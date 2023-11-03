Samsung Phone Sizes & Dimensions Compared (All Major Models Listed)

author image
Richard Goodwin

11/03/23 •  6 min read

samsung galaxy s23 Ultra reviewPin

A complete guide to Samsung phone sizes. All the latest and best Samsung phones are compared in one place. Which is the biggest Samsung phone? Read on…

Samsung Phone Sizes Compared (All Major Models)

Samsung’s two most popular phone lines are its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note range. For this reason, let’s take a look at how the last few generations of Galaxy Note and Galaxy S phones compare, with respect to display size and dimensions.

As you will see below, Samsung’s phones have grown in stature over the years, adding in larger displays which, in turn, has made the phones themselves larger.

Samsung Phone Sizes & Dimensions Compared (All Major Models Listed)Pin

However, it is worth noting that growth in the actual size of Samsung phones over the years is only very slight.

And the reason for this is that Samsung is now cramming way more screen into much smaller spaces, as you can see below.

Samsung Galaxy S Range

MODELSCREEN SIZEDIMENSIONS
Samsung Galaxy S8S8: 5.8 inches
S8+: 6.2 inches		S8: 2.68 x 5.86 x 0.31 inch
S8+: 2.89 x 6.28 x 0.32 inch
Samsung Galaxy S9S9: 5.8 inches
S9+: 6.2 inches		S9: 2.7 x 5.81 x 0.33 inch
S9+:  2.91 x 6.22 x 0.33 inch
Samsung Galaxy S10S10: 6.1 inches
S10+: 6.4 inches		S10: 2.77 x 5.9 x 0.31 inch
S10+:  2.92 x 6.2 x 0.31 inch
Samsung Galaxy S20S20: 6.2 inches
S20+: 6.7 inches
S20 Ultra: 6.9 inches		S202.72 x 5.97 x 0.31 inch
S20+:  2.9 x 6.37 x 0.31 inch
S20 Ultra3 x 6.57 x 0.35 inch
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 6.5 inches 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inch
Samsung Galaxy S21S216.2in AMOLED 120Hz
S21+: 6.8in AMOLED 120Hz
S21 Ultra6.8in AMOLED 120Hz		S21: 2.8 x 5.97 x 0.31 inch
S21+: 2.98 x 6.36 x 0.31 inch
S21 Ultra: 2.98 x 6.5 x 0.35 inch
Samsung Galaxy S226in AMOLED 120Hz2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus6.5in AMOLED 120Hz3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra6.7in AMOLED 120Hz3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches
Samsung Galaxy S236.1in AMOLED 120Hz2.8 x 5.8 x 0.3 inch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus6.6in AMOLED 120Hz3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra6.8in AMOLED 120Hz3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inch
Samsung Galaxy S Phone Sizes, Dimensions & Screen Sizes

Samsung Galaxy Note Range

MODELSCREEN SIZEDIMENSIONS
Samsung Galaxy Note 86.3 inches2.94 x 6.4 x 0.34 inch
Samsung Galaxy Note 96.4 inches3.01 x 6.37 x 0.35 inch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10Note 10: 6.3 inches
Note 10+: 6.8 inches		Note 10: 2.83 x 5.94 x 0.31 inch
Note 10+: 3.04 x 6.39 x 0.31 inch
Samsung Galaxy Note Sizes (ALL CURRENT MODELS)

What About Samsung’s Foldable Phones?

Samsung also makes a range of foldable Android phones too. But how are they different in terms of screen size and overall dimensions? Here’s a handy table that outlines the different sizes for Samsung’s foldable phones.

MODELSCREEN SIZEDIMENSIONS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 47.6 inches (unfolded)Folded: 6.11 x 2.64 x 0.56 inch
Unfolded: 6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 37.6 inches (unfolded)Folded: 6.23 x 2.64 x 0.56 inch
Unfolded: 6.23 x 5.04 x 0.25 inch
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 27.6 inches (unfolded)Folded: 6.26 x 2.67 x 0.27 inch
Unfolded: 6.26 x 5.04 x 0.54 inch
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP6.7 inches (unfolded)Folded: 2.9 x 3.44 x 0.68 inch
Unfolded: 2.9 x 6.59 x 0.28 inch
SAMSUNG GALAXY FOLD7.3 inches (unfolded)Folded: 6.33 x 2.47 x 0.67 inch
Unfolded:   6.33 x 4.64 x 0.27 inch
Size & Dimensions For Samsung’s Folding Phones

As you can see, the “flagship” model Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently the biggest foldable phone that Samsung makes; it has a 7.6in Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate and native HDR10+ support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also, currently, the most expensive phone that Samsung makes – it costs a bomb.

