Oppo Update Policy: How Many Years Will Oppo Support Your Device?
Oppo now provides one of Android manufacturers’ best phone software support – for up to five years! However, according to the new Oppo update policy, not all Oppo phones will get the same level of support. As ColorOS 14 will be released anytime now, let us discuss the Oppo update policy in detail.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Oppo has one of the longest software support, as long as Samsung, OnePlus, and Google!
- Oppo flagships will get 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
- Smartphones from other series, such as Reno, F, and A, aren’t supported as long.
Oppo Update Policy
Oppo provides support for its phones for up to 5 years, which aligns with the maximum support a brand offers on the Android side – Samsung and Google.
This is also the same kind of support that OnePlus provides for its phones, given that OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo. The new Oppo update policy was announced in December 2022 and applies to phones launched after the announcement.
But the five-year support promise is only for the flagships; phones from other series come with support for fewer years. Let us explore the Oppo update policy in detail.
Oppo Update Policy For Find Series
Oppo gives its flagship phones the best software support among Android manufacturers. Oppo Find flagships receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The phones with this new update policy include:
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Find N2
Older Find flagships will get up to 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. These phones include:
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Find X3
- Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Oppo Find X3 Lite
Oppo Update Policy For Reno Series
Oppo Reno series of phones are premium mid-range offerings from the brand. The phones in this series are almost flagship, but they’re not on the same level as the Find series phones. These phones get treated as such with software support as it receive one less year of support from Oppo. Oppo Reno series phones get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
The phones with the new update policy include:
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro
- Oppo Reno 10
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Older Reno series phones follow the previous software support policy of 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. The phones include:
- Oppo Reno 8Z
- Oppo Reno 8 Pro+
- Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Oppo Reno 8
- Oppo Reno 8 Lite
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Oppo Reno 6
- Oppo Reno 6Z
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Oppo Reno 5 4G
- Oppo Reno 5F
- Oppo Reno 5K
Oppo Update Policy For F Series
The mid-range series from Oppo – Oppo F series will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. This was the same as the old Oppo update policy, so older F series phones will also get the same support.
The phones that follow this update schedule include:
- Oppo F23
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo F19s
- Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo F19 Pro
- Oppo F19
- Oppo F17 Pro
- Oppo F17
Oppo Update Policy For A Series
Oppo A series phones will get only 1 Android version update and two years of security patches as the budget smartphone series from Oppo. Here are the phones with this update policy:
- Oppo A98
- Oppo A78 4G
- Oppo A1x
- Oppo A78
- Oppo A56s
- Oppo A58x
- Oppo A1 Pro
- Oppo A58
- Oppo A17k
- Oppo A77s
- Oppo A17
- Oppo A57e
- Oppo A57s
- Oppo A97
- Oppo A77 4G
- Oppo A77
- Oppo A57 4G
- Oppo A55s
- Oppo A57
- Oppo A96
- Oppo A16e
- Oppo A76
- Oppo A36
- Oppo A11s
- Oppo A95
- Oppo A16K
- Oppo A54s
- Oppo A56 5G
- Oppo A55
- Oppo A16s
- Oppo A16
- Oppo A53s 5G
- Oppo A95 5G
- Oppo A94 4G
- Oppo A35
- Oppo A54 5G
- Oppo A74 5G
- Oppo A74
And more.