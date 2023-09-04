SEARCH

One UI 6 Update Tracker: Will Your Samsung Phone Get Updated?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 09/04/23 - 11 min read
One UI 6 Update Tracker: Will Your Samsung Phone Get Updated?

Samsung shocked everyone when it introduced the new update policy where most of its pricier phones will enjoy five years of software support from its launch. This update window promises the Android 14-based One UI 6 update for many of its Galaxy smartphones. So, will your Samsung phone get the One UI 6 update or not?

One UI 6 is the latest update to Samsung’s custom Android skin One UI 6. One UI 6 will be based on Android 14, and most Samsung phones eligible for the One UI 6 upgrade will receive the update soon.

All the Samsung phones released last year and the year before are definitely getting the One UI 6 update, while the older budget phones won’t be supported. Premium smartphones from Samsung is getting supported for years to come, in contrast. 

In this article, let us look at which Samsung phones are getting the One UI 6 update, with a complete list of Samsung phones and tablets.

One UI 6 Release Date

One UI 6 launch will follow soon after Google officially unveils Android 14. One UI version is attached to the Android version, so. Android 14 is due this month, August itself. So we can expect the release of One UI 6 in August 2023 itself. 

Even though Samsung will announce One UI 6 soon, the One UI 6 update might take some time to arrive on your phones.

One UI 6 Expected Features

New System Widgets

Since Apple introduced its new home screen widgets, every Android skin, including stock Android has been moving in that direction. We get a preview of this on Android 14 Beta; we can expect Samsung’s version in One UI 6. The new One UI 6 beta revealed a new camera widget for the skin. 

Extended Lock Screen Customizations 

One UI already offers lock screen customizations. But with Google introducing its version of lock screen customizations on Android 14, we can expect all those features in One UI 6 as well. 

New Quick Panel

Samsung is updating the control center and notification panel in One UI 6. Samsung Germany has preemptively revealed the One UI 6 beta, which also revealed the new quick panel and notifications panel. Look at the new design:

This new addition is a welcome change in One UI, where the Quick Panel has remained unchanged for a few generations. 

Situational Wallpapers

One new feature that Samsung emphasizes with the One UI 6 beta is the situational wallpapers feature. This feature sets different wallpapers for different situations automatically. When going to sleep, the wallpaper on your Galaxy phone will change to something else to better suit your mood when waking up.

New Android 14 Features

One UI 6 will also inherit various new features Android 14 will launch with. Android 14 beta is out, revealing the new direction Android is taking. We can expect the features revealed in the Android 14 beta to appear in One UI 6, such as:

  • Bigger fonts.
  • Granular media access.
  • App pair.
  • New widgets.
  • Predictive back gesture.
  • Forced-themed icons.
  • Partial screen recorder.
  • Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

One UI 6 Update Status 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Galaxy Z Flip 5 One UI 6 Update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are among the most expensive devices from Samsung and enjoy the same flagship status as the Galaxy S23 series, and come with the same update schedule of 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates. It is among the first devices to get the One UI 6 update.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series One UI 6 Update

As the current flagship series of Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. It is among the first phones to receive the One UI 6 update.

Samsung Galaxy A54 One UI 6 Update

Samsung not only added extra years of software updates to its flagship smartphones, it also applied the same policy to the premium smartphones in the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A54 has a promise from Samsung to be updated until 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. It launched with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 and will soon be updated to Android 14 based One UI 6. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series One UI 6 Update

The previous flagship Galaxy S22 series will also be updated for up to 4 Android versions and five years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive One UI 6 update soon!

Samsung Update Policy

Here is the new Samsung update policy for the entire smartphone lineup of Samsung:

  • Samsung Galaxy Fold series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Samsung Galaxy S series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Premium Samsung Galaxy A series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Budget Samsung Galaxy A series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Premium Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Budget Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

The new update policy by Samsung was announced in February 2022, and it applies to phones in these specific series launched after this announcement. Still, for the premium smartphones, the update policy is refreshed for older devices in the series as well. 

One UI 6 Update Tracker For All OnePlus Phones

Samsung PhoneOne UI 6 Update Status
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M34 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A24 4GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A34Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A14 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04eConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 ProConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04sConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A23 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 ProConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Tab S6Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M53Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A73 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A53 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A33 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M33Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03 CoreConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F432 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M52 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M22Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03sConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A12 NachoWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F22Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M32Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A22 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A22Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEExpected
Samsung Galaxy F52 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M42 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A72Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A52 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A52Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 5Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A32Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M62Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F62Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A32 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M02Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A02Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31 PrimeWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F41Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 FEWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A42 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M51Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A01 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A21sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A QuantumWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A21Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M11Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A31Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A41Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A11Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z FlipWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A01Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover Field ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A70sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M30sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M10sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy FoldWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A90 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A30sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A50sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 4sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A2 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M40Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M30Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A80Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A70Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A60Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A50Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A40Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A30Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab AWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Advance 2Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A8sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A6sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 9Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J6+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J2 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy On6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J7 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J3 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A8 StarWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A9 StarWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S Light LuxuryWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J8Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S9+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S9Will not be updated