But it is a very cool-looking phone and one that isn’t used or owned by too many people, so if you want to stand out from the crowd (and your wallet can handle it), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is just about as unique as it gets right now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on a Snapdragon CPU, packs in 12GB of RAM and is available with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. You do not get SD support, sadly, but the phone is 5G-ready and has an impressive array of cameras on its rear:

Biggest Samsung Phones You Can Buy

    • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra –The display, a 6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of brightness, once again, is one of the best screens you’ll find on a phone in 2023. Colors look sublime, blacks have a void-like depth to them, and the contrast is pitch perfect which is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones right now.
    • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra –It has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. But unlike the S21 Ultra, it can go from 1Hz to 120Hz, whereas the S21 only went down to 10Hz. The S22 Ultra has the best camera, the most storage (up to 1TB), and the largest battery too.
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra –The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s 2021 flagship phone, and it is a true iPhone 12 Pro Max killer. Packing in a truly mind-blowing 108MP camera alongside three other very impressive lenses, the phone is a tour de force with respect to imaging.
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ –If you want the best of the best, and you also want a stylus, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the biggest Samsung phone you can buy of this kind. Like its predecessor, the awesome Galaxy Note 9, the Note 10 picks up where that phone left off and adds in new camera units, an improved display, and even more processing power, as well as a slimmer, more refined overall design.

My advice? If you want the best phone Samsung has to offer, – you can go with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – you can grab some really cool deals for it right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Bleeding-edge specs? Check. Amazing design? Check. Masses of power and a brilliant camera? Check, check! The Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far and away the best Android phone you can buy right now. It delivers heaps of performance, has excellent battery life, and it runs like a dream. If you can handle the price, this is the phone to get in 2023…

Pros:

    • The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts.
    • Masses of power and performance
    • Base model comes with 256GB of storage
    • Faster charging (45W)
    • One UI software is superb
    • Runs rings around the competition

What’s The Smallest Samsung Flagship You Can Buy? 

Samsung Galaxy S23

samsung galaxy s23 Ultra storagePin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest flagship phone offered by Samsung. With its compact size, it is perfect for those who prefer a smaller device that is easy to handle and fit in their pocket. Despite its smaller form factor, the Galaxy S23 still packs a punch in terms of features and performance. 

It offers a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and advanced camera capabilities, all wrapped up in a sleek and stylish design. Whether you’re a fan of smaller phones or simply looking for a more compact option, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a great choice.

2023's ULTIMATE Android Phone (Bar None)
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraPin
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5.0

Bleeding-edge specs? Check. Amazing design? Check. Masses of power and a brilliant camera? Check, check! The Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far and away the best Android phone you can buy right now. It delivers heaps of performance, has excellent battery life, and it runs like a dream. If you can handle the price, this is the phone to get in 2023…

Pros:
  • The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts.
  • Masses of power and performance
  • Base model comes with 256GB of storage
  • Faster charging (45W)
  • One UI software is superb
  • Runs rings around the competition
VIEW LATEST DEALS
LinkedInMessengerMix6PinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
OnePlus Phone Size Comparison: Ranking Them ALL In One Place…

OnePlus Phone Size Comparison: Ranking Them ALL In…

All the sizes and dimensions of every single OnePlus phone EVER released. All in one handy table…  OnePlus is growing in popularity worl...

Xiaomi Phone Size Comparison Chart: All Models Listed…

Xiaomi Phone Size Comparison Chart: All Models Listed…

In this post, we’ll look at the sizes of Xiaomi’s most popular phones to give you an idea of how big they are and which is the best opt...

iPhone Size Comparison Chart: Ranking Them ALL By Size…

iPhone Size Comparison Chart: Ranking Them ALL By…

Apple makes quite a few iPhones nowadays and they’re all slightly different – both with respect to specs and size. Here’s a handy iPhone size...

Scroll to Top