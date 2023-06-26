Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ Launches In Europe! 

Pin

Realme is bringing its latest Realme 11 Pro series of smartphones to the European market. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is listed on Amazon Espana, Unieuro, and MediaWorld for €469, while the Realme 11 Pro is listed for €339 and €369 on the same platforms, respectively.

The Realme 11 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ certification, a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 SoC processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, a 200MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The Realme 11 Pro shares many features with the Pro+ model, but with several cost-related modifications: 8GB/256GB memory configuration, a 100MP primary camera instead of 200MP, absence of an ultra-wide camera, a 16MP front camera instead of a 32MP one, and 67W fast charging instead of 100W.

Realme launched Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ in China and India earlier this month. The Chinese company is finally bringing the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones to European shores. The duo is now available for pre-order and sale across European markets.

With Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro, the company is looking to bring the premium experience to the budget segment with its premium design and build.

In this article, lets talk about the new Realme phones in detail!

Realme 11 Pro+ Pricing & Availability Realme 11 Pro+ is listed in Amazon Espana, Unieuro and MediaWorld.It for €469.

Realme 11 Pro is listed on Amazon Espana for €339 and Unieuro and MediaWorld.It for €369.

Both phones are up for pre-order in Realme France. Realme is moving away from Germany as the company is forced to quit the country.

Realme is yet to reveal the launch plans for these phones for the UK market though. As it is already launched in Europe, we can expect the phones’ launch soon.

Realme 11 Pro+ Specs

Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a faux leather back and a circular camera array. It makes the phone stand out among most other budget Android phones.

Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a curved display like its predecessor, Realme 10 Pro+. It has HDR10+ certification and goes up to 950 nits in peak brightness.

Realme 11 Pro+ is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is basically a rebadged Dimensity 1080. So Realme didn’t update the chipset from Realme 10 Pro+. Realme 11 Pro+ is available in only a single variant of 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 200MP triple camera setup. The primary camera is a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor. It comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor for secondaries. To the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery which is charged up by 100W super fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro Specs

Realme 11 Pro is basically 90% the same phone as the Realme 11 Pro+. Realme has made essential sacrifices for the phone to limit its price.

Realme 11 Pro looks exactly the same as that of Realme 11 Pro+. It uses the same display, chipset, and battery. The difference is in the cameras and fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro uses the same Dimensity 7050 SoC as Realme 11 Pro+ but comes with a different RAM and storage combination of 8GB/256GB.

Realme 11 Pro comes with a 100MP primary camera instead of the 200MP camera of Realme 11 Pro+. It loses the ultrawide camera of Realme 11 Pro+, making the phone essentially a dual-camera phone. It has the 2MP macro camera from 11 Pro+, though. To the front, the selfie shooter is different, too; the phone has a 16MP camera.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, and a 67W fast charging charges it.