Samsung Phone Camera Comparison: Which Is The Best?

Which Samsung phone has the best camera? In this Samsung phone camera comparison, we’ll compare the cameras on all of Samsung’s latest Galaxy phones…

Samsung has a slew of phones on its books from foldable smartphones to its most well known, the Samsung Galaxy S series (currently headed-up by the Samsung Galaxy S23 models). But which Samsung phone has the best camera?

In this guide, we’ll take a quick look at the camera specs for some of Samsung’s most popular phones, including the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S22 series, and its foldable smartphones in the form of its Galaxy Z Flip phones and Galaxy Z Fold phones.

By the end, you’ll have a pretty good idea about which Samsung phone has the best camera and why. This post will also be updated with new Samsung phones as they launch and become officially available to buy.

At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is Samsung’s latest flagship range.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cameras

Model Rear Camera (Wide) Rear Camera (Telephoto) Rear Camera (Periscope Telephoto) Rear Camera (Ultrawide) Video Galaxy S23 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom – 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS Galaxy S23+ 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom – 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.3″, 0.6µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra offer impressive camera systems that cater to various photography needs. This overview will help potential buyers understand the strengths and weaknesses of each phone’s camera system, making it easier to choose the right device for their needs.

Spoiler alert: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera is the best by a considerable margin, and not just compared to the S23 and S23+ but also most other smartphones, as you’ll see inside our Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Cameras Compared

For those that either don’t want or have no desire spending over a thousand bucks on a phone, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23+ are popular options.

Packing much of what makes the S23 Ultra so attractive, things like outstanding design, market-leading screen technology, and masses of performance, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the S23 and S23+ also pack a pretty hefty punch when it comes to their cameras.

If all you need is a solid point and shoot camera that can capture detailed image and video for sharing on social media or with friends and family, the S23 and S23+ are ideal options.

Like Apple’s iPhone 13, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are essentially the “everyman” phones in Samsung’s current lineup. They’re designed to deliver flagship performance but they aren’t designed for professional usage – this is where the Ultra and Pro Max, in the context of Apple, come into play.

As you can see, the camera module used inside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ has more than enough for even the most hard-to-please shutterbug.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ share the same camera specifications, offering a versatile and powerful system for most photography enthusiasts. Rear Camera (Wide): The primary 50 MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and 24mm focal length is perfect for capturing detailed, high-resolution photos in various lighting conditions. The Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS features ensure fast and accurate focusing, as well as stability for sharp, blur-free images.

The primary 50 MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and 24mm focal length is perfect for capturing detailed, high-resolution photos in various lighting conditions. The Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS features ensure fast and accurate focusing, as well as stability for sharp, blur-free images. Rear Camera (Telephoto) : The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 70mm focal length allows for 3x optical zoom, enabling users to capture distant subjects with clarity. The PDAF and OIS features further enhance the camera’s stability and focusing capabilities.

: The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 70mm focal length allows for 3x optical zoom, enabling users to capture distant subjects with clarity. The PDAF and OIS features further enhance the camera’s stability and focusing capabilities. Rear Camera (Ultrawide) : The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length provides a 120-degree field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos. The Super Steady video feature ensures smooth video recording, even in fast-moving situations.

: The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length provides a 120-degree field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos. The Super Steady video feature ensures smooth video recording, even in fast-moving situations. Features : Both devices support LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama, which enhance the overall photo quality and offer creative photography options.

: Both devices support LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama, which enhance the overall photo quality and offer creative photography options. Video: Users can record videos in various resolutions and frame rates, including 8K, 4K, and 1080p. HDR10+ support, stereo sound recording, and gyro-EIS ensure high-quality video capture with enhanced stability.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera System

The Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the camera system to another level, offering advanced features and capabilities for photography enthusiasts and professionals. It packs in a 200MP main sensor,

Rear Camera (Wide) : The 200 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and 24mm focal length captures highly detailed and sharp images. The multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS enhance the camera’s focusing speed and accuracy, ensuring stable, blur-free photos.

: The 200 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and 24mm focal length captures highly detailed and sharp images. The multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS enhance the camera’s focusing speed and accuracy, ensuring stable, blur-free photos. Rear Camera (Periscope Telephoto): The 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.9 aperture and 230mm focal length offers 10x optical zoom for extreme close-ups of distant subjects. The Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS features ensure precise focusing and stable image capture.

The 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.9 aperture and 230mm focal length offers 10x optical zoom for extreme close-ups of distant subjects. The Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS features ensure precise focusing and stable image capture. Rear Camera (Telephoto) : The additional 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 70mm focal length provides 3x optical zoom, complementing the periscope lens for a versatile telephoto experience.

