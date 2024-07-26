Samsung Galaxy A55 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Mid-Range Shootout…

They’re both cheap, they both pack in quite a lot of tech. But which is the better phone – the Samsung Galaxy A55 or the OnePlus Nord 4?
📱 Samsung Galaxy A55 vs OnePlus Nord 4
Samsung Galaxy A55
- 📅 Released: March 15, 2024
- ⚖️ Weight: 213g
- 📏 Dimensions: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm
- 🛡️ IP67 water/dust resistant
OnePlus Nord 4
- 📅 Expected release: August 8, 2024
- ⚖️ Weight: 199.5g
- 📏 Dimensions: 162.6 x 75 x 8 mm
- 🛡️ IP65 water/dust resistant
📱 Display
|Samsung Galaxy A55
|OnePlus Nord 4
|6.6″ Super AMOLED
|6.74″ Fluid AMOLED
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|120Hz refresh rate
|120Hz refresh rate
|1000 nits (HBM)
|2150 nits (peak)
🧠 Performance
|Samsung Galaxy A55
|OnePlus Nord 4
|Exynos 1480 (4 nm)
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm)
|6-12GB RAM
|8-16GB RAM
|128GB/256GB storage
|128GB/256GB/512GB storage
📷 Camera
|Samsung Galaxy A55
|OnePlus Nord 4
|50 MP main (f/1.8, OIS)
|50 MP main (f/1.8, OIS)
|12 MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
|8 MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
|5 MP macro
|No macro lens
|32 MP selfie (f/2.2)
|16 MP selfie (f/2.4)
🔋 Battery & Charging
|Samsung Galaxy A55
|OnePlus Nord 4
|5000 mAh
|5500 mAh
|25W wired charging
|100W wired charging
Battle of the Mid-Rangers: Samsung Galaxy A55 vs OnePlus Nord 4
Both of these phones are aimed squarely at the budget / affordable zone of the market. Flagships they ain’t. But due to the ultra-competitive nature of this section of the market, everybody has had to raise their game which means phones like this are now packing in some serious tech and performance.
Which of these is the one to go for? Let’s break it down, so you know which one is right for you…
Galaxy A55 Pictures
OnePlus Nord 4 Pictures
Displays & Screen Tech
The Nord 4 takes the crown here with its 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, boasting a retina-searing 2150 nits peak brightness. It’s like having a mini sun in your pocket.
The Galaxy A55, while no slouch with its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, maxes out at 1000 nits.
Both offer silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, but if you’re a brightness junkie or consume media like it’s your job, the Nord 4 has the edge.
Processors: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
OnePlus comes out swinging with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a chip that’s practically fresh out of the fab. It’s like having a sports car engine in a family sedan.
Samsung’s Exynos 1480 is no pushover, but in the world of mobile processors, it’s more of a reliable workhorse than a racehorse.
For power users and mobile gamers, the Nord 4 might just have the horsepower you’re after.
Camera Tech
Both phones sport 50MP main shooters with OIS, but Samsung throws in a 5MP macro lens for those up-close-and-personal shots.
The Nord 4 keeps it simple with just a main and ultrawide setup. If you’re the type who loves to photograph dewdrops on flower petals, the Galaxy A55 might be your jam.
For everyone else, the Nord 4’s dual-camera system should more than suffice.
Battery and Charging
Here’s where things get interesting. The Nord 4 packs a slightly larger 5500mAh battery compared to the A55’s 5000mAh.
But the real story is in the charging: OnePlus’s 100W wired charging is like strapping a rocket to your phone’s battery. Samsung’s 25W charging, while respectable, feels positively glacial in comparison.
If you’re always on the go and battery anxiety is your constant companion, the Nord 4’s rapid charging could be a lifesaver.
Software and Support
Samsung promises four years of major Android updates, which is like getting a new phone every year without actually buying one. OnePlus isn’t far behind, offering three years of updates.
Both have their fans when it comes to UI, with Samsung’s One UI feeling more polished and OnePlus’s OxygenOS leaning towards a cleaner, near-stock experience.
The Verdict
The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the safe bet – it’s a jack-of-all-trades with a proven track record and robust software support. It’s the Toyota Camry of smartphones: reliable, familiar, and gets the job done without fuss. But it does look rather dull next to the all-metal Nord 4.
The OnePlus Nord 4 has flashier specs, faster charging, and that je ne sais quoi that OnePlus seems to infuse in its devices. It’s for those who want a bit more oomph in their pocket without stepping into flagship territory.
Me? I’d go with the Nord 4.
