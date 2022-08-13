How many Android updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get?

Wondering about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Android updates?

When you buy a brand new iPhone, it’s safe to assume that you are going to receive major iOS updates for at least five years. Sometimes, if you’re lucky, and depending on which phone you buy and when, you could even eek out six or seven years of major iOS updates.

But with Android phones it’s different. Say you buy one type of new Android phone in 2022. You may get three years of Android updates. But your friend buys another type of Android phone in 2022 and they may only get two years of Android updates.

This update uncertainty is frustrating to Android buys. That’s why it’s no surprise that when Samsung announced one of the hottest phones of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, many wondered just how many years of Android updates the phone would get.

Here’s what you need to know…

Save

What Version Of Android Does The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Come With?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes preinstalled with Android 12L. As a matter of fact, it’s Samsung’s first phone to ship with Android 12L. But just what is Android 12L?

As Google explains:

“12L is a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on tablets and foldable devices. With 12L, we’ve optimized and polished the system UI for large screens, made multitasking more powerful and intuitive, and improved compatibility support so apps look better right out of the box. Test your apps on 12L today and optimize for large screen devices!” Google

In other words, Android 12L is Android 12, but it’s made for foldable devices. This makes sense as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable phone.

According to Google, “12L refines the system UI to make it more beautiful and easier to use on large screens—across notifications, quick settings, lockscreen, overview, the home screen, and more. On large screens, the notification shade takes advantage of the space by showing Quick Settings and notifications in a new two-column layout. The lock screen also uses a larger two-column layout to highlight notifications and clock, and system apps like Settings are also optimized.”

How Many Years Of Android Updates Will The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get?

One of the really nice things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that it will get four years of Android updates. That’s a pretty long time for any Android phone (most get two to three years of Android updates. Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Android 12L, you can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get:

Android 13L

Android 14L

Android 15L

Android 16L

That’s a lot of updates!

What Year Will The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Receive Android Updates Until?

If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting four years of Android updates, and it ships with Android 12L in 2022, you can count 2022 as Year 0. That means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will receive Android updates until the year 2026!

That seems like forever from now, doesn’t it?

And check out:

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More