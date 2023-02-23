Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Foldable Androids Fight!

It’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 versus the OPPO Find N2 Flip! How do the foldable phones compare?

While Apple has yet to enter the foldable phone market, Android manufacturers are already on multiple iterations of the bendy devices. Two of the most popular at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

But how does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 compare against the OPPO Find N2 Flip? Let’s find out…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Specs

First, here’s a look at the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N2 Flip:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Display: Unfolded: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. Folded: 6.2“ HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Front Camera: 4MP UDC, 10MP

Rear Camera: 12MP ultra wide, 50MP wide, and 10MP telephoto

Battery: 4400 mAh. “Power to last through your day”

CPU: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Connectivity: 5G

OPPO Find N2 Flip Specs Display: Unfolded: 6.8-inch FHD+ 2520×1080. Folded: 3.276-inch.

Storage: 256GB

Front Camera: 32MP selfie camera

Rear Camera: 8MP ultra wide, 50MP wide

Battery: 4300 mAh. “All day battery life.”

CPU: Dimensity 9000+

Connectivity: 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Design

Alright, let’s start with the big stuff. The most noticeable difference between these two phones is the way they fold. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 folds along its vertical axis, like a book. The OPPO Find N2 Flip folds along its horizontal axis, like a flip-phone of old.

Is one design better than the other? That’s almost certainly an individual, highly subjective answer. If you remember using flip phones of old, you may love the design of the OPPO Find N2 Flip. However, if you want something that feels most modern and tablet-like, you’ll probably prefer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

But another part of the design difference is the number of and size of the displays on each phone, so lets look at that now…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Display

If you are looking for the largest screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wins. Unfolded, its display is 7.6-inches – nearly an inch larger than the 6.8-inch display on the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Of course, it makes sense that the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a smaller screen as it folds closed along a horizontal axis – you don’t want an insanely long and thick folded phone in your pocket.

But foldable phones typically have two displays – and these two phones are no different. The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a secondary display on the folded top portion that shows when the phone is folded closed. That display is 3.2-inches and it doesn’t take up the entire surface of the folded upper portion of the phone – it takes up about two-thirds of the surface area.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch secondary dinky that shows when folded closed. This makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 look much more like the typical smartphone when it is folded shut.

Is one secondary display better than the other? The smaller display on the OPPO Find N2 Flip makes sense given how it folds closed – and it actually makes the phone look unique. But if you want your foldable to more closely resemble a regular smartphone when folded shut, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely appeal to your more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: CPU & Storage

When it comes to storage, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wins by a long shot. The reason is that as far as storage goes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you more options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The OPPO Find N2 Flip only comes in a 256GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor compared to the Dimensity 9000+ in the OPPO Find N2 Flip. So which is better? Processor performance varies so much – it’s mainly dependent on how the user uses their phone. But the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor generally outperforms the Dimensity 9000+ when it comes to single and multicore tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4400 mAH battery and the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 4300 mAh battery. Both phones boast at least 24-hour battery life, so when it comes to the battery, both phones are pretty equal.

But again, it’s always important to note that battery drain is affected by what you are doing on your phone. If you are watching videos the battery will likely drain more quickly than if you are seined text messages.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Camera

When it comes to cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 solidly beats the OPPO Find N2 Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts a rear camera system with three lenses: 12MP ultra wide, 50MP wide, and 10MP telephoto. That compares to the dual lens rear camera system on the OPPO Find N2 Flip which has a 8MP ultra wide and 50MP wide. In other words, if you want a telephoto lens, you need to go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

When it comes to front camera systems, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also beats the OPPO Find N2 Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a dual front camera system with a 4MP under-display camera that is for use when the phone is folded open. When the phone is folded shut the front camera is one with a 10MP lens. The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a single 32MP hole punch camera in its display when folded open.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2 Flip: Cost

Finally – cost. The OPPO Find N2 Flip costs around $1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs $1464.99 for the 256GB model, $1584.99 for the 512GB model, and $1824.99 for the 1TB model.

