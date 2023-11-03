Samsung Phone Sizes & Dimensions Compared (All Major Models Listed)

11/03/23 • 6 min read

Pin

A complete guide to Samsung phone sizes. All the latest and best Samsung phones are compared in one place. Which is the biggest Samsung phone? Read on…

Samsung Phone Sizes Compared (All Major Models)

Samsung’s two most popular phone lines are its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note range. For this reason, let’s take a look at how the last few generations of Galaxy Note and Galaxy S phones compare, with respect to display size and dimensions.

As you will see below, Samsung’s phones have grown in stature over the years, adding in larger displays which, in turn, has made the phones themselves larger.

Pin

However, it is worth noting that growth in the actual size of Samsung phones over the years is only very slight.

And the reason for this is that Samsung is now cramming way more screen into much smaller spaces, as you can see below.

Samsung Galaxy S Range

MODEL SCREEN SIZE DIMENSIONS Samsung Galaxy S8 S8: 5.8 inches

S8+: 6.2 inches S8: 2.68 x 5.86 x 0.31 inch

S8+: 2.89 x 6.28 x 0.32 inch Samsung Galaxy S9 S9: 5.8 inches

S9+: 6.2 inches S9: 2.7 x 5.81 x 0.33 inch

S9+: 2.91 x 6.22 x 0.33 inch Samsung Galaxy S10 S10: 6.1 inches

S10+: 6.4 inches S10: 2.77 x 5.9 x 0.31 inch

S10+: 2.92 x 6.2 x 0.31 inch Samsung Galaxy S20 S20: 6.2 inches

S20+: 6.7 inches

S20 Ultra: 6.9 inches S20: 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.31 inch

S20+: 2.9 x 6.37 x 0.31 inch

S20 Ultra: 3 x 6.57 x 0.35 inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 6.5 inches 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inch Samsung Galaxy S21 S21: 6.2in AMOLED 120Hz

S21+: 6.8in AMOLED 120Hz

S21 Ultra: 6.8in AMOLED 120Hz S21: 2.8 x 5.97 x 0.31 inch

S21+: 2.98 x 6.36 x 0.31 inch

S21 Ultra: 2.98 x 6.5 x 0.35 inch Samsung Galaxy S22 6in AMOLED 120Hz 2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 6.5in AMOLED 120Hz 3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.7in AMOLED 120Hz 3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches Samsung Galaxy S23 6.1in AMOLED 120Hz 2.8 x 5.8 x 0.3 inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 6.6in AMOLED 120Hz 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8in AMOLED 120Hz 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inch Samsung Galaxy S Phone Sizes, Dimensions & Screen Sizes

Samsung Galaxy Note Range

MODEL SCREEN SIZE DIMENSIONS Samsung Galaxy Note 8 6.3 inches 2.94 x 6.4 x 0.34 inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 6.4 inches 3.01 x 6.37 x 0.35 inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Note 10: 6.3 inches

Note 10+: 6.8 inches Note 10: 2.83 x 5.94 x 0.31 inch

Note 10+: 3.04 x 6.39 x 0.31 inch Samsung Galaxy Note Sizes (ALL CURRENT MODELS)

What About Samsung’s Foldable Phones? Samsung also makes a range of foldable Android phones too. But how are they different in terms of screen size and overall dimensions? Here’s a handy table that outlines the different sizes for Samsung’s foldable phones. MODEL SCREEN SIZE DIMENSIONS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 7.6 inches (unfolded) Folded: 6.11 x 2.64 x 0.56 inch

Unfolded: 6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 7.6 inches (unfolded) Folded: 6.23 x 2.64 x 0.56 inch

Unfolded: 6.23 x 5.04 x 0.25 inch SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 2 7.6 inches (unfolded) Folded: 6.26 x 2.67 x 0.27 inch

Unfolded: 6.26 x 5.04 x 0.54 inch SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 6.7 inches (unfolded) Folded: 2.9 x 3.44 x 0.68 inch

Unfolded: 2.9 x 6.59 x 0.28 inch SAMSUNG GALAXY FOLD 7.3 inches (unfolded) Folded: 6.33 x 2.47 x 0.67 inch

Unfolded: 6.33 x 4.64 x 0.27 inch Size & Dimensions For Samsung’s Folding Phones As you can see, the “flagship” model Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently the biggest foldable phone that Samsung makes; it has a 7.6in Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate and native HDR10+ support. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also, currently, the most expensive phone that Samsung makes – it costs a bomb. But it is a very cool-looking phone and one that isn’t used or owned by too many people, so if you want to stand out from the crowd (and your wallet can handle it), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is just about as unique as it gets right now. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on a Snapdragon CPU, packs in 12GB of RAM and is available with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. You do not get SD support, sadly, but the phone is 5G-ready and has an impressive array of cameras on its rear: Biggest Samsung Phones You Can Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra –The display, a 6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of brightness, once again, is one of the best screens you’ll find on a phone in 2023. Colors look sublime, blacks have a void-like depth to them, and the contrast is pitch perfect which is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra –It has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. But unlike the S21 Ultra, it can go from 1Hz to 120Hz, whereas the S21 only went down to 10Hz. The S22 Ultra has the best camera, the most storage (up to 1TB), and the largest battery too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra –The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s 2021 flagship phone, and it is a true iPhone 12 Pro Max killer. Packing in a truly mind-blowing 108MP camera alongside three other very impressive lenses, the phone is a tour de force with respect to imaging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ –If you want the best of the best, and you also want a stylus, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the biggest Samsung phone you can buy of this kind. Like its predecessor, the awesome Galaxy Note 9, the Note 10 picks up where that phone left off and adds in new camera units, an improved display, and even more processing power, as well as a slimmer, more refined overall design.

My advice? If you want the best phone Samsung has to offer, – you can go with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – you can grab some really cool deals for it right now. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Bleeding-edge specs? Check. Amazing design? Check. Masses of power and a brilliant camera? Check, check! The Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far and away the best Android phone you can buy right now. It delivers heaps of performance, has excellent battery life, and it runs like a dream. If you can handle the price, this is the phone to get in 2023… Pros: The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts.

Masses of power and performance

Base model comes with 256GB of storage

Faster charging (45W)

One UI software is superb

Runs rings around the competition



What’s The Smallest Samsung Flagship You Can Buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23

Pin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest flagship phone offered by Samsung. With its compact size, it is perfect for those who prefer a smaller device that is easy to handle and fit in their pocket. Despite its smaller form factor, the Galaxy S23 still packs a punch in terms of features and performance.

It offers a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and advanced camera capabilities, all wrapped up in a sleek and stylish design. Whether you’re a fan of smaller phones or simply looking for a more compact option, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a great choice.

2023's ULTIMATE Android Phone (Bar None) Pin Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5.0 Bleeding-edge specs? Check. Amazing design? Check. Masses of power and a brilliant camera? Check, check! The Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far and away the best Android phone you can buy right now. It delivers heaps of performance, has excellent battery life, and it runs like a dream. If you can handle the price, this is the phone to get in 2023… Pros: The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts.

The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts. Masses of power and performance

Masses of power and performance Base model comes with 256GB of storage

Base model comes with 256GB of storage Faster charging (45W)

Faster charging (45W) One UI software is superb

One UI software is superb Runs rings around the competition VIEW LATEST DEALS