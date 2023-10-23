Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]

You got a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now you need some accessories to compliment it – stuff like a case, headphones, and a charger. Here’s our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories right now…

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

So, you’ve just unboxed your brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The excitement is real. But wait, before you dive into its plethora of features, there’s something crucial you need to consider—accessories.

Yes, you heard it right. Your high-end smartphone deserves some top-notch companions to elevate your user experience to the next level.

We’re talking about a sturdy case to shield it from life’s mishaps, headphones that deliver crystal-clear audio, and a fast charger to keep you powered up on the go.

Lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork and curated a list of the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories available right now. Here’s our picks as of right now…

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories

Case: CASETIFY Cases

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]Pin

Case: CASETiFY IMPACT Series

Why We Love It:

  1. Military-Grade Protection: The IMPACT series from CASETiFY offers military-grade drop protection, ensuring your Galaxy S23 Ultra stays safe from accidental falls.
  2. Slim Yet Sturdy: These cases provide robust protection without adding unnecessary bulk, maintaining a sleek profile.
  3. Unique Designs: CASETiFY is known for its wide array of custom designs, allowing you to make a statement with your case.
  4. Eco-Friendly: The IMPACT series is made from recycled materials, making it a sustainable choice.
  5. Precise Cutouts: These cases are designed with precision, ensuring that all ports, buttons, and features are easily accessible.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: If you’re looking for a case that offers both protection and personality, the CASETiFY IMPACT series is a top contender. It not only keeps your Galaxy S23 Ultra safe but also allows you to express your unique style, all while being eco-friendly.

Charger: Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]Pin

Why We Love It:

  1. Fast Charging: This charger supports 25W fast charging, ensuring your phone gets powered quickly.
  2. USB-C Compatibility: The USB-C port means it’s future-proof.
  3. Compact Design: Easy to carry around, perfect for travel.
  4. Reliability: It’s a Samsung product, ensuring compatibility and reliability.
  5. Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect against overcharging and overheating.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: Since Samsung no longer includes a charger in the box, this is a must-have. It’s fast, reliable, and safe.

Galaxy Watch 5

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]Pin

Why We Love It:

  1. Seamless Integration: The Galaxy Watch 5 is designed to work flawlessly with Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
  2. Health Tracking: This smartwatch offers comprehensive health monitoring features, from heart rate to sleep quality.
  3. Long Battery Life: With up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge, you’re less likely to be tethered to a charger.
  4. Customizable Faces: You can personalize the watch face to match your style or mood.
  5. Durability: Built to last, it comes with military-grade durability and water resistance.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that pairs seamlessly with your Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a no-brainer. It not only enhances your smartphone experience but also serves as a robust health and fitness companion.

Earbuds: Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 ProPin

Why We Love It:

  1. Sound Quality: Offers excellent sound with deep bass and clear highs.
  2. Battery Life: Up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge.
  3. Wireless Charging: Supports wireless charging for added convenience.
  4. Noise Cancellation: Effective noise-cancelling technology for a better listening experience.
  5. Seamless Pairing: Quick and easy pairing with your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: Earbuds are essential for a phone without a headphone jack. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers top-notch sound and features.

Screen Protector: Whitestone Dome

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]Pin

Why We Love It:

  1. Durability: Made from high-quality tempered glass.
  2. Clarity: Offers 99% transparency for an optimal viewing experience.
  3. Touch Sensitivity: Maintains the phone’s touch responsiveness.
  4. Easy Installation: Comes with an installation kit for a bubble-free application.
  5. Full Coverage: Covers the entire screen, including the curved edges.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: A screen protector is crucial for keeping your phone’s display pristine. Whitestone Dome offers robust protection without sacrificing usability.

Wireless Charger: Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories: The Essentials [2023]Pin

Why We Love It:

  1. Dual Charging: Can charge your phone and another device simultaneously.
  2. Fast Charging: Supports fast wireless charging up to 15W.
  3. Sleek Design: Minimalist design that complements your setup.
  4. LED Indicators: Shows the charging status clearly.
  5. Compatibility: Works with other Qi-enabled devices as well.

➡️ CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Takeaway: If you’re into wireless charging, this is a versatile and efficient option. It’s especially useful if you own multiple wireless devices.

Wrapping Up / Things To Keep In Mind

When accessorizing your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of options. However, there are a few key things to consider that can make your decision-making process a lot smoother.

The most crucial accessories for your Galaxy S23 Ultra are undoubtedly the case, the earbuds, and the USB charger.

  1. Case: A high-quality case is non-negotiable. It’s the first line of defense against accidental drops, spills, and everyday wear and tear. This is why we recommend CASETIFY’s Impact Series.
  2. Earbuds: Given that the S23 Ultra lacks a headphone jack, a reliable pair of wireless earbuds is a must-have for any audio-related activities. And pound for pound, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are just about as good as it gets at this price point, packing in ANC and great sound quality.
  3. USB Charger: Since Samsung no longer includes a charger in the box, investing in a fast and reliable USB charger is essential to keep your device powered up. The Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger is designed specifically for use with its phones, so for optimal performance and reliability this is the charger you want to be going with.

Need help finding more options? Check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases – it covers all the latest options (and why they’re good).

