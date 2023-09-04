When Will Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Get The Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update?

Pin

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the first phones to get the One UI 6 update. These phones have already received the One UI 6 Beta update. But when will the stable update of One UI 6 start reaching these phones? Let’s discuss.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are the flagship smartphones from Samsung for 2023, along with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. These smartphones receive the best software support from Samsung and are the first devices to receive the Android 14-based One UI 6 update.

According to the latest Samsung update policy, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Samsung updated its update policy in 2022, adding more years to the support term, and promoted even budget phones with world-class software support.

Samsung is yet to announce the launch date of the next iteration of its software skin. As such, it is also yet to announce the update rollout timeline for One UI 6.

One UI 6 is based on Android 14, so the launch of One UI 6 will happen only after the launch of Android 14. Google released the Android 14 Beta 5 update, the last beta update on August 10, and said that the launch of Android 14 is only weeks away. This could translate to either the last week of August or the first week of September.

Samsung has already started testing the new skin in the form of the One UI 6 Beta update, and it is already available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones.

The stable release of One UI 6 could take a month or two after the official launch to reach Galaxy S23 series devices. Last year, stable One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series started rolling out on October 2022. We can expect a similar timeline of One UI 6 on the Galaxy S23 series this year.

How To Install One UI 6 Beta On Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

You can try out the beta update if you want a taste of the new One UI 6 on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s how you can install the One UI 6 Beta update on your S23 series devices:

On your Galaxy S23 series phone, open the Samsung Members app. Swipe and find the “One UI Beta Program” banner in the app and tap on it. You’ll now see the Register button; tap that. Now, you’ll see a list of questions and answers, scroll through it, and read them. Click the “Enroll” button. You may see a notice that asks you to check for the update on your phone after 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, head to the Software update page on Settings. You will see that an update is available for your phone. Tap the “Download and Install” option. The update is almost 3GB, so make sure you have enough storage on your phone and enough battery left to complete the update. After the update is downloaded, it’ll prompt you to install; tap on it to start the installation. One UI 6 Beta will be installed on your phone now!