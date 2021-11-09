Samsung Galaxy S21 FE RAM and CPU REVEALED…

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in January 2022, according to reports. Here’s a breakdown of how much RAM it’ll run and the type of CPU it will launch with…

The Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a long-time coming. As a cheaper version of the Galaxy S21, one that brings many of the more expensive phone’s USPs and features, plenty of people are hyped about the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The latest reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a launch during CES 2021, meaning early January. This means the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a launch before the Galaxy S22 – that phone is expected to land in February 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is getting a release, however, so there’s no need to worry about the phone being canceled, as some had suspected. Citing the global chip shortage, rumors in 2021 suggested the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had been canceled, following the removal of some Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support pages from Samsung’s website.

These pages have now reappeared, indicating that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is 100% back on track. That’s a good thing too because the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of our favorite phones of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks to be even better with a new design, one based on the Galaxy S21, new specs, and improved performance.

How Much RAM Will The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Have?

Nothing has been confirmed yet about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’ll have to wait until the phone is officially announced before we know for certain how much RAM it will run. But there have been plenty of leaks – and these leaks look to be pretty legit.

Save

According to the latest information, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will ship with 6GB of RAM. This is considerably lower than the Galaxy S21 but given the price discrepancy between the two phones, it makes sense – RAM is expensive and it ALWAYS drives up the price of the phone. Using 6GB of RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE allows Samsung to keep the price low as it did on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE but, crucially, not sacrifice any real-world performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also said to support MicroSD cards and comes in two storage versions: 128GB or 256GB. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will obviously cost more than the basic 128GB model. Both models, however, will support SD cards. And that’s something we can all be happy about.

What CPU Will The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Use?

Samsung ships and sells its phones all over the world. Samsung also often uses different chipsets for different regions. In the US, we usually get Qualcomm Snapdragon phones. Elsewhere, Samsung uses its own Exynos chipsets. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, this could well be how things play out.

To date, we’ve seen benchmarks for both Snapdragon 888 Galaxy S21 FE handsets and Exynos 2100 Galaxy S21 FE models, indicating that Samsung either plans on releasing two versions or, less likely, is actively testing its 2100 CPU inside the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for unknown reasons. Different chipsets for different regions makes the most sense.

This means that if you’re in the USA, you’ll likely get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. If you’re in the UK, Europe, or Asia, you’ll most likely get the Exynos 2100 version. Both will be suitably potent but the 888 chipset has been shown to outperform the 2100 CPU in nearly every way.

Interestingly, the Exynos 2100 version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has more RAM. This model has been seen running 8GB of RAM. Given the performance difference between the 888 and the 2100, however, this decision does make sense. More RAM will aid performance and make the 2100-powered Samsung Galaxy S21 FE feel as snappy as the 888-powered variant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price: How Much Will It Cost?

The entire point of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is to make a flagship phone that is cheaper than Samsung’s current Galaxy S21 range and also Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup. This means prices will likely start at $499/£499 for the LTE model and $599/£599 for the 5G variant.

I don’t see Samsung increasing the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE this year. It just wouldn’t make any sense. Not when Apple is currently slaying things with its iPhone 13 range. Keeping the price the same as last year’s model makes a ton of sense, so finger’s crossed Samsung does this and keeps the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sub-$600/£600…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.