Samsung’s newest phone is the Galaxy S20 FE. The goal behind it is to give it much of the same technical powers as the flagship Galaxy S20, but at a lower price. This of the S20 FE and Samsung’s answer to the iPhone SE.

But could the S20 FE really be a better choice for you than the flagship S20? Well, that depends–mainly on how much money you want to spend. But there are also some advantages the S20 FE has that the regular S20 lacks. Let’s take a look at the two phones now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 FE Quick Comparison

Design

The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2in display. Its industrial design features a glass body and comes in a wide range of four color options: Gray, Blue, Pink, White. Galaxy S20 FE – The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5in display. Its industrial design features a polycarbonate body and comes in a wide range of six color options: Mint, Navy, Lavender, Red, Orange, White.

Winner? Galaxy S20 – That glass body looks sexy as hell. It makes the polycarbonate body of the S20 FE feel cheap in comparison.

Displays

The Galaxy S20 features a 6.2in (3200 x 1440) display and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Galaxy S20 FE – The Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5in (2400 x 1800) display and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Winner? Galaxy S20 – The S20 has a better display with a higher resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for much-improved durability.

CPU/Processor

the Galaxy S20 features the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Galaxy S20 FE – the Galaxy S20 FE features the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Winner? Draw – Both use the exact same Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Camera

The Galaxy S20 features a 10MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto. Galaxy S20 FE – The Galaxy S20 FE features a 32MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (3x zoom).

Winner? Galaxy S20 – This is a tough one to choose. But the S20 wins because it has that amazing 64MP telephoto lens. However, if you’re a selfie lover, you might want to go with the S20 FE due to its 32MP selfie camera.

Storage Options

Galaxy S20 – 128GB

128GB Galaxy S20 FE – 128GB

Battery Life

The Galaxy S20’s battery is 4000mAh which should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging. Galaxy S20 FE – The Galaxy S20 FE’s battery is 4500mAh which should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? Draw – Even though the FE has an extra 500mAh, it’s got the bigger screen to power, which means battery life should be about the same for both devices.

Price

The 6.2in Galaxy S20 costs $999 (128GB). Galaxy S20 FE – The 6.5in Galaxy S20 FE costs $699 (128GB).

Verdict?

So, which S20 should you get? Normally, if money were no option, we’d say go with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20. It’s got the superior rear camera setup as well as that beautiful glass body. And that’s not even to mention that it features DOUBLE the RAM at 12GB.

However, there are a few features–besides cost–that make the Galaxy S20 FE appealing. The first is the larger display. Yes, it’s got a lower resolution, but some people just like a physically bigger display. Another reason is for that sweet 32MP selfie camera. While the rear camera setup isn’t as good as the one the S20 has, the S20 FE selfie camera blows the S20’s away. And then the final reason? The S20 FE just has more color options to choose from.

All in all, the S20 FE is a terrific phone for just $699. However, all-around, we still feel the Galaxy S20 is the better bang for the buck in the long-term.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 FE: Specs

Here are the specs for the Galaxy S20:

Display: 6.2in (3200 x 1440)

Dimensions: 5.9 x 3 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 162 grams

Storage: 128GB

Processors: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12GB

Front camera: 10MP

Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Other: Fingerprint (under display, optical), NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof

And here are the specs for the Galaxy S20 FE:

Display: 6.5 inches (2400 x 1800)

Dimensions: 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 190 grams

Storage: 128GB

Processors: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6GB

Front camera: 32MP

Rear camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Other: Fingerprint (under display, optical), NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof