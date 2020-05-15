Xiaomi makes both the Poco F2 Pro, the Poco F2, and the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro – so what’s the difference with respect to price, specs, and performance? Let’s investigate…

The Poco F2 Pro and Poco F2 are now official, bringing flagship specs – including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU – to the market for less than $500.

The Poco F2 Pro, however, is more or less identical to the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro, as you can see below, so what, exactly, is the deal here?

Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro – The Specs

Brand Poco Xiaomi Model F2 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Release date 12th May 2020 24th March 2020 Dimensions (mm) 163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90 163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90 Weight (g) 218.00 218.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 4700 4700 Removable battery No No Fast charging Proprietary Proprietary Wireless charging No No Colors Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, Space Gray Screen size (inches) 6.67 6.67 Resolution 1080×2400 pixels 1080×2400 pixels Protection type Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Aspect ratio 20:9 – Processor octa-core octa-core Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 6GB 6GB Internal storage 128GB 128GB Expandable storage No No Rear camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel Rear autofocus Yes Yes Rear flash Yes Yes Front camera 20-megapixel 20-megapixel Pop-Up Camera Yes Yes Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Skin MIUI 11 MIUI 11 Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g Bluetooth Yes, v 5.10 Yes, v 5.10 NFC Yes Yes USB Type-C Yes Yes Number of SIMs 2 2 Active 4G on both SIM cards Yes Yes Face unlock Yes Yes In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Yes Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Yes Proximity sensor Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Gyroscope Yes Yes

Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro – Main Differences?

As you can see in the table above, the Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro are more or less identical with respect to specs and hardware. They run the same CPU, the same amount of memory and storage, the same camera setup, are the exact same dimensions and feature the same size AMOLED displays.

Even when you get down to things like connectivity, the phones are more or less identical; they both have a 4700mAh battery that supports 30W fast wireless charging; they both support 5G; they both Bluetooth 5.1; they both come with in-display fingerprint readers; they both have WiFi 6; and, finally, they both come with 20MP pop-up cameras for selfies.

In fact, the only real difference between the two phones relates to their designs; the two handsets do look different, even if the internals are more or less the same. Even here, though, it’s only a very slight difference and mostly it relates to color options. The Poco F2 Pro is available in Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White.

The Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro is available in the following colors: Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey. All the buttons and ports are located in the same place as well, as you can see in the image below.

For the most part, if you’re looking at these two handsets, there really isn’t anything to separate them. Xiaomi is a more “visible” brand name than Poco but this point is kind of moot because Xiaomi owns Poco which means Poco runs the same MIUI on Android 10 as the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro, so even the software will look and function similarly.

Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro – Camera Tech

As noted in the table and in an earlier paragraph, both the Poco F2 Pro and the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro feature 20MP pop-up cameras. On the rear of the Poco F2 Pro, you have a quad-camera array made up of the following lenses:

64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor w/ OIS

5-megapixel telemacro camera

13-megapixel wide-angle (123-degree field of view)

2-megapixel depth sensor

And here’s the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro camera specs:

64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor w/ OIS

5-megapixel macro camera

13-megapixel wide-angle (123-degree field of view)

2-megapixel depth sensor

As you can see, pretty similar. The only slight difference is that the Poco F2 Pro has a slightly different macro sensor – it has a 5-megapixel telemacro camera, whereas the RedMi K30 Pro has a 5-megapixel macro camera. I haven’t tested either of these phones, as they’ve only just launched, so this could be the same setup just under a different name.

Either way, save for that one small detail, the Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro run more or less the same camera setups.

Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro – Price

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing for the Poco F2 Pro and the Xiaomi RedMi K30 Pro:

