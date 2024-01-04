Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Buying Guide: What You Need To Know

01/04/24 • 11 min read

Pin

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or are you going to be better off looking elsewhere? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S23 FE and how it compares to the competition…

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE If… You’re A Budget-Conscious Tech Enthusiasts: Individuals who want the latest technology but are mindful of their spending will find the S23 FE’s blend of features and affordability appealing.

Individuals who want the latest technology but are mindful of their spending will find the S23 FE’s blend of features and affordability appealing. You’re A Practical User: Those who prefer a sturdy and functional design over ultra-premium finishes. The S23 FE’s practical build is suitable for everyday use.

Those who prefer a sturdy and functional design over ultra-premium finishes. The S23 FE’s practical build is suitable for everyday use. Media Consumers: Users who enjoy media like videos and games but don’t require the most high-end display. The S23 FE’s larger screen is more than sufficient for enjoyable viewing.

Users who enjoy media like videos and games but don’t require the most high-end display. The S23 FE’s larger screen is more than sufficient for enjoyable viewing. You’re A Regular Photographer: People who enjoy photography but don’t need professional-grade camera capabilities. The S23 FE’s camera setup is great for everyday photography and social media content.

People who enjoy photography but don’t need professional-grade camera capabilities. The S23 FE’s camera setup is great for everyday photography and social media content. You’re In For The Long-Haul: Individuals who value battery size over fast charging and efficiency, appreciating the all-day battery life the S23 FE offers. CHECK LATEST DEALS Additional Resources: The 6 Main Reasons To Buy The Galaxy S23 FE in 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Alternatives Right Now

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the latest addition to the Galaxy S lineup. It is a mid-range phone that offers many of the features found on high-end models, but at a more affordable price point.

If you’re in the market for a new phone, the Galaxy S23 FE is definitely worth considering.

Let’s now unpack what makes this phone a worthwhile contender for one of the best mid-range Android phones on the market right now…

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Key Features and Specs

Pin

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S23 FE is its camera. It comes with a triple-lens setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. This allows you to take great photos in a variety of different situations, from wide landscape shots to close-up portraits.

Another key feature of the Galaxy S23 FE is its 5G connectivity. This means you can take advantage of the latest mobile data speeds, which are much faster than 4G. This is great for streaming video, downloading large files, and playing online games without any lag.

But where else does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE excel? Here’s a complete breakdown of all its most important bits. Display The Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which makes it great for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Processor The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which provides excellent performance and power efficiency. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most users. Camera The Galaxy S23 FE has a triple-lens rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It also features Super Night Mode and Director’s View, which allow you to take great photos and videos in low-light conditions and switch between different camera lenses seamlessly. Battery The Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It also has reverse wireless charging, which means you can use it to charge other devices. Software The Galaxy S23 FE runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1, which provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. It also comes with advanced security features and regular software updates. Design The Galaxy S23 FE has a sleek and modern design that features a metal frame and aluminum back panel. It is available in a range of colors and is water-resistant with an IP68 rating. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a great smartphone that offers a lot of value for its price. Whether you’re looking for a high-end camera, a powerful processor, or a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S23 FE has you covered.

Pros and Cons Pin Pros The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a reliable and refined smartphone that comes with an affordable price tag. It packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that ensures fast and smooth performance.

The phone’s camera quality is also impressive, with solid cameras that take great photos and videos.

In terms of looks, the Galaxy S23 FE has a premium feel and a plastic back that is comfortable to hold. The device also comes in unique colors that add a touch of personality to the phone. Cons One of the downsides of the Galaxy S23 FE is its older processor, which is not as powerful as the more up to date Snapdragon 8 GEN 2 found inside the Galaxy S23. The phone’s bezels are also a little thick, which may not be to everyone’s liking.

Battery life could be better, and the phone’s display is not as bright as some of its competitors. However, these are minor issues considering the phone’s price range.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable smartphone with excellent software support. It may not be the most powerful device on the market, but it offers great value for money.

Comparisons

Pin

S23 FE vs Competitors

When considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE against its competitors, it’s essential to weigh the features and performance. The S23 FE boasts plenty of premium features such as a high-quality camera and impressive battery life but it does lose some ground to its bigger, more expensive brother – the Galaxy S23.

