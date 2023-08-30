Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery: S23, S23 Plus & Ultra Compared

Pin

What’s the battery life like across Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series? Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra to find out…

When it comes to smartphones, one of the most critical factors for users is undoubtedly the battery life. Samsung has always been fairly good with delivering decent battery performance in its flagship devices. But how does the Galaxy S23 series stack up?

Let’s take a closer look at what each model in the Galaxy S23 series offers in terms of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery Performance & Stats Pin Galaxy S23 Battery Capacity : The Galaxy S23 comes equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, which is a 200mAh improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22. This suggests a focus on incremental improvements in battery technology.

: The Galaxy S23 comes equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, which is a 200mAh improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22. This suggests a focus on incremental improvements in battery technology. Official Estimates : According to Samsung’s official data, the S23 can deliver up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. This makes it suitable for long commutes or travel where you’d like to stay entertained.

: According to Samsung’s official data, the S23 can deliver up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. This makes it suitable for long commutes or travel where you’d like to stay entertained. Real-World Test: In our independent tests, the S23 mirrored the company’s claims, lasting up to 22 hours. This validates Samsung’s estimates and indicates that the device should comfortably get most users through a full day of moderate to heavy usage. Galaxy S23 Plus Battery Capacity : The Galaxy S23 Plus features a more robust 4,700mAh battery, an increase from the S22 Plus’ 4,500mAh. The added 200mAh could make a difference in prolonged usage scenarios.

: The Galaxy S23 Plus features a more robust 4,700mAh battery, an increase from the S22 Plus’ 4,500mAh. The added 200mAh could make a difference in prolonged usage scenarios. Official Estimates : Samsung states that the S23 Plus can manage up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. This extended playback time can be a real boon for media enthusiasts.

: Samsung states that the S23 Plus can manage up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. This extended playback time can be a real boon for media enthusiasts. Real-World Test: Tests confirm Samsung’s claims once more, with the device lasting up to 27 hours. The S23 Plus not only meets but also could potentially exceed the typical one-day use for many users. Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery Capacity : Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. Samsung appears to be confident in the existing battery technology for this model.

: Interestingly, retains the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. Samsung appears to be confident in the existing battery technology for this model. Official Estimates : There aren’t any official Samsung estimates available specifically for video playback for the Ultra. However, according to a review by SamMobile, the S23 Ultra stands out as a proper two-day phone with 6-8 hours of screen-on time. This is quite impressive and likely a compelling selling point for power users.

: There aren’t any official Samsung estimates available specifically for video playback for the Ultra. However, according to a review by SamMobile, the S23 Ultra stands out as a proper two-day phone with 6-8 hours of screen-on time. This is quite impressive and likely a compelling selling point for power users. Real-World Test: In our extensive testing of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the phone lasted to just shy of 26 hours. Though it doesn’t surpass the S23 Plus in terms of hours, the Ultra model offers a balanced performance given its higher-end features, which are generally more power-consuming. Bottom line? If battery life is important to you, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series delivers plenty of performance in this regard. Although, for optimal performance and access to the best features, the S23 Ultra is clearly the real winner here. It does more and lasts longer which is no mean feat.

How Does It Compare To Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Series?

Decent battery is one thing. But in order to get users to upgrade year after year, you need to deliver tangible performance uplift. With this in mind, let’s now compare the battery performance of the Galaxy S22 series with the newer Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity: The Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh battery, an incremental increase of 200mAh over the Samsung Galaxy S22. This bump-up may seem modest but could be significant depending on software optimization. Battery Longevity: According to official estimates and third-party tests, the Galaxy S23 can last up to 22 hours for video playback. It’s unclear how this compares directly to the Galaxy S22, but the 200mAh increase likely contributes to at least a marginal improvement in longevity. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S22 Plus Battery Capacity: The S23 Plus gets a 200mAh boost over its predecessor, going from 4,500mAh to 4,700mAh. Like its smaller sibling, the increase, while not groundbreaking, could translate into noticeable daily performance. Battery Longevity: Official estimates place the S23 Plus at up to 27 hours of video playback. Given the similar bump in battery size as the base model, it’s reasonable to assume that the S23 Plus also sees a slight improvement over the Samsung S22 Plus in terms of endurance. Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Capacity: Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the 5,000mAh battery from its predecessor. This suggests that Samsung is confident in the existing setup, likely optimized through software enhancements. Battery Longevity: The S23 Ultra is described as a ‘two-day phone’ with 6-8 hours of screen-on time. While we don’t have direct numbers for the Samsung S22 Ultra, maintaining the same battery capacity while offering the same or better longevity would point to software and hardware optimization.

Wrapping Up…

When it comes to battery life, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series shows incremental but important improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feature modest increases in battery capacity, suggesting we can expect minor yet meaningful enhancements in battery endurance.

This trend suggests that even slight hardware changes can contribute to a better user experience, especially when optimized with software.

Interestingly, the Ultra models for both series maintain the same battery size. This implies that Samsung is leaning more towards software optimization rather than hardware enhancement to maintain or improve battery longevity at the high end.

It appears that the company is confident that it can provide a robust battery life experience without increasing the actual battery size.

It’s also important to note that battery life isn’t solely a function of battery size; it’s also dependent on how power-hungry the phone’s features are.

The new series comes equipped with more demanding features, like higher-refresh-rate displays and more powerful processors, which could potentially offset some of the gains in battery life if users exploit these features to their fullest extent.

Another key consideration is how these improvements position Samsung in the competitive landscape of the smartphone market.

The incremental changes in battery capacity and software optimization may seem modest, but they are critical in keeping the Galaxy S series competitive.

This is particularly true given the increasing demands placed on smartphones today, such as the need for faster processors and higher refresh rates, which all consume more power.

In conclusion, while the Galaxy S23 series may not bring revolutionary changes in battery life compared to the Galaxy S22 series, it does offer nuanced improvements.

These minor upgrades contribute to making each model in the new series a more compelling purchase than its predecessor.

The focus appears to be on a balanced approach, optimizing both hardware and software to meet the modern user’s needs.