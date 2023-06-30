Is Oppo Find N2 Flip Waterproof? Let’s Find Out…

Pin

Oppo Find N2 Flip takes the fight to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4! But is it water resistant like the latter? Let’s find out…

KEY TAKEAWAYS Oppo Find N2 Flip is a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it doesn’t come with the same IPX8 water resistance as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The IP rating of a device indicates the level of water and dust resistance.

Despite having water resistance, users can protect their devices easily by avoiding using them in rain or wet conditions, using plastic bags, or being extra careful.

Water resistance on foldable smartphones was unheard of in the older generation foldables. But times have changed, and the latest foldables from Samsung come with IPX8 water resistance.

But what about the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 alternative, the Oppo Find N2 Flip?

Oppo Find N2 Flip does not have water resistance but has the IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Oppo Find N2 Flip can withstand splashes of water but cannot withstand submerging it in water or even directed water jets.

What Is An IP Rating?

IP rating or Ingress Protection rating shows how well protected a device is against water and dust.

Smartphones with water resistance generally come with IP67 or IP68 ratings, among the highest IP ratings for water resistance. There are IP69-rated phones as well, which is the highest tier, but those are niche products.

Some phones also have IPX ratings, and the IPX rating denotes no dust protection.

Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with IPX4 protection, which means it doesn’t come with dust resistance but is resistant to water splashes. The device won’t survive dipping underwater, but it won’t mind a few splashes here and there.

Should You Skip Oppo Find N2 Flip Over Lack Of Water Resistance?

The Oppo Find N2 isn’t waterproof but has an IPX4 rating. It is not designed to withstand directed water jets or even full immersion in water. But it will fare well against splashes of water here and there.

The first generation of foldables had no IP eating and wasn’t protected against water resistance, even splashes. But the times have changed; Samsung is leading the way by providing an IPX8 rating for water resistance for both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Which means those phones can survive full immersion in water.

Oppo is following the steps of Samsung, Oppo Find N2 Flip doesn’t have IPX8 water resistance but has an inferior IPX4 water resistance. Oppo Find N2, on the other hand, doesn’t have any kind of IP rating. Oppo might be bringing an IPX8 rating with the next generation of its foldables, but we have to settle for IPX4 for this generation.

Regarding the current scenario, not having water resistance isn’t a deal breaker for most folks. If you live in places where rain is high or has a high presence of dust, you should avoid this phone.

If you want a clamshell foldable with full water resistance, there’s no other choice than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4! Even Galaxy Z Flip 4 won’t get you dust resistance; if you want that too, you should stop looking for a foldable phone and get a normal smartphone.

How To Protect Your Oppo Find N2 Flip? Despite having an IPX4 rating, your Oppo Find N2 Flip isn’t water resistant. Follow these steps to protect it from water: Don’t use the phone in heavy rain.

Avoid wet places for keeping your phone.

Put your phone in a plastic or zip-close bag if being in the rain is unavoidable.

Final Thoughts

Not having water resistance or waterproofing might not be a big deal for most users, especially if you’ve lived with a smartphone without an IP rating till now. But if you’re accustomed to phones with water resistance, you should be extra careful when getting Oppo Find N2 Flip. You should also follow the steps discussed in the previous section.

However, if water resistance is necessary, don’t think about this phone; get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4!