: The additional 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 70mm focal length provides 3x optical zoom, complementing the periscope lens for a versatile telephoto experience. Rear Camera (Ultrawide) : The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length offers a 120-degree field of view, similar to the S23 and S23+. The Dual Pixel PDAF and Super Steady video features ensure fast focusing and smooth video recording.

: The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length offers a 120-degree field of view, similar to the S23 and S23+. The Dual Pixel PDAF and Super Steady video features ensure fast focusing and smooth video recording. Features : The S23 Ultra shares the same LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama features as the S23 and S23+.

: The S23 Ultra shares the same LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama features as the S23 and S23+. Video: The S23 Ultra supports the same video resolutions and frame rates as the S23 and S23+, along with HDR10+ support, stereo sound recording, and gyro-EIS for high-quality, stable video capture.

The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts. Masses of power and performance

Masses of power and performance Base model comes with 256GB of storage

Base model comes with 256GB of storage Faster charging (45W)

Faster charging (45W) One UI software is superb

One UI software is superb Runs rings around the competition VIEW LATEST DEALS

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Cameras

Samsung has stuck with its three-tier approach to its Galaxy S devices for a few years now. Back in 2022, the Galaxy S22 series was Samsung’s top-dog and most visible release. It sold well and the phones that make up the Galaxy S22 line were highly regarded by reviewers and users alike.

Again, the S22 follows a very similar approach to the S21 series (not covered in this post) and the Galaxy S23: there are three phones, each progressively better than the last, topping out with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s de facto flagship Android phone for 2022.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ should be viewed as the series’ entry models, kind of like Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. They have plenty of performance and high-end specs and features but their cameras aren’t quite as advanced as the one aboard the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Model Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording Galaxy S22 Ultra 12MP F2.2, 108MP F1.8, 10MP F2.4, 10MP F4.9 (Optical Zoom 3x and 10x, Digital Zoom up to 100x) 40MP F2.2 UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps Galaxy S22 Plus 12MP F2.2, 50MP F1.8, 10MP F2.4 (Optical Zoom 3x, Digital Zoom up to 30x) 10MP F2.2 UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps Galaxy S22 12MP F2.2, 50MP F1.8, 10MP F2.4 (Optical Zoom 3x, Digital Zoom up to 30x) 10MP F2.2 UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps

Samsung is targeting content creators – photographers and YouTubers – with its Galaxy S22 Ultra series, as well as photography enthusiasts, so it has saved all the big league features and specs for this model. The camera, all things being equal, is why the Ultra model costs more.

You can see how the cameras on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series compare below, and using this information you’ll be able to make a more informed decision about which model is right for your own, personal needs and preferences.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specs Rear Camera (Ultrawide) : The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture captures a broader field of view, making it ideal for landscape or group photos.

: The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture captures a broader field of view, making it ideal for landscape or group photos. Rear Camera (Wide) : The 50 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture allows for high-resolution photography in various lighting conditions.

: The 50 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture allows for high-resolution photography in various lighting conditions. Rear Camera (Telephoto) : The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture offers 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity. The digital zoom extends up to 30x for even greater reach.

: The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture offers 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity. The digital zoom extends up to 30x for even greater reach. Front Camera : The 10 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture captures high-quality selfies and facilitates clear video calls.

: The 10 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture captures high-quality selfies and facilitates clear video calls. Video: Users can record UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) videos at 24 fps, ensuring high-quality video capture. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Camera Specs The Galaxy S22+ shares the same camera specifications as the Galaxy S22, providing users with a versatile camera experience for various photography scenarios. Rear Camera (Ultrawide) : 12 MP, f/2.2

: 12 MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera (Wide) : 50 MP, f/1.8

: 50 MP, f/1.8 Rear Camera (Telephoto) : 10 MP, f/2.4 (3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Digital Zoom)

: 10 MP, f/2.4 (3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Digital Zoom) Front Camera : 10 MP, f/2.2

: 10 MP, f/2.2 Video: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specs The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a more advanced camera system, providing additional features and capabilities for photography enthusiasts and professionals. Rear Camera (Ultrawide) : The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture captures a broad field of view, similar to the S22 and S22+.

: The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture captures a broad field of view, similar to the S22 and S22+. Rear Camera (Wide) : The 108 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture ensures high-resolution, detailed photography in various lighting conditions.

: The 108 MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture ensures high-resolution, detailed photography in various lighting conditions. Rear Camera (Telephoto 1) : The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture offers 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

: The 10 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture offers 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity. Rear Camera (Telephoto 2 – Periscope) : The 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.9 aperture provides 10x optical zoom for extreme close-ups of distant subjects. The digital zoom extends up to 100x, offering even greater reach.

: The 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.9 aperture provides 10x optical zoom for extreme close-ups of distant subjects. The digital zoom extends up to 100x, offering even greater reach. Front Camera : The 40 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture captures high-quality selfies and enables clear video calls.

