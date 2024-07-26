Samsung Galaxy A55 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Mid-Range Shootout…

They’re both cheap, they both pack in quite a lot of tech. But which is the better phone – the Samsung Galaxy A55 or the OnePlus Nord 4?

Battle of the Mid-Rangers: Samsung Galaxy A55 vs OnePlus Nord 4

Both of these phones are aimed squarely at the budget / affordable zone of the market. Flagships they ain’t. But due to the ultra-competitive nature of this section of the market, everybody has had to raise their game which means phones like this are now packing in some serious tech and performance.

Which of these is the one to go for? Let’s break it down, so you know which one is right for you…

Galaxy A55 Pictures

OnePlus Nord 4 Pictures

Displays & Screen Tech

The Nord 4 takes the crown here with its 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, boasting a retina-searing 2150 nits peak brightness. It’s like having a mini sun in your pocket.

The Galaxy A55, while no slouch with its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, maxes out at 1000 nits.

Both offer silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, but if you’re a brightness junkie or consume media like it’s your job, the Nord 4 has the edge.

Processors: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

OnePlus comes out swinging with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a chip that’s practically fresh out of the fab. It’s like having a sports car engine in a family sedan.

Samsung’s Exynos 1480 is no pushover, but in the world of mobile processors, it’s more of a reliable workhorse than a racehorse.

For power users and mobile gamers, the Nord 4 might just have the horsepower you’re after.