Phones With Headphone Jacks That Don’t Totally SUCK…

You can buy phones with headphone jacks in 2024 – but you selection is LIMITED. Here’s the best options right now… TL;DR – Top-Rated Phones With Headphone Jacks in 2024 🎧 Quick Navigation Best Overall Best Flagship Best Budget Why Choose a Phone with a Headphone Jack? Despite the wireless trend, the 3.5mm connector still offers several advantages: 🎵 Use any pair of corded headphones

🔋 No need to worry about battery life

🔌 No dongles required

🏃‍♂️ Less likely to lose your earbuds Top Picks for 2024 Best Overall: Motorola Moto G 5G Power (2024) A well-rounded mid-range option that doesn’t break the bank. Key Specs: 💰 Price: $250-$300

🔌 Wireless charging

💳 NFC for tap-to-pay

📸 Decent camera performance

📱 120Hz refresh rate display Pros ✅ Affordable

✅ Good performance for the price

✅ Bright, sharp display Cons ❌ No official IP water-resistance rating

❌ Only one Android OS update Pin Best Flagship: Asus ROG Phone 8 and Zenfone 11 Ultra High-end options for those who want top-tier performance with a headphone jack. Asus ROG Phone 8 🎮 The ultimate gaming phone that doesn’t compromise on everyday usability. Key Specs: 💰 Price: Starting at $1,100

🧠 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

💾 Up to 24GB RAM / 1TB storage

📱 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate

🔋 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

📸 Triple camera system (50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto) Pin Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra 📱 A powerhouse flagship for those who prefer a more traditional smartphone experience. Key Specs: 💰 Price: Starting at $950

🧠 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

💾 Up to 16GB RAM / 512GB storage

📱 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

🔋 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

📸 Triple camera system (50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto) Shared Benefits ✅ 3.5mm headphone jack for high-quality audio

✅ IP68 water and dust resistance

✅ Wireless charging support

✅ Top-tier performance for demanding tasks Considerations ⚠️ Premium pricing

⚠️ Camera performance good, but not class-leading

⚠️ Limited availability in some regions

⚠️ Not compatible with all carriers (check before buying) Best Budget Option: Motorola Moto G Play 2024 For those on a tight budget who still want a headphone jack. Key Specs: 💰 Price: $128-$150

📱 Basic smartphone features

🎧 Headphone jack included Pin Things to Keep in Mind 💧 Water resistance may be limited on budget options

📸 Camera quality often correlates with price

🔄 Consider how long the phone will receive software updates

📡 Check network compatibility, especially for less common brands

In 2016, Apple made headlines by removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, marking the beginning of a shift toward a wireless audio future. While many decried the move, competitors like Samsung and OnePlus initially clung to the jack, using its presence as a point of differentiation from Apple. But as time passed, even these companies gradually embraced a wireless standard, leaving behind the beloved wired connection.

Why Headphone Jacks Were Removed In The First Place

Apple’s decision to eliminate the headphone jack was motivated by more than just an aesthetic choice.

One of the primary reasons was space. By removing the headphone jack, Apple could free up internal space for other vital components, such as larger batteries, better cameras, and more advanced processors.

Wireless audio technology, primarily through Bluetooth, had reached a point where it was becoming more reliable and widespread, giving users more reason to cut the cord.

Another factor was Apple’s vision of a minimalist, seamless device experience, where fewer ports meant fewer points of failure or complication.

The rise in Bluetooth headphone sales, particularly Apple’s own AirPods, further justified this transition. Other manufacturers, while initially hesitant, inevitably followed suit, eyeing their own wireless headphone sales numbers.

OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei have all joined the movement, making wired audio connections increasingly rare on premium phones.

Now, only a few devices, such as select models from Motorola, Asus, and a few others, retain this legacy feature.

Android’s Shift To 100% Wireless Headphones

When Apple first axed the headphone jack, the Android ecosystem was divided. Samsung, OnePlus, and others used the retention of the 3.5mm jack as a way to criticize Apple’s choice.

Samsung’s promotional materials even mocked Apple for eliminating the wired option.

But this stance softened over time, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 being the company’s first major release without a headphone jack, and subsequent models continuing the trend.

OnePlus, known for listening closely to its community, resisted for a few years before removing the headphone jack on its OnePlus 6T, citing similar reasons as Apple: internal space for improved battery life and other components.

By now, it’s a common industry standard, with nearly all major manufacturers eliminating the port from their flagship models.

Current Landscape: A Wireless World

By 2024, the shift to wireless audio has become almost complete in the flagship and mid-range markets. While the 3.5mm jack is still found on some budget models, particularly from brands like Motorola, it’s clear that wireless is the preferred route for most consumers.

Sales of Bluetooth headphones and earbuds, such as Apple’s AirPods or Sony’s WH-1000XM5, continue to rise as more people embrace the convenience of cable-free listening.

Still, for audiophiles and traditionalists, there remains a place for wired headphones.

Wired connections generally provide superior audio fidelity, which is important to those who prioritize sound quality over convenience.

There’s no need to worry about battery life with a wired connection, and wired headphones are more reliable in terms of signal stability and latency, key factors for those who game or produce audio.

Despite the trend toward wireless audio, there are still some pretty good smartphones available in 2024 that come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here's our pick of the litter…

: Key Features : Wireless charging support NFC for tap-to-pay 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals Decent camera for the price

: Pros : Affordable, solid performance, and a bright, sharp display.

: Affordable, solid performance, and a bright, sharp display. Cons: Only one Android OS update and lacks an official water resistance rating. Best Flagship: Asus ROG Phone 8 & Zenfone 11 Ultra Pin Asus stands out as a major player offering flagship-level devices with headphone jacks. Both the ROG Phone 8 and Zenfone 11 Ultra provide premium performance and are aimed at power users who don’t want to sacrifice wired audio quality. Asus ROG Phone 8 : Price : Starting at $1,100 Key Features : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 24GB RAM, 165Hz AMOLED display 6,000mAh battery with fast charging Designed for gamers with advanced cooling and custom controls USP : AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic gaming controls and dual USB-C ports.

: Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra : Price : Starting at $950 Key Features : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM Compact design for a flagship Enhanced audio experience with Dirac Virtuo™ USP : A powerful yet compact phone with ZenUI and great audio capabilities.

: Best Budget Option: Motorola Moto G Play (2024) Pin For users on a budget, the Moto G Play (2024) offers the basics, including a headphone jack, without unnecessary frills. It’s an ideal choice for users who want reliable performance at a low price. Price : $128-$150

: Key Features : Basic smartphone features, including a 3.5mm headphone jack.

: Basic smartphone features, including a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pros : Very affordable.

: Very affordable. Cons: Lacks many premium features found in higher-priced models.

Is the Headphone Jack Dead? For The Most Part, Yes – But There Are Still Options…

In 2024, the headphone jack is mostly relegated to budget and niche devices, with high-end smartphones fully embracing the wireless future.

However, for those who value wired audio, there are still solid options on the market.

The convenience of Bluetooth headphones is undeniable, but wired headphones still offer a level of simplicity, audio quality, and reliability that many users appreciate.

As wireless technology continues to evolve and improve, it’s likely we’ll see fewer and fewer devices with a 3.5mm jack. The transition may have been controversial at first, but the mobile industry’s ongoing move toward wireless is becoming the new normal.

That said, it’s always refreshing to see manufacturers like Asus and Motorola continuing to cater to those who want the option of plugging in their headphones.

