The Samsung Galaxy A71: Is This The Ultimate Mid-Range Phone?

Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20, if you want value for money the Samsung Galaxy A71 is well worth a look – the specs and camera are to die for…

In a world where phone company marketing departments are 100% focussed on working out ways to get you to spend $1000 on a new device, mid-range devices like the Samsung Galaxy A71 sometimes go under the radar. And this is criminal.

Why? Because for better than half the price of a Galaxy S20, you can pick up an amazing phone with killer specs that delivers all the performance 99.9% of users will ever need. And it’s also got a quad-camera array on the rear, fronted by a 64MP main sensor, alongside a 12 MP (ultra-wide), a 5 MP (wide) dedicated macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

That camera array alone wipes the floor with Apple’s iPhone 11. I’d also argue that the Galaxy A71 is a better-looking phone too. On top of that, it also has a better display than the iPhone 11 with its 6.7in FHD+ AMOLED panel. Add in a 32MP front-facing camera, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a sizeable 4500mAh battery and you’re looking at one hell of a phone.

I mean, just LOOK at these specs…

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specs:

Body : Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), polycarbonate back, and frame.

: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), polycarbonate back, and frame. Screen : 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 20:9, FHD+ (1080×2400px), 393ppi.

: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 20:9, FHD+ (1080×2400px), 393ppi. Rear camera : Primary: 64MP, 1/1.7″ sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture. Ultra-wide angle: 12MP, 1.12µm, 13mm, f/2.2. Macro: 5MP, 25mm, f/2.4. Depth sensor: 5MP, 1/5″, 1.12µm, f/2.2. LED flash; [email protected] video recording.

: Primary: 64MP, 1/1.7″ sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture. Ultra-wide angle: 12MP, 1.12µm, 13mm, f/2.2. Macro: 5MP, 25mm, f/2.4. Depth sensor: 5MP, 1/5″, 1.12µm, f/2.2. LED flash; [email protected] video recording. Front camera : 32MP, 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, 26mm, f/2.0. [email protected] video recording.

: 32MP, 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, 26mm, f/2.0. [email protected] video recording. Chipset : Snapdragon 730: octa-core CPU (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver), Adreno 618 GPU.

: Snapdragon 730: octa-core CPU (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver), Adreno 618 GPU. Memory : 6/128GB or 8/128GB versions, UFS 2.1; dedicated microSD slot for up to 1TB expansion.

: 6/128GB or 8/128GB versions, UFS 2.1; dedicated microSD slot for up to 1TB expansion. OS : Android 10; Samsung One UI 2.0.

: Android 10; Samsung One UI 2.0. Battery : 4,500mAh, 25W charging.

: 4,500mAh, 25W charging. Connectivity : Dual SIM (4G), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C; 3.5mm audio jack.

: Dual SIM (4G), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C; 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors: Under-display fingerprint reader, single bottom-firing loudspeaker

How Much Does The Samsung Galaxy A71 Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 got a release date in January 2020. It launched before the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. The Samsung Galaxy A71 retails for $429 in the USA and is priced at £419 in the UK. It’s also available on contracts in the UK too – as you can see here (it’s a great value deal).

To put that price into context, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is £580 cheaper than the entry-level Galaxy S20 model. Crazy, right? And remember: like the Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features four rear-mounted cameras, a 32MP front-facing camera, an all-display design, and a huge 4500mAh battery.

Things To Keep In Mind?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is not a 5G phone. It also uses a cheaper, mid-range Snapdragon chipset; the Galaxy S20 runs the Snapdragon 865, while the Galaxy A71 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 (or the 730g in certain regions). And it is this that likely makes the handset so much cheaper than the Galaxy S20 – that and the lower quality display.

Will you notice the difference? Yes and no. The Galaxy S20 has a much higher resolution than the Galaxy A71; it uses a QHD OLED panel. It is also available in 5G, and it packs in more RAM. However, for the vast majority of users, none of the above will really make too much of a difference with respect to everyday usage, as Qualcomm’s 730 CPU and the available amount of RAM – either 6GB or 8GB – will provide great overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Colors?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is available in the following color options: Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink. As noted in the intro to this post, the Galaxy A71 is a great-looking phone. It features a beautiful chassis complete with an expansive display and hole-punch camera. For me, it is one of the best-looking mid-range options on the market right now.

If you’re after value for money, but want top-end camera technology, as well as stunning physical design, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is well worth a look. Unlike most of its peers, Samsung really hasn’t pulled any punches when it was putting this device together. It has killer specs, an insane camera, a large battery life, and Samsung’s excellent software which sits atop Android.

Bottom line? If you’re just an average user that wants solid performance and a powerful camera, do not get caught in the trap of thinking you have to spend $1000 to access this kind of technology. Once you make a few concessions, things like higher resolution displays and top of the line CPUs, you’re still getting all the stuff that makes a phone desirable, just without the heart-stopping price tag…

