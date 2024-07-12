Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Oh Dear… 

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but is it actually better? Not really. Here’s everything you need to know…

Ah Samsung, it’s been trying to shift hyper-expensive foldable phones for going-on six years now. To its credit, it did shift around 10 million of them in 2023. But it did lose 20% of its market share too; down from 80% in 2022 to 60% in 2023.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now official and, as expected, there’s a few design changes here and there. But as you’ll see below, when it comes to any, real meaningful updates there’s very, very little to get excited about this year. Oh, and it costs $100 more than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well.

Ready to be disappointed? Let’s dive into our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 versus the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s New, What’s Not, And Why Does It Cost $100 More!? Specs Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Dimensions Folded: 68.1 × 153.5 × 12.1mm

Unfolded: 132.6 × 153.5 × 5.6mm Folded: 154.9 × 67.1 × 13.4 mm

Unfolded: 154.9 × 129.9 × 6.1 mm Weight 239g 253g Screen 6.3-inch, 22.1:9, 120 Hz

7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120 Hz 6.2-inch, 23:9, 120 Hz

7.6-inch, 21.6:18, 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy RAM, Storage and Price 12GB / 256GB – $1,899.99 12GB / 256GB – $1,799.99 Cameras 50MP main, f/1.8

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4

10MP front

4MP internal 50MP main, f/1.8

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4

10MP front

4MP internal Battery Size 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh Charging Speeds 25W wired

15W wireless 25W wired

: More compact and lighter at 239g. The folded dimensions are slightly smaller, making it more portable. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Slightly larger and heavier at 253g. Screen Galaxy Z Fold 6 : Slightly larger outer screen (6.3 inches vs. 6.2 inches) with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio. Both the outer and inner screens maintain a 120Hz refresh rate.

: Slightly larger outer screen (6.3 inches vs. 6.2 inches) with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio. Both the outer and inner screens maintain a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Outer screen is 6.2 inches with a 23:9 aspect ratio, and both screens also have a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor Galaxy Z Fold 6 : Upgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, promising better performance.

: Upgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, promising better performance. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy. RAM, Storage, and Price Galaxy Z Fold 6 : Comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage at a price of $1,899.99.

: Comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage at a price of $1,899.99. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage but at a slightly lower price of $1,799.99. Cameras Both models feature the same camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, a 10MP front camera, and a 4MP internal camera. Battery and Charging Both models have the same 4,400 mAh battery size and support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Conclusion: Now That’s What I Call A Damp Squib…

As you can see, there’s very little in the way of big, sweeping changes. Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a lick of paint, rejigged its size (ever so slightly), added in a new CPU, and decided that warrants a $100 price hike. Crazy, right?

What’s even more alarming is that Samsung, whilst still being the dominant player in the foldable space, is losing market share hand over foot to brands like Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi. These brands chewed through 20% of Samsung’s market share in 2023. I expect they’ll do more of the same in 2024/25.

My advice? If you truly want a foldable phone, avoid the Galaxy Z Fold 6, save yourself the best part of $1000, and go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 instead (it’s now less than $1000 refurbished). Or, if you’re smart, just get a normal phone. And right now, I’d recommend the Galaxy S24 Ultra over this phone every day of the week and twice on a Sunday.