: The 40 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture captures high-quality selfies and enables clear video calls. Video: Users can record UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) videos at 24 fps, similar to the S22 and S22+.

As for overall performance, we were very impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – as you can see in our review – and other tech sites were fairly positive about it too, as you can see below in the snippet from DXOMARK’s review of the phone:

Overall, the camera delivers a solid performance and some improvements over its predecessor the S21 Ultra, especially for zoom and video, but it isn’t up there with the very best in the Ultra-Premium segment.



This is particularly true for night photography and in terms of texture/noise trade-off.

When taking still images, the camera does overall well and shines, especially in the color category, thanks to accurate and pleasant color rendering.



Compared to the Exynos variant, luminance noise is less intrusive but still noticeable. Texture is slightly better as well. Our testers observed ringing artifacts in all conditions and fusion artifacts can appear in high-contrast scenes. Source

As updates go, Samsung did a good job with the Galaxy S22. The Ultra’s camera performance significantly improved on what was possible with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, adding noticeable improvements to overall image quality, both low-light and zoom, and, more notably, its video recording performance and abilities.

This means, while not Samsung’s latest phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still well worth a buy in today’s market. It is now significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the refurbished market, coming in at around the same price as the base-model Galaxy S23.

And with three years’ worth of guaranteed Android updates alongside four years of security updates, for the cash savvy, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is very much a worthwhile investment in 2023 and beyond.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Flip Camera

Model Rear Camera Front Camera Video recording Z Fold4 12MP F2.2, 12MP F1.8, 12MP F2.4 (Optical Zoom 2x, Digital Zoom up to 10x) 10MP F2.2 (cover), 4MP F1.8 (under display) UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps Z Flip4 12MP F2.2, 12MP F1.8 (Digital Zoom up to 10x) 10MP F2.4 UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps Z Fold3 12MP F2.2, 12MP F1.8, 12MP F2.4 (Optical Zoom 2x, Digital Zoom up to 10x) 10MP F2.2 (cover), 4MP F1.8 (under display) UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps Z Flip3 12MP F2.2, 12MP F1.8 (Digital Zoom up to 10x) 10MP F2.4 UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera

Samsung’s foldable phones, while novel, are still fairly niche, especially when compared to the likes of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. But in order to form a wider view of how Samsung’s camera tech varies across its phones, it is important to cover off both its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Flip devices.

Let’s take a look at Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has revamped the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, upgrading it from the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s setup. Neither phone can touch the Galaxy S23 Ultra in this context, however, but Samsung is slowly making progress with its foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s camera is shaping up to be even better, for instance, so if you’re thinking about getting a foldable phone, it might be worth waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date later on in 2023.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, located at the center of the array, accompanied by a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide camera above and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom below.

The cover screen features a 10MP camera, and a rather paltry Under Display Camera (UDC) with 4MP can be found on the inner screen.

For video recording, the Z Fold 4 can capture 8K videos at 24 frames per second (fps) and 4K videos at 30 or 60fps, while the Z Fold 3 is incapable of shooting 8K videos.

Although this may not seem like a significant advantage due to the cost and relative scarcity of 8K televisions, 8K will slowly start to become more and more common as 8K TVs start appearing in people’s living rooms.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a foldable smartphone that was announced on August 10, 2022, and released on August 26, 2022. The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 22:9 aspect ratio.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone has a 3700mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support and runs on Android 12 – updatable to Android 13, which it currently runs, and it will get Android 14 too – with Samsung’s One UI 4.5 interface.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a unique clamshell design that folds down the middle, allowing it to fit easily in a pocket or purse.

The phone has a 12-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It also has a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications, time, and battery status.

The phone is available in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Are Samsung’s Foldable Phone Cameras Any Good?

Samsung’s foldable phones, while packing in decent camera modules, are not aimed at users seeking high-end photography performance. They’re more about the screen real estate, for things like media and gaming, and novelty – their niche products that not only look different but are seldom seen in the wild, and this is appealing to certain demographics.

With overall camera performance, however, both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip camera leave quite a lot to be desired, especially when compared to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 – even the non-Ultra models.

Samsung often recycles older camera modules for use inside its foldable phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 12-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, which is the same camera sensor found in the Samsung Galaxy S21.

If you’re after the best camera performance possible on a Samsung phone, you’ll want to be looking at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – it has the most advanced and best camera system Samsung is created to date.

The Camera is utterly amazing – zoom capabilties are off the charts. Masses of power and performance

Masses of power and performance Base model comes with 256GB of storage

Base model comes with 256GB of storage Faster charging (45W)

Faster charging (45W) One UI software is superb

One UI software is superb Runs rings around the competition VIEW LATEST DEALS