone, like watching movies or playing games, the stereo speakers’ quality could be a significant factor in your enjoyment. Both models excel here, so you can’t go wrong with either. For Those on the Move: If you’re someone who frequently takes calls or listens to music while on the go, consider your headphone options. The lack of a 3.5mm jack means you’ll likely want to invest in a quality pair of Bluetooth headphones for the most convenient experience.

Connectivity and Additional Features

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are well-equipped when it comes to connectivity options. They offer dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, ensuring fast and reliable internet connections.

Bluetooth 5.2 is available on both models, providing stable and efficient wireless connections for a variety of devices.

Additionally, both phones come with NFC capabilities, making contactless payments and data sharing a breeze.

Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) Support Samsung DeX : Both models support Samsung DeX, which allows you to use your phone like a desktop computer when connected to a monitor. This feature is particularly useful for business users or anyone who needs a desktop-like experience on the go.

: Both models support Samsung DeX, which allows you to use your phone like a desktop computer when connected to a monitor. This feature is particularly useful for business users or anyone who needs a desktop-like experience on the go. Samsung Pay : Both the S22 and S22 Ultra support Samsung Pay, offering a convenient and secure way to make payments using your smartphone.

: Both the S22 and S22 Ultra support Samsung Pay, offering a convenient and secure way to make payments using your smartphone. Ultra Wideband (UWB) Support: Unique to the S22 Ultra is the support for Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. This allows for more precise spatial awareness and can be used for things like keyless entry and more accurate location tracking. Actionable Advice: Which Model Offers Better Versatility For Business Users : If you’re a business user who needs a phone that can double as a work station, both models offer Samsung DeX. However, the S22 Ultra’s UWB support may offer additional functionalities that could be beneficial in a corporate setting.

: If you’re a business user who needs a phone that can double as a work station, both models offer Samsung DeX. However, the S22 Ultra’s UWB support may offer additional functionalities that could be beneficial in a corporate setting. For Everyday Consumers : Both phones offer robust connectivity options and features like Samsung Pay, making either model suitable for the average user.

: Both phones offer robust connectivity options and features like Samsung Pay, making either model suitable for the average user. For Tech Enthusiasts : If you’re someone who enjoys having the latest tech features, the S22 Ultra’s UWB support offers a level of future-proofing and additional capabilities that the standard S22 lacks.

: If you’re someone who enjoys having the latest tech features, the S22 Ultra’s UWB support offers a level of future-proofing and additional capabilities that the standard S22 lacks. For Budget-Conscious Buyers: If you’re looking for a phone that offers excellent connectivity and features but are on a budget, the standard S22 will meet most, if not all, of your needs without the added cost of the Ultra’s extra features.

Both the S22 and S22 Ultra are highly versatile, but the S22 Ultra has a slight edge in terms of future-proofing and additional features like UWB. Your choice should depend on your specific needs and how you intend to use the phone’s connectivity and unique features.

Battery Life

Pin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery, while the S22 Ultra boasts a significantly larger Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery.

When it comes to charging speeds, the S22 offers 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The S22 Ultra steps it up with 45W wired charging, although it maintains the same 15W wireless charging capability as the standard S22.

Endurance Ratings The endurance rating for the Galaxy S22 is 85 hours, which is respectable but falls short when compared to the S22 Ultra’s endurance rating of 108 hours. This means that the S22 Ultra is likely to last longer on a single charge, especially during heavy use. Actionable Advice: Which Model to Choose for Longer Battery Life For Heavy Users : If you’re a power user who needs a phone that can last all day without needing a recharge, the S22 Ultra with its larger battery and higher endurance rating is the clear choice.

: If you’re a power user who needs a phone that can last all day without needing a recharge, the S22 Ultra with its larger battery and higher endurance rating is the clear choice. For Casual Users : If you’re a more casual user who doesn’t require extended battery life, the standard S22 should suffice. However, keep in mind that its endurance rating is lower, so you may find yourself reaching for the charger more often than with the Ultra.

: If you’re a more casual user who doesn’t require extended battery life, the standard S22 should suffice. However, keep in mind that its endurance rating is lower, so you may find yourself reaching for the charger more often than with the Ultra. For Fast Charging : If quick charging is a priority, the S22 Ultra’s 45W wired charging capability will get you back to full battery faster than the S22’s 25W charging.

: If quick charging is a priority, the S22 Ultra’s 45W wired charging capability will get you back to full battery faster than the S22’s 25W charging. For Wireless Charging: Both models offer the same 15W wireless charging, so if this is a key feature for you, either model will suffice.

The S22 Ultra is the better option for those who require longer battery life and faster wired charging. The standard S22, while offering decent battery life, falls short in comparison to the Ultra model proving that, once again, sometimes it is better to pay a little extra for stuff.

