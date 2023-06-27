Realme 11 Pro+ Vs. Realme 11 Pro: What Are The Real Differences? 

Pin

Realme’s latest mid-rangers are here in Europe. But what are the differences, and which one to get? Let’s take a look…

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a great display, a decent processor, a flagship camera sensor, and super fast charging, and it doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.

Curved AMOLED display

Decent performance

Good cameras

100W super fast charging Cons The software could be better

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro gives you almost 90% of the features in the Realme 11 Pro+ at a much lower price!

Curved AMOLED display

Decent performance Cons No ultrawide camera

The software could be better

Realme 11 Pro+ Vs. Realme 11 Pro: KEY TAKEAWAYS Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro share lots of stuff, the key differences being cameras and charging speeds.

Both phones use a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

11 Pro+ and 11 Pro are powered by Mediatek Dimenstiy 7050 SoC, a decently performing chipset for the price segment.

Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP camera, while the primary camera is downgraded to 100MP on Realme 11 Pro.

Both phones come with a 5000mAh battery, but 11 Pro+ has a 100W charger while 11 Pro settles for a 67W charger.

Design

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro looks almost the same; the only thing differentiating the phones is the slight change in the camera array.

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro look and feels premium, thanks to the faux leather build and the big circular camera array. Both these elements are generally found in pricier smartphones, which work in favor of the devices. Realme credits this look to Former GUCCI print designer Matteo Menotto. The leather finish is available in Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green color variants in Realme 11 Pro+ & Realme 11 Pro. Both phones are also available in the Astral Black variant, which doesn’t have the faux leather build, but instead goes for a traditional plastic back.

Display

The display is the same on both phones – a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches 950 nits in peak brightness. It comes with HDR10+ certification but doesn’t have any kind of display protection. If the display details seem familiar, that’s because it’s almost similar to the one in Realme 10 Pro+.

Performance

Both phones are powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which might sound like a new and more powerful chipset, but it is the same as the Realme 10 Pro+ but with a different name.

MediaTek is reorganizing its portfolio of chipsets to a new naming scheme, reminiscent of what Snapdragon has, but with a four-digit name for all its chipsets. The top tier Dimenstiy chipsets sit in the 9xxx range, the one below that goes for 8xxx, the next tier being 7xxx, and so on. So Dimensity 9200+ is the new flagship chipset; there already exist Dimensity 8100, sitting blow Dimensity 9200+, Dimensity 9200, and Dimensity 9000. Sitting below D8200 and D8200 are Dimensity 8050, Dimensity 8020, and Dimensity 8000. Dimensity 7050 that powers Realme 11 Pro series phones sit even below that. To do this transition, Mediatek has just relaunched its existing Dimensity 1080 chipset with a new name, Dimensity 7050.

So, don’t let the name of the chipset confuse you; Realme 11 Pro+ doesn’t come with any improvements over Realme 10 Pro+ in terms of performance. But Realme 11 Pro got a really good upgrade in performance, coming from the Snapdragon 695 of its successor.

Realme 11 Pro+ comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while Realme 11 Pro supports 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Camera

The camera is the major differentiating factor between these phones.

Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera, the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, the same sensor used by the primary camera in Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This sensor also enables Realme to provide almost lossless zoom without using a dedicated telephoto sensor by just using sensor cropping. Realme even calls this sensor the ‘SuperZoom’ sensor in marketing images. The primary camera supports OIS. The phone has 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras as secondaries. To the front, it uses a 32MP selfie shooter.

Realme 11 Pro uses a different primary sensor, a 100MP sensor, but retains support for OIS. Realme hasn’t mentioned which sensor it uses for the primary sensor in this phone. Realme removed the ultrawide camera for this phone; it only has a 2MP macro sensor as a secondary. The phone also gets a 16MP selfie shooter instead of the 32MP one from 11 Pro+.

Take a look at the official camera samples of Realme 11 Pro+:

Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin

Here are the official camera samples of Realme 11 Pro:

Pin Pin Pin Pin

Battery

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro uses a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging speeds differ. 11 Pro+ supports 100W super fast charging while 11 Pro settles for 67W.

Software

Realme phones use Realme UI custom skin, and the one on Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro is its latest iteration, Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13. It is a feature-rich custom skin and is very similar to Color OS and Oxygen OS skins. It has every feature you’d want on the phone, such as app cloning, app lock, AoD customizations, and more. Even though Realme UI is similar to Oxygen OS, it comes with considerably more bloatware, most of which is uninstallable.

Specs Comparison Table

Specification Realme 11 Pro+ Realme 11 Pro Dimensions Sunrise Beige & Oasis Green:

161.6 x 73.9 x 8.7 mm

Astral Black:

161.6 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm Sunrise Beige & Oasis Green:

161.6 x 73.9 x 8.7 mm

Astral Black:

161.6 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm Weight Sunrise Beige & Oasis Green: 189 g

Astral Black:

183 g Sunrise Beige & Oasis Green: 191 g

Astral Black:

185 g Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM Nano-SIM IP rating – – Display size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Display type AMOLED AMOLED Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Display Certifications HDR10+ HDR10+ Protection – – Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7050 Mediatek Dimensity 7050 CPU Octa-core

(2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core

(2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4 RAM 12 GB 8 GB Storage 512 GB 256 GB Main camera 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm, 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, PDAF, OIS 100 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ – Macro camera 2 MP, f/2.4 2 MP, f/2.4 Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm 16 MP, f/2.4 Battery capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging speed 100 W 67 W Wireless charging – – Operating system Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

Price & Value For Money

Here are the prices of both phones for the European market:

Realme 11 Pro+: €469

Realme 11 Pro: €339 (Spain), €369 (Italy)

The phones are yet to launch in the UK. They will not arrive in Germany as Realme has shut down operations there.

Conclusion

Both Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro offer great value for the price they come in. They give mid-rangers from Samsung, like the Galaxy A54, a run for their money. Features such as a curved AMOLED panel, super fast charging, and a premium design and build are usually unseen with devices from other brands.

The Plus model is obviously the better when choosing between Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. The 200MP flagship-level sensor is just the icing on the cake. Realme 11 Pro loses much of the camera prowess of Pro+, as it has a much inferior 100MP sensor and even loses the ultrawide sensor. It also charges at a slightly slower rate of 67W compared to 100W of Pro+.

But if you don’t care much about your phone’s cameras, Realme 11 Pro could be a better choice. It offers almost everything other than the better cameras of Pro+ at a much lower price.

So, get Realme 11 Pro+ for a complete upmarket experience on a budget, and if you can compromise a little on the cameras, you’re better off with Realme 11 Pro, which is offered at a much lower price!