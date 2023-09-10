Oppo Find N3 Flip vs. Oppo Find N2 Flip: So What’s NEW?

Pin

Oppo Find N3 Flip is here. How is it different from its predecessor, Oppo Find N2 Flip? Let’s discuss.

KEY TAKEAWAYS – Oppo Find N3 Flip vs. Oppo Find N2 Flip The Oppo Find N3 Flip is an iterative upgrade over the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

over the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo Find N3 Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip share the same inner foldable and cover displays.

Find N3 Flip is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC , an improvement over its predecessor’s Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC .

, an improvement over its predecessor’s . Oppo Find N3 Flip brings the first triple camera setup on a clamshell foldable – 50 MP wide + 48 MP ultra-wide + 32 MP telephoto.

Both phones use the same 4300 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

Pin Oppo Find N3 Flip Oppo refines the Flip formula with its second clamshell foldable with Oppo Find N3 Flip. It also brings a triple camera, the first in a clamshell foldable, and an alert slider. Pros Triple cameras

Performance

Alert slider

Design Cons No wireless charging

Pin Oppo Find N2 Flip Oppo’s first attempt at clamshell foldable didn’t go unnoticed. It brought the heat to Galaxy Z Flip phones in the markets it was available to buy. Pros Performance

Design Cons No wireless charging

Design

Pin

Oppo Find N3 Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip look almost similar, except for the camera array. Both phones feature a vertical display on the back, which is identical. The camera array of Oppo Find N3 Flip distinguishes it from any other clamshell foldable, as the array is a massive circle with three cameras, like the ones we see from OnePlus recently. Oh, it has the Hasselblad branding as well.

Pin

Hasselblad isn’t the only thing Find N3 Flip shares with OnePlus devices; Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with the much famed Alert Slider!

Oppo Find N3 Flip is available in two colors – Beige and Pink.

Oppo Find N2 Flip is available in a different set of two colors – Astral Black and Moonlight Purple.

Displays

Pin

The displays of both phones are identical.

The inner displays are a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both displays can reach 1600 nits in peak brightness and have HDR10+ certification.

Pin

The cover displays have a size of 3.26 inches and a resolution of 382 x 729 pixels.

Performance

Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC, the latest flagship chipset from Mediatek. Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9000+, the predecessor of this chip.

Both the chipsets offer flagship-worthy performances, but they’re not comparable to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm.

Cameras

Pin

Oppo Find N3 Flip is the first clamshell foldable phone to feature a triple camera on the back. The phone has a 50 MP primary camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera with a 114˚ field of view, and a 32 MP 2X telephoto sensor. The phone also has a 32 MP selfie shooter embedded in the punch hole in the inner display.

Pin

Oppo Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, has a dual camera setup – a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The phone has the same 32 MP selfie shooter.

Battery

Pin

Both phones use the same 4300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging. They don’t support wireless charging but have support for reverse-wired charging.

Software

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out of the box, while Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Both phones will soon receive the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 update.

ColorOS is one of the best custom skins for Android, but beating Samsung’s One UI is a tough task, and Oppo has yet to reach that level. But Oppo is improving its skin and optimizing it more for foldables, and it will be even better once ColorOS 14 drops.

Specs Comparison Table

SPECIFICATION OPPO FIND N3 FLIP OPPO FIND N2 FLIP Dimensions Unfolded: 166.4 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm

Folded: 85.5 x 75.8 x 16.5 mm Unfolded: 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm

Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm Weight 198 g 191 g Build Plastic front (opened), plastic back (opened), aluminum frame Plastic front (opened), plastic back (opened), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP rating – – Inner display size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Inner display type AMOLED AMOLED Inner display resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Inner refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Display certifications HDR10+ HDR10+ Cover display size 3.26 inches 3.26 inches Cover display type AMOLED AMOLED Cover display resolution 382 x 720 pixels 382 x 720 pixels Cover display refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Cover display protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9200 Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ CPU Octa-core

1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X3 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 Octa-core

1×3.20 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU Immortalis-G715 MC11 Mali-G710 MC10 RAM 12 GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB / 512 GB 256 GB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF Ultra-wide camera 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ Telephoto camera 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF N/A Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF

32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF Battery capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh Charging speed 44 W 44 W Operating system ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 Price To be revealed £849 / €1,049

Price & Value For Money

Oppo has yet to launch the Oppo Find N3 Flip globally; the phone price is yet to be revealed in our region. The company has launched the phone in China, and here are the Chinese prices for Oppo Find N3 Flip:

12 GB + 256 GB – CNY 6,799 (Approximately $1046/£743)

12 GB + 512 GB – CNY 7,599 (Approximately $936/£931)

Meanwhile, Oppo Find N2 Flip is now available in Europe, and here are the prices:

8 GB + 256 GB – £849 / €1,049

We can assume that Find N3 Flip will launch in Europe soon, along with other global markets. We can expect the phone to be priced similarly to its predecessor.

Oppo Find N2 Flip was excellent value for its offered price; we can expect the trend to continue with Find N3 Flip.

Conclusion

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is an interactive upgrade over the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Oppo Find N2 Flip was already a great foldable phone. It brought the competition right to Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the first time.

Oppo Find N3 Flip uses the same formula but builds on it. It brings the first triple camera setup to clamshell foldables – for the first time, we get a telephoto sensor in Flip. It brings the much-famed OnePlus Alert Slider and has also improved on the performance side.

But Find N3 Flip uses the same displays, and the performance gap between Dimensity 9200 in Find N3 Flip and Dimensity 9000+ in Find N2 Flip isn’t very wide.

If you’re an Oppo Find N2 Flip user, there is no reason to upgrade to Oppo Find N3 Flip. Of course, the cameras are better, with the additional lens and improved megapixels, but that alone might not be a reason to upgrade, especially when the rest of the phone has remained pretty much the same.

But if you’re looking for a new clamshell foldable, the Oppo Find N3 Flip might be the one. It might even be a better choice over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5!

For the final verdict, let’s wait for the official launch of Oppo Find N3 Flip in the global market.