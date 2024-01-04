Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 FE: What’s The Difference?

01/04/24 • 7 min read

Pin

How does the Samsung Galaxy S23 compare to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? Let’s compare the specs and hardware to find out which is best…

TL;DR: Key Highlights of Galaxy S23 FE vs. Galaxy S23 Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE If… You’re A Budget-Conscious Tech Enthusiasts: Individuals who want the latest technology but are mindful of their spending will find the S23 FE’s blend of features and affordability appealing.

Individuals who want the latest technology but are mindful of their spending will find the S23 FE’s blend of features and affordability appealing. You’re A Practical User: Those who prefer a sturdy and functional design over ultra-premium finishes. The S23 FE’s practical build is suitable for everyday use.

Those who prefer a sturdy and functional design over ultra-premium finishes. The S23 FE’s practical build is suitable for everyday use. Media Consumers: Users who enjoy media like videos and games but don’t require the most high-end display. The S23 FE’s larger screen is more than sufficient for enjoyable viewing.

Users who enjoy media like videos and games but don’t require the most high-end display. The S23 FE’s larger screen is more than sufficient for enjoyable viewing. You’re A Regular Photographer: People who enjoy photography but don’t need professional-grade camera capabilities. The S23 FE’s camera setup is great for everyday photography and social media content.

People who enjoy photography but don’t need professional-grade camera capabilities. The S23 FE’s camera setup is great for everyday photography and social media content. You’re In For The Long-Haul: Individuals who value battery size over fast charging and efficiency, appreciating the all-day battery life the S23 FE offers. CHECK LATEST DEALS Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 If… You’re A Tech Aficionado: Users who desire the latest and greatest in smartphone technology and are willing to pay a premium for it.

Users who desire the latest and greatest in smartphone technology and are willing to pay a premium for it. You’re A Design Connoisseur: Those who appreciate a sleek, high-end design and finer build materials. The S23’s polished look caters to this preference.

Those who appreciate a sleek, high-end design and finer build materials. The S23’s polished look caters to this preference. You’re A Performance Seeker: Power users, including avid gamers and heavy multitaskers, who need top-of-the-line performance and speed.

Power users, including avid gamers and heavy multitaskers, who need top-of-the-line performance and speed. You’re A Photography Enthusiast: Individuals who are keen on having a superior camera, especially for telephoto shots and high-quality video recording.

Individuals who are keen on having a superior camera, especially for telephoto shots and high-quality video recording. You’re An Efficiency Prioritizer: Users who prefer a phone with efficient battery usage and faster charging capabilities, even if the battery size is smaller. CHECK LATEST DEALS Bottom Line? Both phones cater to different user needs and preferences. The Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent choice for those who want a balance of features and price, while the Galaxy S23 is ideal for users seeking premium features and top-tier performance.

When it comes to smartphones, the slightest details can make a big difference. This is particularly true for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and its slightly more budget-friendly counterpart, the Galaxy S23 FE.

Let’s delve into a detailed comparison of the two phones’ specs, features and hardware to help you decide which model suits your needs best.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Feature Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Price $799.99 / £799 $599.99 / £599 Design Polished metal frame, thinner bezels Matte finish, slightly bulkier Display More compact, lighter, higher pixel density and brightness Larger, less pixel-dense display Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic Optical Durability IP68-rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68-rated, Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery Smaller yet more efficient, longer life, faster charging Larger, less efficient Camera Better telephoto lens, higher video capabilities Similar setup, slightly lower performance Memory and Storage Identical options, no microSD support Identical options, no microSD support Value Proposition Higher priced, premium features More affordable, budget-friendly Price Comparison Galaxy S23: Priced at £799.99, the Galaxy S23 is the more premium option.

Priced at £799.99, the Galaxy S23 is the more premium option. Galaxy S23 FE: At £599.99, the FE variant is significantly more wallet-friendly. Design and Build Galaxy S23: Features a polished metal frame with thinner bezels, giving it a sleek and modern look.