FEATURE GALAXY S23 GALAXY S23 FE Price $799.99 / £799 $599.99 / £599 Design Polished metal frame, thinner bezels Matte finish, slightly bulkier Display More compact, lighter, higher pixel density and brightness Larger, less pixel-dense display Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic Optical Durability IP68-rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68-rated, Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery Smaller yet more efficient, longer life, faster charging Larger, less efficient Camera Better telephoto lens, higher video capabilities Similar setup, slightly lower performance Memory and Storage Identical options, no microSD support Identical options, no microSD support Value Proposition Higher priced, premium features More affordable, budget-friendly

Here’s how it compares to other, popular phones:

In comparison to the Galaxy S23, the S23 FE offers similar performance and camera capabilities at a more affordable price point. However, the S23 Plus may have slight advantages in terms of overall performance and build quality.

at a more affordable price point. However, the S23 Plus may have slight advantages in terms of overall performance and build quality. When pitted against the Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14, the S23 FE holds its ground with competitive performance and camera capabilities. However, the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 now offer more advanced features and a more refined user experience.

and a more refined user experience. Compared to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A54, the S23 FE stands out with enhanced performance and camera improvements. While the S22 and A54 are solid options, the S23 FE offers a more comprehensive package for users seeking a balance of price and performance.

Verdict

Pin

Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the Smart Choice for Savvy Users

The Ideal Pick for Budget-Savvy Tech Lovers: If you’re passionate about technology but your wallet isn’t bottomless, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is your go-to choice. It expertly balances top-notch features with a price that doesn’t break the bank, making it a standout option for those who want the latest tech without the hefty price tag.

Tailored for the Practical User: For those who prioritize durability and functionality over extravagant aesthetics, the S23 FE hits the mark. Its robust and practical design is crafted for the rigors of everyday life, ensuring reliability and ease of use.

A Treat for Media Enthusiasts: If your world revolves around streaming videos or diving into the latest mobile games, but a top-tier display isn’t a deal-breaker, the S23 FE is your perfect match. Its sizeable screen delivers a satisfying viewing experience, ensuring your media consumption is always a pleasure.

Perfect for the Everyday Photographer: The S23 FE is a dream come true for casual photographers and social media aficionados. Its camera setup, while not in the realm of professional gear, is more than capable of capturing those important moments and impressive shots for your social feeds.

A Reliable Companion for the Long Haul: If your day is as long as your to-do list, the S23 FE won’t let you down. It’s designed for those who value a substantial battery life over the need for rapid charging. With the S23 FE, you can expect your phone to keep pace with your busy lifestyle, ensuring you’re always connected and ready to go.

Bottom line? The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE emerges as a smart, practical choice for a wide range of users with its excellent overall performance, solid camera performance, good looks, and excellent software support.

Is it as good as the Galaxy S23? No. But it is cheaper and that’s all that matters in this context because that’s what this phone is all about. If you can spring a little extra, the Galaxy S23 is a great option – it has a better camera, more performance, and a more solid, premium build quality.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE FAQs Should I consider upgrading to the S23 FE from an older Galaxy model? If you’re using an older Galaxy model and are looking for an upgrade, the S23 FE could be a great choice. With its powerful processor, improved camera features, and long-lasting battery, the S23 FE is a significant step up from older Galaxy models. However, if you’re happy with your current phone and don’t need the latest features, upgrading may not be necessary. Can you break down the main differences between the S23 FE and the regular S23? The S23 FE and the regular S23 have a lot in common, including a similar design and many of the same features. However, there are a few key differences to keep in mind. The S23 FE has a larger battery, a slightly larger screen, and a more powerful processor. It also has a more advanced camera system, with improved low-light performance and more advanced features like 8K video recording. Will I need to purchase a separate charger for the Galaxy S23 FE, or is it included in the box? The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a charger included in the box, so you won’t need to purchase a separate one. The phone also supports fast charging, so you can quickly top up the battery when you’re running low. What exactly sets the ‘FE’ models apart from the standard Galaxy lineup? The ‘FE’ in the S23 FE stands for “Fan Edition.” These phones are designed to offer many of the same features as the standard Galaxy lineup, but at a more affordable price point. They often have slightly different specs or features compared to the standard models, but they’re still high-quality phones that are designed to appeal to a wide range of users. How does the camera performance of the S23 FE compare to its predecessors? The camera performance of the S23 FE is a significant step up from its predecessors. With a more advanced camera system that includes improved low-light performance and 8K video recording, the S23 FE is one of the best camera phones on the market (at this price point). If you’re someone who loves taking photos and videos with your phone, the S23 FE is definitely worth considering. What improvements in battery life can we expect with the new S23 FE? The S23 FE has a larger battery than its predecessors, which means you can expect better battery life overall. With its efficient processor and optimized software, the S23 FE can easily last all day on a single charge, even with heavy use. If you’re someone who values long battery life in a phone, the S23 FE is a great choice.