Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CPU – What’s Inside?

What CPU does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have inside?

Wondering about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CPU? Read on!

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and people want to know about the brains behind it. No, I’m not talking about the engineers who made it, but the CPU inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Here’s what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CPU!

What CPU Does The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Have?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU is a 4nm chipset and is the most powerful processor Samsung has ever included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features a Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Kryo CPU.

Qualcomm itself boasts about the chip’s capabilities in its product sheet:

“The Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform is our latest premium-tier powerhouse. Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU offers a 10% increase in GPU clock speeds and 30% GPU power reduction while the Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU provides 10% better CPU performance and 30% CPU improved power efficiency. Plus, this platform delivers additional power savings and extended performance across the board—including over 80 minutes longer video streaming and more than 50 minutes longer web browsing.” “Our 18-bit ISP provides astonishing capture capabilities with premium features like mega low light and first-in-mobile 8K HDR video capture. This platform also offers the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, plus nearly an hour longer gameplay. Desktop-quality immersion unites with mobile convenience thanks to Variable Rate Shading Pro, Volumetric Rendering, support for the Unreal Engine 5, our Adreno Frame Motion Engine, and more.” Qualcomm

Can You Upgrade The CPU Inside The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

No. The CPU inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is NOT upgradeable. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it is not swappable, nor does Samsung offer another model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a different chipset.

How Fast Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CPU?

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has 3.2 GHz peak speeds.

What Is The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 In The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Used For?

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 In the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is essentially the brains of the smartphone. The CPU runs most of the important tasks on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

You’ll see the benefits of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU in virtually every task you perform on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it should be especially noticeable when playing games, rendering graphics, making photo or video edits, or doing any kind of multitasking.

