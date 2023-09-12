Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra RAM: How Much Does It Have?

Pin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available but how much RAM does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have? Let’s find out…

Key Takeaways: Release Date: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones got a release date in 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the flagship model in the series; it has the best specs and the highest price tag.

The got a release date in 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the flagship model in the series; it has the best specs and the highest price tag. RAM Variants : The phone comes in two RAM options—8GB and 12GB. The 12GB variant is available for models with storage over 128GB, making it ideal for power users and those who need more storage for tasks like video editing.

: The phone comes in two RAM options—8GB and 12GB. The 12GB variant is available for models with storage over 128GB, making it ideal for power users and those who need more storage for tasks like video editing. No SD Card Support : The S22 Ultra doesn’t support expandable storage via an SD card. If you need more storage, especially for content creation, you’ll have to opt for the higher storage models, which can go up to 1TB.

: The S22 Ultra doesn’t support expandable storage via an SD card. If you need more storage, especially for content creation, you’ll have to opt for the higher storage models, which can go up to 1TB. Comparison with S23 Ultra : While the S23 Ultra brings several improvements over its predecessor, the S23 Ultra remains a strong contender, especially now that it is significantly cheaper (you’ll pay around $429 for the S22 Ultra).

: While the S23 Ultra brings several improvements over its predecessor, the S23 Ultra remains a strong contender, especially now that it is significantly cheaper Long-Term Investment: The S22 Ultra promises three major Android updates, ensuring that the phone will remain up-to-date well into the mid-2020s. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest in the Android space and can afford it, the S22 Ultra offers a compelling package.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now official. After months of waiting and loads of leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range is now widely available in the UK, USA, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

As always, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship model. It has the best specs, the biggest changes, the most power, and the highest price tag. But unlike previous years, this year’s Ultra model is apparently selling really well – Samsung posted record pre-orders.

But if you’re thinking about picking up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you might be wondering how much RAM the phone ships with. RAM is important too, especially with Android phones, as they use memory in a different – less efficient – way than iPhones.

Having more RAM, generally speaking, improves the overall performance of your phone. If you want to do intensive tasks or run high-end games on your phone, you’ll need plenty of RAM. This is why many Android phones now ship with 12GB of RAM.

How Much RAM Does The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Have? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a few storage variants, from 128GB to 1TB. Samsung also makes two versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with respect to RAM too; one model ships with 8GB of RAM and the other ships with 12GB of RAM. The 12GB of RAM model is reserved for higher storage versions (those over 128GB). Pin What does this mean? If you want a higher storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – basically, any of the models over 128GB – you will be getting the 12GB of RAM model. If you go with the 128GB model, you’ll get the 8GB of RAM version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. And, of course, the higher the RAM and storage, the higher the cost of the phone.

Is 8GB of RAM Enough?

The base model Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This is more than enough for most people. With 128GB of storage, you have plenty of room for apps, games, photos, and videos. Plus, 8GB of RAM should ensure your phone runs very snappily.

If you KNOW you’ll be using your phone for more intensive tasks, things like creating and editing video content, for instance, then you’ll want to move up to one of the higher storage models with 12GB of RAM. The reason for this is simple: photos and videos, especially 4K and 8K footage, take up A LOT of room. You’ll need more than 128GB of storage if you’re using the phone for media production.

And, lest we forget, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does not come with SD card support. Instead, Samsung would rather you buy a more expensive, higher storage model like its new 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which, as you’d expect, is not cheap. But if you’re going to be using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to produce content for Twitch or YouTube, you’ll need all the storage you can get, so a 512GB or 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does make sense.

If you’re just using the phone for normal, everyday usage – things like apps, a bit of gaming, web browsing, and communication – you will be fine with one of the cheaper, lower storage models like the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8GB of RAM. This is the cheapest model you can buy, and it will still pack a punch where it counts.

How Does The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Compare To The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Samsung has made a few changes to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has improved the performance with a new chipset, updated the camera module for better performance, and improved the general efficiency and power of the phone. You get more grunt from the S22 than then S21 – but it isn’t a case of night and day, as you can see below.

SPECIFICATIONS Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S21 Ultra DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm,

228 g 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm,

227 g DISPLAY 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3088 pixels (Quad HD+), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), Dynamic AMOLED 2X PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 2.8 GHz or octa-core 3 GHz Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.9 GHz or octa-core 2.84 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB – 12 GB RAM, 1 TB 12 GB RAM, 512 GB – 12 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, One UI Android 11, One UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Quad 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP, f/1.8 + f/4.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

40 MP f/2.2 front camera Quad 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP, f/1.8 + f/4.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

40 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 45W and Qi wireless charging 15W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 25W, Qi wireless charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, IP68 waterproof, stylus support 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, IP68 waterproof, stylus support

What About The Galaxy S23 Ultra?

If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely worth considering. Although it’s the older model compared to the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, it still offers a robust set of features and specifications. The phone remains a powerful contender in the current market, especially at its reduced price point.

For those who use their phones for basic tasks like gaming, web browsing, and messaging, opting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the newer Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a smart financial move. You’ll still get a top-notch device without breaking the bank, as the price difference between the two models is quite substantial.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5.0 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't just the best Android phone you can buy, it is arguably one of the best phones on the market right now with its outstanding camera, incredible zoom capabilities, S-Pen, and insanely powerful specs. It's expensive, sure, but it is well worth the asking price… Pros: Incredible Camera Performance S-Pen is Useful & Much Improved Best-In-Class Display Massively Powerful Market-Leading Zoom Capabilities

Incredible Camera Performance S-Pen is Useful & Much Improved

S-Pen is Useful & Much Improved Best-In-Class Display

Best-In-Class Display Massively Powerful

However, if you’re the type who always wants the latest and best, the Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t disappoint. It comes with a stunning design, an exceptional camera setup, industry-leading battery life, and is slated to receive three major Android updates, ensuring its relevance well into the mid-2020s. If you’re willing to pay the premium, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly worth the investment.