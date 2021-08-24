Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Weight: Just How HEAVY Is It!?

24/08/2021
by | Aug 24, 2021 | Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a big phone – in more ways than one. Here’s everything you need to know about its dimensions and weight…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a pretty novel phone, even though this is the third generation of Samsung’s foldable concept. To be fair to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a brilliant device that ticks a lot of boxes, thanks to the improvements it has made under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now water-resistant, unlike its predecessors, and it is also slightly cheaper – although it is still very expensive, both offline and on contract.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Weight & Dimensions

Obviously, when you’re dealing with a phone that is both phone and tablet, the device itself is going to be pretty heavy. There’s just no way of getting around this, sadly – more screen size means more heft.

But just how heavy is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3? The phone itself weighs in at 271g and has the following dimensions: folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm; and unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm.

For comparison’s sake, let’s take a look at how the Galaxy Z Fold3 compares to Samsung’s other flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which is not only smaller but also quite a bit lighter.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra weighs in at 227g, making it 44g lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. In terms of phone weights, 44g is A LOT and you will notice the difference both in the hand and inside your pocket. And this is without a case too; and you know that’ll add a couple of extra grams into the mix.

Why is the Galaxy Fold 3 so much heavier? Well, it has two displays, for one, so that’ll automatically add in some heft. And then you have the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s chassis is quite a bit thicker than the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s. Again, this is to do with the fact that it folds.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now IPX8 water-resistant though, so that’s something, and it does support Samsung’s S-Pen too which is great seeing as we won’t be getting any more Galaxy Note devices.

With the camera tech aboard the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you have a triple-lens camera module on the rear made up of the following sensors:

  • 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
  • 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
  • 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm

There’s also a 4MP under-display camera on the front of the device too, although “under the display” is a bit of a loaded term, as the module is very obviously visible when the display is showing white backgrounds.

As for the price, you’ll pay £1599 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the UK and $1799 in the USA. On contract plans, you can pick the phone up for around £100 a month with a pretty hefty upfront fee. Three currently has the best deal on the phone in the UK – it comes with a 50% discount on the contract and a free S-Pen with £80.

Or, if you’d prefer to own the phone outright, you can spread the payments over 12 months via Samsung’s site using its finance plans. This will get you the phone for around £30 a month.

Me? I’d probably just get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra instead; it has a better camera, better battery life, and costs around 40% less to buy.