Pricing and Availability

As of the latest information, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at £464.96 / €584.18 / $397.60 / C$539.99.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a heftier price tag of £720.00 / €844.00 / $594.30 / C$938.99.

The S22 Ultra is positioned as a premium offering, costing significantly more than the standard S22 and is targeted at users that want access to the best possible tech and features, notably in the camera department, with storage, and overall processing power.

Availability and Different Color Options Both models were released on February 25, 2022, and are widely available. The Galaxy S22 comes in a variety of colors including Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream, and Bora Purple. The S22 Ultra offers a similar but slightly different palette: Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, and Bora Purple. Actionable Advice: Is the S22 Ultra Worth the Extra Cost? For Power Users : If you’re looking for top-tier performance, a larger and higher-resolution display, and a more versatile camera setup, the extra cost for the S22 Ultra is justified.

: If you’re looking for top-tier performance, a larger and higher-resolution display, and a more versatile camera setup, the extra cost for the S22 Ultra is justified. For Average Consumers : If you don’t require the extra bells and whistles and are content with good performance, a decent camera, and a smaller form factor, the standard S22 will meet your needs without breaking the bank.

: If you don’t require the extra bells and whistles and are content with good performance, a decent camera, and a smaller form factor, the standard S22 will meet your needs without breaking the bank. For Multimedia Enthusiasts : The S22 Ultra’s superior display and audio capabilities make it the better choice for those who consume a lot of media on their phones.

: The S22 Ultra’s superior display and audio capabilities make it the better choice for those who consume a lot of media on their phones. For Budget-Conscious Buyers: The standard S22 offers a balanced set of features at a more affordable price point. If budget is a concern, you’ll still get a lot of value from the standard model.

In summary, the S22 Ultra is worth the extra cost if you’re seeking a premium experience and need the additional features it offers. However, the standard S22 provides solid performance and features at a more budget-friendly price, making it a good choice for the average consumer.

Final Verdict

Pin

We’ve covered A LOT of ground so far, exploring how the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra compare and contrast. The S22 Ultra is, of course, the better overall phone – it has more power, more storage, a larger battery, and a significantly more advanced camera module. But it is a lot more expensive.

Let’s now recap everything we’ve covered so far, so you can digest everything we’ve covered and make a more informed decision about which one to go for…

Key Takeaways Design and Build Quality S22 : Compact and lightweight, ideal for easy handling.

: Compact and lightweight, ideal for easy handling. S22 Ultra : Larger and heavier, featuring Armor aluminum for extra durability.

: Larger and heavier, featuring Armor aluminum for extra durability. Advice: Choose S22 for portability, S22 Ultra for robustness. Display Both : Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, HDR10+ support.

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, HDR10+ support. S22 Ultra : Larger screen, higher resolution, and peak brightness.

: Larger screen, higher resolution, and peak brightness. Advice: S22 Ultra for multimedia, S22 for daily tasks. Performance Both : Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets.

: Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. S22 Ultra : Higher AnTuTu scores, more RAM and storage options.

: Higher AnTuTu scores, more RAM and storage options. Advice: S22 Ultra for power users, S22 for average consumers. Camera S22 : Versatile triple-camera setup.

: Versatile triple-camera setup. S22 Ultra : Quad-camera with 10x optical zoom and higher selfie resolution.

: Quad-camera with 10x optical zoom and higher selfie resolution. Advice: S22 Ultra for photography enthusiasts, S22 for casual photographers. Sound and Audio Both : Stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

: Stereo speakers tuned by AKG. Neither : Features a 3.5mm jack.

: Features a 3.5mm jack. Advice: Either model for sound quality, consider Bluetooth options due to lack of 3.5mm jack. Connectivity and Features Both : Strong Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung DeX, and Samsung Pay.

: Strong Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung DeX, and Samsung Pay. S22 Ultra : Adds Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

: Adds Ultra Wideband (UWB) support. Advice: S22 Ultra for tech enthusiasts, S22 for everyday use. Battery Life S22 : 3700 mAh battery, 85-hour endurance.

: 3700 mAh battery, 85-hour endurance. S22 Ultra : 5000 mAh battery, 108-hour endurance.

: 5000 mAh battery, 108-hour endurance. Advice: S22 Ultra for longer battery life, S22 for casual use. Pricing and Availability S22 : More budget-friendly, wide color options.

: More budget-friendly, wide color options. S22 Ultra : Premium price, advanced features.

: Premium price, advanced features. Advice: S22 Ultra for those seeking premium features, S22 for budget-conscious buyers.

Need more information? Check out our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S22 series buying guide.