Is the Samsung Galaxy A14 Waterproof? What You Need To Know

12/01/23 • 3 min read

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a very popular, very affordable Android phone. But is it waterproof? Here’s what you need to know before you buy one…

Key Takeaways 🚫💦 Not Waterproof : The Galaxy A14 5G lacks an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

: The Galaxy A14 5G lacks an official IP rating for water and dust resistance. Caution Advised: Care is recommended around water and dusty environments. Is this is a deal-breaker? Not really. Most budget phones drop IP certification as a means of getting the costs associated with releasing a phone down. This reduction of costs means the phone can be sold for cheaper. If you’re mindful of how and where you use the Galaxy A14, this lack of an IP rating should not be an issue.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is NOT Waterproof – Or Even Resistant…

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a standout budget smartphone but it does not come with waterproof capabilities. This feature is often missing in cost-effective models, as manufacturers prioritize other aspects like performance and display over environmental resistance.

While the A14 5G offers a range of impressive features, such as a 50MP camera, a large display, and solid connectivity options, it lacks an IP (Ingress Protection) rating.

This means it hasn’t been officially tested for resistance against elements like water and dust.

Understanding IP Ratings: IP Ratings Explained : An IP (Ingress Protection) rating is a standard used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies (tools, dirt, etc.) and moisture. Most high-end smartphones come with an IP rating that indicates their degree of protection against water and dust.

: An IP (Ingress Protection) rating is a standard used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies (tools, dirt, etc.) and moisture. Most high-end smartphones come with an IP rating that indicates their degree of protection against water and dust. Implications for A14 5G: The lack of an IP rating on the Galaxy A14 5G means it has not undergone the standardized testing procedures to guarantee any level of water or dust resistance. This omission is a trade-off to keep the phone within its budget-friendly price range. Feature Overview: Impressive Features : The A14 5G compensates for its lack of waterproofing with other notable features. It boasts a 50MP main camera, a large 6.6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and efficient performance for daily tasks and light gaming.

: The A14 5G compensates for its lack of waterproofing with other notable features. It boasts a 50MP main camera, a large 6.6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and efficient performance for daily tasks and light gaming. Connectivity Options: The device supports 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring solid connectivity for its users.

Recommendations

Given this lack of protection, it’s advisable to keep the Galaxy A14 5G away from water and dusty environments. Exposure to these elements could potentially damage the device.

For users who prioritize waterproofing in their smartphones, it may be worth considering other models that offer this feature, although often at a higher price point.

While the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G excels in affordability and functionality, its lack of waterproof capabilities is a factor to consider, especially for users who frequently encounter wet or dusty conditions.

For most users, however, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. I’d invite you to read our full review of the Galaxy A14 5G before you make your mind up, it covers everything you need to know, warts and all.