This is The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Charger – Here’s Why…

10/23/23 • 6 min read

When it comes to keeping your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra powered up, not just any charger will do. You need something that’s fast, reliable, and compatible. That’s why our top pick is the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger.

Navigating the world of smartphone chargers can be a daunting task. With countless options available, how do you know which one offers the fastest and most reliable charging? It’s tricky. Cheaper options always look appealing. But they often cut corners to keep the prices down and this isn’t ideal.

Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra does not come with a charger in the box, so you’ll need to buy one. Want to unlock its new fast-charging speeds? You’ll need a specific charger for that.

For most people, the best option is the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger.

Why? It’s designed specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you’ll get the fastest possible charging speeds, all the safety protections you need, and better long term reliability.

And this is why it was included inside our best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories round-up guide.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Charger

The Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger is an official Samsung accessory designed to provide rapid and reliable charging for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and other USB-C compatible devices.

I’ve had mine since I first started using my Galaxy S23 Ultra and it hasn’t missed a beat since day one. It’s quick, reliable, and it ensures my phone is always charged in a safe and battery-protective manner.

Why We Love It

Fast Charging ⚡This charger supports 45W fast charging, ensuring your Galaxy S23 Ultra gets back to full power in no time.

⚡This charger supports 45W fast charging, ensuring your Galaxy S23 Ultra gets back to full power in no time. USB-C Compatibility 🔌 The USB-C port ensures that this charger is future-proof, aligning with the latest charging standards.

🔌 The USB-C port ensures that this charger is future-proof, aligning with the latest charging standards. Compact Design 🌐 Its small footprint makes it easy to carry around, whether you’re commuting or traveling.

🌐 Its small footprint makes it easy to carry around, whether you’re commuting or traveling. Reliability 🛡️ Being a Samsung product, it’s designed to work seamlessly with your Galaxy S23 Ultra, ensuring compatibility and reliability.

🛡️ Being a Samsung product, it’s designed to work seamlessly with your Galaxy S23 Ultra, ensuring compatibility and reliability. Safety Features 🛑 The built-in safeguards protect your phone from overcharging and overheating, giving you peace of mind.

Pin Samsung 45W Power Adapter $35.26 Since Samsung no longer includes a charger in the box, this is a must-have. It's fast, reliable, and safe. Pros: Fast Charging, USB-C Compatibility, Compact Design, Reliable, Built-in Safety Features VIEW LATEST DEALS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

The Takeaway 🌟

When you’re in the market for a charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger should be at the top of your list. This isn’t just any charger; it’s specifically designed to provide rapid, efficient charging for your device.

With its 45W fast charging capabilities, you can rest easy knowing that your phone will be powered up and ready to go in no time.

But the benefits don’t stop at speed. The charger also features a USB-C port, which is quickly becoming the universal standard for charging and data transfer. This means that the charger is not only compatible with your Galaxy S23 Ultra but also with a wide range of other devices, making it a versatile addition to your tech arsenal.

Another advantage is the reliability that comes with a Samsung-branded product. When you invest in this charger, you’re not just buying a piece of hardware that is designed and backed by Samsung, not some China-based third-party z-brand with zero customer service.

The charger comes with built-in safety features that protect against overcharging and overheating, ensuring that both your device and the charger itself have a longer lifespan.

What more could you want? Need an overview of what else is available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Here’s all the best Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories you can buy right now.

My Experience with the 45W Charger…

Fast Charging Speed 🚀

I was blown away by how quickly this charger juices up my devices. My tablet went from zero to hero in just over 90 minutes. And my Galaxy S23 Ultra? It shot from 10% to 70% in about 25 minutes.

👉 What is Fast Charging?: Fast charging tech lets your device soak up more power in less time. It’s usually measured in Watts (W) or sometimes Amperes (A). Higher numbers mean faster charging.

Compatibility is Key 🔑

Always check the wattage and amperage for your device. I did, and it made all the difference.

👉 Why Compatibility Matters: Each device has its own power needs. Using a charger with the wrong specs can slow down charging or even damage your device.

Built to Last 🛠️

This charger’s cable survived my office chair’s wheels multiple times. Durability isn’t just a bonus; it’s long-term value.

Feeling the Heat 🔥

Yes, this charger gets a bit warm but that’s pretty standard for fast chargers.

👉 Why Heat Matters: Too much heat can harm both the charger and your device’s battery over time. Keep this in mind when choosing where to use the charger.

Battery Health 101 🌡️

I set my max charge to 85%. It’s a smart move for anyone looking to extend their battery’s lifespan.

👉 What is Max Charge Setting?: Some gadgets let you set a cap on how much they charge. This helps prolong the life of lithium-ion batteries.

Go Authentic or Go Home 🛡️

Stick with trusted brands like Samsung for peace of mind when it comes to chargers.

👉 Why Authenticity Matters: Genuine chargers often come with safety features and performance guarantees that knockoffs lack.

Price Point 💲

I found this charger for $45 at a phone store, but Amazon had a better deal. Price matters, but it’s not the only factor.

👉 Why Price Matters: It’s tempting to go cheap, but consider other aspects like durability and speed.