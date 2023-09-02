Oppo Find N3 Flip: Everything You Need To Know!

Pin

Here’s everything you need to know about Oppo Find N3 Flip – including its specs, release date, pricing, availability, and more!

Oppo Find N3 Flip is here! Oppo’s latest clamshell foldable phone is an iterative upgrade to its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo already perfected the clamshell foldable formula with Find N2 Flip; with Find N3 Flip, it looks to exceed what can be added to a clamshell foldable.

Oppo Find N3 Flip brings some firsts in a clamshell foldable – a triple camera setup with a telephoto shooter, which is also a first. Oppo also brings the much-famed Alert Slider from its sister brand, OnePlus!

Let’s discuss Oppo Find N3 Flip in detail, detailing its design, camera, performance, software, etc.…

Oppo Find N3 Flip Overview

Design

Pin

The Oppo Find N3 Flip’s design is similar to last year’s predecessor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip; the only thing new with the Find N3 Flip is the new triple camera array. It makes it the first clamshell foldable phone with a triple camera setup. The three cameras make the phone a bit more bulky, as the camera array protrudes slightly, compared to the Find N2 Flip, which just had dual rings for cameras.



Besides the camera array, we can see the cover display carried over from Find N2 Flip. The phone is easy to hold and handle, with dimensions 166.4 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm when opened and 85.5 x 75.8 x 16.5 mm when folded.

A surprising new addition to the phone is the Alert Slider, a first in an Oppo foldable, and it functions pretty much the same as the one in OnePlus phones.

Specifications

SPECIFICATION OPPO FIND N3 FLIP Dimensions Unfolded: 166.4 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm

Folded: 85.5 x 75.8 x 16.5 mm Weight 198 g Build Plastic front (opened), plastic back (opened), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP rating – Inner display size 6.8 inches Inner display type AMOLED Inner display resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Inner refresh rate 120Hz Display certifications – Cover display size 3.26 inches Cover display type AMOLED Cover display resolution 382 x 720 pixels Cover display refresh rate 120Hz Cover display protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9200 CPU Octa-core1x3.05 GHz Cortex-X3 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU Immortalis-G715 MC11 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB / 512 GB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ Telephoto camera 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF

Battery capacity 4300 mAh Charging speed 44 W Operating system ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 Price To be revealed

Displays

Pin

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with almost the same displays as its predecessor. The inner display is a 6.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can go up to 1600 nits in peak brightness. On the outside, the phone has a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 382×720 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The outer display can go up to 900 nits in peak brightness.

Performance

Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, which is upgraded from the Dimensity 9000+ SoC of its predecessor. It’s no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it is the flagship chipset from MediaTek and has excellent flagship-level performance.

Camera

Pin

Oppo Find N3 Flip carries over the same cameras from Oppo Find N2 – a 50 MP primary wide lens, a 32 MP telephoto lens, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens. Compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, this is a huge upgrade with just a 50 MP + 2 MP configuration. This also makes Find N3 Flip the first clamshell foldable with triple cameras – as all previous phones settled with two cameras. As an Oppo flagship, Find N3 Flip comes with Hasselblad branding for cameras – bringing in the Hasselblad-specific filters and features we’ve seen with OnePlus and other Oppo flagships.

Battery Life

Pin

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is stuck with a small 3700 mAh battery, the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 4300 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It doesn’t support wireless charging; this is the same battery and charging combo from Find N2 Flip. The bigger battery ensures that you’ll not be looking for the charger before the end of the day, and when you’re looking for the charger, be glad that the phone charges faster than any other clamshell foldable on the market!

Software

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, which will soon be updated to ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

Oppo’s ColorOS custom skin is one of the best Android skins in the market, but it still doesn’t hold a candle to Samsung’s One UI skin regarding foldables. As noted by WIRED in its review of Oppo Find N2 Flip:

I suspect the occasional transitional jitters I encountered had more to do with Oppo’s ColorOS software interface, which sits atop Android 13, than a lack of processing power. The front screen and the main display seem to struggle with orientation and are slow to adjust when you switch from portrait to landscape and vice versa. There is some bloatware, and some tweaking is needed to make the best of Oppo’s user interface. It’s not as polished as it could be, but it’s not a major annoyance.

The major change with ColorOS for Flip this year is the support for running various third-party apps, such as YouTube, TikTok, Gmail, Reddit, Google Maps, etc., on the cover screen, which wasn’t previously supported. It makes sense

Price And Availability

Oppo only launched the Oppo Find N3 Flip in the Chinese market, but the global release will happen soon. There has yet to be a mention of the release date of Find N3 Flip for the global market.

Here are the prices of the phone in China:

12 GB + 256 GB – CNY 6,799 (Approximately $1046/£743)

12 GB + 512 GB – CNY 7,599 (Approximately $936/£931)

Final Thoughts

Oppo Find N2 Flip was already a great alternative to Samsung’s Z Flip phones. With Oppo Find N3 Flip, the brand has kept more or less the same formula intact but brings one of the best camera setups among clamshell foldables.

ColorOS 13, while not as optimized as One UI for foldables, still offers a good software experience for foldables, especially with the newly added ability to run apps on the cover screen.

If you want a great set of cameras, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is the clamshell foldable to get. It is the only clamshell foldable with a triple camera setup and the only one with a telephoto sensor. The Hasselblad co-branding is a cherry on top.

Finally, with its bigger battery, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will last you longer than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and will charge up faster than any other clamshell foldable.

The only thing holding the phone back is its availability. The phone has been launched in China, for now. Like its predecessor, we expect the phone to be soon available globally, excluding the US and some European countries. Now, let’s wait for the Oppo Find N3 Flip’s global launch to know the price and availability of the phone in the global market.