Features a polished metal frame with thinner bezels, giving it a sleek and modern look. Galaxy S23 FE: Sports a matte finish and is slightly bulkier, appealing to those who prefer a more robust design. Display Characteristics Galaxy S23: Offers a more compact and lighter design with higher pixel density and brightness.

Offers a more compact and lighter design with higher pixel density and brightness. Galaxy S23 FE: Comes with a larger display but is less pixel-dense. Fingerprint Sensor Galaxy S23: Equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Galaxy S23 FE: Uses an optical fingerprint sensor. Durability Factors Both models are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S23: Boasts the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Boasts the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Galaxy S23 FE: Comes with Gorilla Glass 5. Processor and Performance Galaxy S23: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Galaxy S23 FE: Runs on the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Battery Life and Efficiency Galaxy S23: Smaller yet more efficient battery, offering longer life and faster charging.

Smaller yet more efficient battery, offering longer life and faster charging. Galaxy S23 FE: Larger battery but less efficient in comparison. Camera Quality Galaxy S23: Features a better telephoto lens and higher video capabilities.

Features a better telephoto lens and higher video capabilities. Galaxy S23 FE: Offers a similar setup but with slightly lower performance. Memory and Storage Options Both models provide identical memory and storage options without microSD support. Value Proposition Galaxy S23: Higher-priced, with premium features.

Higher-priced, with premium features. Galaxy S23 FE: More budget-friendly, offering great value for its price.

From Just £20 Per Month Pin Samsung Galaxy S23 Premium Design, Excellent Camera + 4 Years of Android Updates ✅ VIEW LATEST DEALS

Editor’s Analysis Price: If budget is a key concern, the Galaxy S23 FE stands out as the more economical choice.

If budget is a key concern, the Galaxy S23 FE stands out as the more economical choice. Look and Feel: The Galaxy S23 leads in terms of a more refined design, whereas the S23 FE has a more practical and sturdy appearance.

The Galaxy S23 leads in terms of a more refined design, whereas the S23 FE has a more practical and sturdy appearance. Size and Screen: For those who prefer a more compact and vibrant display, the Galaxy S23 is the winner. The S23 FE is more suitable for users who don’t mind a larger and slightly less crisp screen.

For those who prefer a more compact and vibrant display, the Galaxy S23 is the winner. The S23 FE is more suitable for users who don’t mind a larger and slightly less crisp screen. Fingerprint Sensor: The S23’s ultrasonic sensor may offer a slight edge in speed and reliability.

The S23’s ultrasonic sensor may offer a slight edge in speed and reliability. Toughness: The S23’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 gives it an upper hand in durability.

The S23’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 gives it an upper hand in durability. Speed and Performance: The S23 is the go-to for power users, especially for high-end gaming and multitasking.

The S23 is the go-to for power users, especially for high-end gaming and multitasking. Battery Life: The S23 wins in efficiency, although the S23 FE’s larger battery may appeal to some users.

The S23 wins in efficiency, although the S23 FE’s larger battery may appeal to some users. Camera: The S23 slightly outperforms in photography, especially with its superior telephoto lens.

The S23 slightly outperforms in photography, especially with its superior telephoto lens. Storage Options: A tie, as both lack expandable storage but offer ample built-in options.

A tie, as both lack expandable storage but offer ample built-in options. Overall Value: The Galaxy S23 FE shines as a budget-friendly alternative, retaining many of the high-end features of the S23.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers premium features and superior performance, the S23 FE provides a very competent alternative at a more accessible price point. If you’re looking to extract the maximum amount of value for money on your next phone, the Galaxy S23 FE is the one to go for.

Conversely, if you don’t mind paying slightly more – like £5 extra a month – the Galaxy S23 has better, more premium build quality, a superior camera system, and a faster fingerprint scanner. And for not much extra you’re getting access to quite a few additional benefits.

Me? I’d probably go with the Galaxy S23; it’s not that much more expensive and it surpasses the S23 FE in a few key areas that are important to me: imaging, overall performance, and build quality and robustness.

From Just £20 Per Month Pin Samsung Galaxy S23 Premium Design, Excellent Camera + 4 Years of Android Updates ✅ VIEW LATEST DEALS